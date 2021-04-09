🚀 TradeMetrics – Advanced Trading Analytics Exporter

Turn your trading history into a professional, shareable report in seconds. Get a full breakdown of performance with balance, profit/loss, win rate, equity curve, detailed statistics, streaks, money management, and risk/reward analysis. Includes performance by day, hour, session, and instrument. Perfect for traders, signal/EA providers, and mentors who need a clear and reliable performance dashboard.

Turn your trading history into professional reports that are clear, detailed, and easy to share!

With TradeMetrics, you can instantly export your account performance into a full analytics report – just like MyFxBook or FX Blue.

✨ Key Features

✅ Executive Summary – Balance, Profit/Loss, Win Rate, Deposits & Withdrawals

✅ Equity Curve – Visual growth of your account balance & drawdown

✅ Detailed Statistics – Profit factor, expectancy, max drawdown, average trade size

✅ Streaks & Consistency – Max win/loss streak tracking for performance insights

✅ Money Management Analysis – Risk per trade, risk/reward ratio

✅ Performance Breakdown – By day, hour, session, and instrument

✅ Risk/Reward Analysis – Evaluate the quality of your risk management

✅ Instant Export – One click and your report is ready to share

🎯 Perfect For:

Traders who want to evaluate their performance in detail

Signal/EA providers who need professional reports for clients

Mentors & trading coaches who require a complete dashboard for students

⚡ Forget manual data processing – TradeMetrics transforms your trading history into a professional-grade report in seconds.





📌 Installation & User Guide – TradeMetrics

🔹 Installation

Download TradeMetrics.ex5 from your MQL5 Market profile. Copy the file into: MQL5 > Scripts (Right-click on MetaTrader 5 → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Scripts). Restart MetaTrader 5. Enable Permissions (Important): Go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors .

Check: Allow automated trading ✅ Allow DLL imports ✅ (if required) Allow WebRequest for listed URL ✅ (if script uses web requests)

Click OK. Open the Navigator panel (Ctrl+N). Under Scripts, you will find TradeMetrics.

🔹 How to Use

Drag TradeMetrics from Navigator → Scripts onto any chart. The script will automatically generate a trading report. Find your exported report in: MQL5 > Files > trading-report.html Open it with any web browser to see the analytics.

🔹 Tips

Use after trading sessions to analyze performance.

Combine with your own journal for best insights.

Reports are lightweight and can be shared with other traders.



















