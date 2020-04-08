MACD signal Strategy MT4

Download the free USDJPY version here.


MACD Indicator

The Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) is a trend following momentum indicator which shows the relationship between two moving averages that we chose and configure them on the indicator. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period exponential moving average and the 12 period D.A.M. These are the default parameters when you put the MACD indicator on the charts, and the period is usually 9 which means the last 9 candles.

DT-Oscillator

This is Robert C. Miner's DT Oscillator, a version of the Stochastics & RSI.

The DT Oscillator Indicator is a momentum indicator which identifies and indicates momentum direction as a two lined oscillator. It is an oscillator which is derived from two popular oscillators, which are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic Oscillator (SO).

 

The MACD Divergence

The MACD Divergence is a situation where the price creates higher tops and the MACD creates a raw of lower tops, or the price creates a lower bottom and the MACD creates higher bottoms, MACD Divergence after a significant uptrend indicates that the buyers are losing power and MACD Divergence after downtrend indicates the sellers losing power.

Scalping Strategy MACD Divergence + DTOscillator

This indicator is a trading strategy based on the MACD divergence and the DT-Oscillator

 indicator confirmation.

Description of the strategy

  • Enter the trade:

When MACD divergence occurred, wait to bullish cross in DT Oscillator, then open a buy/sell position.

  • Stop Loss:

Put the SL on Low/High the last divergence candle.

  • Take Profit:

Set TP as equal by SL R/R=1 or more.

    •  You can use ATR indicator to set SL and TP by Pips. (Fixed SL and TP)


Altri dall’autore
Trend Whipper Precision Scalping Strategy
Fatima Hosseini
Indicatori
Scalping Strategy Trend detection is one of the basic challenges of every trader. Finding a way to tell when to enter a trade is very important, timing is a game changer, not too early and not too late. Sometimes, due to not knowing the market conditions, the trader closes his positions with a small profit or allows the losses to grow, these are the mistakes that novice traders make. Indicator Trend Whipper is a complete trading strategy and can improve the trader's trading process. The trend de
ALL IN 1 Divergence Macd Rsi Stochastic
Fatima Hosseini
4 (3)
Indicatori
Divergence Divergence refers to when the price of a currency pair moves in one direction while the trend indicator is moving in the opposite direction. With divergence, there can be positive and negative signals. Divergences in Forex trading are quite common signals of technical analysis. These are basic early Forex signals indicating the trend reversal and filter false signals. Application of this indicator It is usually not easy to detect divergences by the trader and it may be time-consumin
Scalping Strategy Pivots proMT4 Signals
Fatima Hosseini
Indicatori
Scalping Strategy BUY    SELL   Having a strategy in the market is one of the main conditions for trading. The presence of various and complicated indicators and tools sometimes makes trading difficult, and the user gets confused after trying various methods and gets stuck in a loss cycle, the result of which is usually clear. This indicator is a simple strategy based on the detection of pivots and short-term trends, which helps you to easily trade in trends. Sometimes a simple but efficient s
All In One Divergence indicator
Fatima Hosseini
Indicatori
Divergence Divergence refers to when the price of a currency pair moves in one direction while the trend indicator is moving in the opposite direction. With divergence, there can be positive and negative signals. Divergences in Forex trading are quite common signals of technical analysis. These are basic early Forex signals indicating the trend reversal and filter false signals. Application of this indicator It is usually not easy to detect divergences by the trader and it may be time-consumin
