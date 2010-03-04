MAM Black

Overview
MAM Black is a profit-only grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for S&P 500 / US500 instruments. It opens positions only in the direction of the EMA slope, adapts grid spacing with ATR, and closes baskets strictly in profit using equity targets and trailing. When risk thresholds are reached, it automatically applies freeze, pause, or light-hedge protection.

Key Features

  • Trend-aligned grid: entries occur only when price and EMA slope confirm direction.

  • ATR-adaptive steps: grid levels are spaced by fixed step or ATR × multiplier, whichever is greater.

  • Profit-only exits: baskets close at equity profit target or trailing thresholds.

  • Equity trailing & skim: profits are locked with equity trailing and optional partial skimming.

  • Freeze & pause modes: block new positions when equity falls or baskets age too long.

  • Session filter: trades only within defined hours; outside hours it attempts to exit in profit.

  • Anti-spike guard: ATR and cooldown filters reduce exposure to sudden volatility.

  • Optional auto-hedge: limits exposure when margin or equity drops too far.

  • Symbol whitelist: ensures trading runs only on valid US500 symbols.

  • Robust position handling: uses ticket-based management, not index selection.

Recommended Use

  • Instrument: S&P 500 / US500 CFDs supported by the broker.

  • Timeframe: internal logic works on M5; can be attached to any chart.

  • Setup: defaults are ready to use; adjust InitialLots, TP_GridEquity, and MaxPositions for account size and broker rules.

Risk Management

  • Daily cap: stops new trades if daily drawdown exceeds the set limit.

  • Equity trailing: closes or skims baskets when equity pulls back from highs.

  • Freeze logic: suspends new entries during drawdowns or extended basket duration.

  • Trend switching: EMA-based trigger flips direction without forced losses.

  • Session discipline: exits in profit and stops trading outside defined hours.

Main Inputs

  • Grid: InitialLots, LotDecay, GridStepPoints, MaxPositions

  • Profit & Equity: TP_GridEquity, TrailingEquityPct, LocalDrawdownClosePct, MinProfitClose, FreezeDropPct

  • Trend & Volatility: TrendEMA_Period, EmaSlopeBars, ATR_Period, ATR_Mult_Grid, MaxEmaDistPct

  • Session & Safety: TradeStartHour, TradeEndHour, SL_Total_Pct, MaxLossStreak

  • Anti-Spike & Cooldowns: SpikeATRMult, SpikeCooldownBars, EntryCooldownSec

  • Hedge (optional): EnableAutoHedge, HedgeWhenMarginLevelPct, HedgeOnDropPct

  • General: AllowedSymbolsCSV, RestrictToSymbols, Magic Number

Operating Notes

  • Assign a unique Magic Number per chart.

  • Use realistic tick data and contract specs in backtests.

  • Ensure broker symbol names match US500.

  • Runs entirely inside MetaTrader 5 without external libraries.


