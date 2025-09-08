Trend Whipper Precision Scalping Strategy

Scalping Strategy Trend detection is one of the basic challenges of every trader. Finding a way to tell when to enter a trade is very important, timing is a game changer, not too early and not too late. Sometimes, due to not knowing the market conditions, the trader closes his positions with a small profit or allows the losses to grow, these are the mistakes that novice traders make. Indicator Trend Whipper is a complete trading strategy and can improve the trader's trading process. The trend detection algorithm in this indicator detects high potential price reversal zones (PRZ) by price action levels and market momentum and notifies the user by sending a signal. You don't need an additional indicator on the chart to trade. Simplicity and efficiency are all you need. Explanation of the algorithm A combination of important price action levels along with price momentum is the mastermind of this indicator