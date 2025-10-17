Trade Strike
⚡Trade Strike - Professional Grid Trading System
Precision strikes in the markets with Trade Strike - an advanced, high-frequency grid trading expert advisor designed for experienced traders seeking aggressive profit potential.
🎯 Overview
Trade Strike is a sophisticated multi-directional grid trading system that deploys strategic position averaging across time-based intervals. This EA combines intelligent market filters with adaptive volatility management to navigate both trending and ranging market conditions.
⚠️ HIGH RISK TRADING SYSTEM - This EA uses aggressive position scaling and requires careful risk management. Only suitable for experienced traders who understand grid trading mechanics and accept the inherent risks.
✨ Key Features
🔷 Intelligent Grid Management
Multi-level position scaling with customizable lot multipliers
Dual-direction trading (simultaneous long and short positions)
Basket profit management system
Time-interval based entry system with distance filtering
Maximum grid level protection
🔷 Advanced Market Filters
Regime Filter: EMA slope and ADX-based trend detection
Momentum Direction System: Trade with or against market momentum (ADX, DI+/DI-, EMA separation, price action)
Volatility Adaptive: ATR-based take profit and grid spacing
Spread Filter: Avoid unfavorable entry conditions
Time-based Trading: Configure active trading hours
🔷 Comprehensive Risk Management
Margin usage monitoring with automatic shutdown
Daily drawdown limiter
Kill switch at critical equity levels
Basket time-limit protection
Maximum position limit controls
🔷 Professional Dashboard
Real-time account monitoring
Position and grid level tracking
Risk metrics display (margin %, drawdown %)
System status indicators
Clean, customizable interface
🔷 Fully Optimizable
40+ input parameters for complete customization
Adjustable trading intervals (15min, 30min, 60min, etc.)
Conservative to aggressive momentum presets
Fine-tune every aspect to your risk tolerance and market conditions
📊 Trading Characteristics
Trading Style: High-frequency grid scalper
Typical Trades: 10-50+ trades per day (depending on interval settings)
Time Frame: Any (EA uses its own interval system)
Symbols: Works on any symbol (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto)
Position Type: Hedging strategy (opens both buy and sell simultaneously)
⚙️ Technical Requirements
CRITICAL REQUIREMENTS:
✅ HEDGE ACCOUNT MANDATORY - This EA will NOT work on netting accounts. You must use a hedging account type.
✅ High Leverage Recommended - Due to the grid nature and multiple simultaneous positions, leverage of 1:100 to 1:500 recommended for optimal performance.
✅ Minimum Capital: $500+ recommended (larger capital provides better drawdown tolerance)
✅ VPS Recommended: For uninterrupted 24/7 operation
Platform:
MetaTrader 5 only
Requires hedging account mode
No DLL dependencies
No external libraries required
Fully self-contained
🎓 Who Is This For?
✅ Suitable For:
Experienced traders familiar with grid trading concepts
Traders comfortable with high-frequency trading
Those who understand martingale/averaging principles
Traders with adequate capital and leverage
Active traders who monitor their accounts regularly
❌ NOT Suitable For:
Beginners or inexperienced traders
Conservative, low-risk traders
Small account holders (<$500)
Traders seeking "set and forget" solutions
Those uncomfortable with multiple simultaneous positions
🛡️ Risk Disclosure & Disclaimer
IMPORTANT - PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:
⚠️ HIGH RISK WARNING: Trade Strike employs grid trading with position averaging, which is inherently high-risk. During unfavorable market conditions, especially strong trending moves, this strategy can result in substantial losses, including complete account loss.
⚠️ NO PROFIT GUARANTEE: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading foreign exchange, CFDs, and other leveraged products carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment.
⚠️ USER RESPONSIBILITY: You are solely responsible for all trading decisions. The seller makes no claims, warranties, or guarantees regarding profitability. Results vary significantly based on market conditions, settings used, account size, leverage, and risk management.
⚠️ DEMO TESTING REQUIRED: Always test thoroughly on demo accounts with your specific broker and settings before risking real capital. Different brokers have different spread/commission/execution conditions that affect results.
⚠️ LEVERAGE RISK: While high leverage is recommended for this strategy, leverage magnifies both gains AND losses. Use leverage responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.
By purchasing this product, you acknowledge that you understand these risks and accept full responsibility for your trading outcomes.
Developed by Mingtrader | Professional Trading Solutions