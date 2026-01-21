Tp or Sl Fast

Take full control of your pending orders in MetaTrader 5 with a professional-grade order management script designed for precision, speed, and simplicity.

If you trade grids, breakouts, news setups, or multi-symbol strategies, you already know how painful it is to manually edit take profits or stop losses one order at a time. This tool eliminates that friction entirely.

With this MT5 script, you can apply a single, exact price as a Take Profit or Stop Loss to all pending orders instantly—across any symbol, any market, and any broker. One click. One price. Total control.

Unlike basic scripts that only work on the current chart or a single symbol, this solution is symbol-agnostic. It intelligently handles different digits, tick sizes, and contract specifications, making it perfect for Forex, indices, metals, crypto, and CFDs. Whether you’re managing five orders or fifty, execution is fast, clean, and reliable.

The script is fully MT5-native (MQL5)—not a recycled MT4 conversion—ensuring maximum compatibility and stability. You can choose whether the price is applied as a Take Profit or Stop Loss, and you can decide whether to overwrite existing levels or protect them, giving you complete flexibility in live trading conditions.

This tool is ideal for:

News traders needing instant risk alignment

Grid and hedge traders managing multiple entries

Scalpers who value speed and accuracy

Professional traders enforcing disciplined risk rules

Simple to use, powerful in execution, and built for real traders—not demos—this script turns a repetitive, error-prone task into a single, confident action.

If you’re serious about efficiency, consistency, and professional trade management in MT5, this is not a “nice to have.”

It’s a must-have.