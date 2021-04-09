TradeMetrics Advanced Trading Analytics

🚀 TradeMetrics – Advanced Trading Analytics Exporter

Turn your trading history into a professional, shareable report in seconds. Get a full breakdown of performance with balance, profit/loss, win rate, equity curve, detailed statistics, streaks, money management, and risk/reward analysis. Includes performance by day, hour, session, and instrument. Perfect for traders, signal/EA providers, and mentors who need a clear and reliable performance dashboard.

Turn your trading history into professional reports that are clear, detailed, and easy to share!
With TradeMetrics, you can instantly export your account performance into a full analytics report – just like MyFxBook or FX Blue.

✨ Key Features

Executive Summary – Balance, Profit/Loss, Win Rate, Deposits & Withdrawals
Equity Curve – Visual growth of your account balance & drawdown
Detailed Statistics – Profit factor, expectancy, max drawdown, average trade size
Streaks & Consistency – Max win/loss streak tracking for performance insights
Money Management Analysis – Risk per trade, risk/reward ratio
Performance Breakdown – By day, hour, session, and instrument
Risk/Reward Analysis – Evaluate the quality of your risk management
Instant Export – One click and your report is ready to share

🎯 Perfect For:

  • Traders who want to evaluate their performance in detail

  • Signal/EA providers who need professional reports for clients

  • Mentors & trading coaches who require a complete dashboard for students

⚡ Forget manual data processing – TradeMetrics transforms your trading history into a professional-grade report in seconds.


📌 Installation & User Guide – TradeMetrics

🔹 Installation

  1. Download TradeMetrics.ex5 from your MQL5 Market profile.

  2. Copy the file into:

    MQL5 > Scripts

    (Right-click on MetaTrader 5 → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Scripts).

  3. Restart MetaTrader 5.

    1. Enable Permissions (Important):

      • Go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors.

      • Check:

        • Allow automated trading

        • Allow DLL imports(if required)

        • Allow WebRequest for listed URL(if script uses web requests)

      • Click OK.

  4. Open the Navigator panel (Ctrl+N).

  5. Under Scripts, you will find TradeMetrics.

🔹 How to Use

  1. Drag TradeMetrics from Navigator → Scripts onto any chart.

  2. The script will automatically generate a trading report.

  3. Find your exported report in:

    MQL5 > Files > trading-report.html

  4. Open it with any web browser to see the analytics.

🔹 Tips

  • Use after trading sessions to analyze performance.

  • Combine with your own journal for best insights.

  • Reports are lightweight and can be shared with other traders.






