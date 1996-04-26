Daily Telegram Market Briefing — Professional FX Session Briefing for MT5



Daily Telegram Market Briefing is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that compiles a clean, actionable morning brief for the instrument on your chart and delivers it to your Telegram group or channel at a time you choose. It combines previous day OHLC levels, an Asia session range computed in your local time, a directional bias and short outlook, and a curated list of today’s high-impact macro events (from the ForexFactory calendar). Optional pre-event warnings and an automated news conclusion are included to help you prepare for the trading day in minutes.



This EA is designed for traders who want consistent, systematic preparation without juggling multiple tools. It is lightweight, timer-driven (no trades), and built to be robust on live and VPS environments.







1. What it does

Each day at the configured local time, the EA:



- Retrieves the previous day’s OHLC for the chart symbol and prints date, open, high, low, close, and full range.



- Computes the Asia session high, low, and range using your chosen local hours, independent of broker time.



- Derives a directional bias from the previous day’s candle and adds a concise, context-aware outlook.



- Lists today’s macro events filtered by impact and by currencies relevant to the instrument (derived from the symbol’s base and quote).



- Optionally appends a brief news conclusion section, either using a built-in heuristic or an OpenAI summary (You need an OpenAI API Key for that!).



- Sends the complete brief to Telegram. It can delete the previous brief before posting and optionally pin the new message. Supergroup thread posting is supported.



- Throughout the day, the EA can also send standalone news warnings a set number of minutes before qualifying events.





2. Requirements and permissions



In MetaTrader 5, enable WebRequest and add these domains:



https://api.telegram.org



https://nfs.faireconomy.media



https://api.openai.com (only if you enable the OpenAI summary)





The EA does not open trades. It should be attached to a single chart per symbol you want reported on. For multi-symbol coverage, attach separate instances.





3. Installation and setup





1. Place the EA in your terminal and restart MT5.



2. In Tools → Options → Expert Advisors, enable WebRequest and add the domains listed above.



3. Create a Telegram bot via BotFather and add it to your target group or channel with posting rights. Note the chat id and, if using supergroup topics, the thread id.



4. Attach the EA to the desired chart(s). Configure send time, Asia window, weekdays, and Telegram settings.



5. If you want AI summaries, set your OpenAI key and model and enable the option.



6. Optionally enable pre-event warnings and choose the lead time.