Daily Telegram Market Briefing

Daily Telegram Market Briefing — Professional FX Session Briefing for MT5

Daily Telegram Market Briefing is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that compiles a clean, actionable morning brief for the instrument on your chart and delivers it to your Telegram group or channel at a time you choose. It combines previous day OHLC levels, an Asia session range computed in your local time, a directional bias and short outlook, and a curated list of today’s high-impact macro events (from the ForexFactory calendar). Optional pre-event warnings and an automated news conclusion are included to help you prepare for the trading day in minutes.

This EA is designed for traders who want consistent, systematic preparation without juggling multiple tools. It is lightweight, timer-driven (no trades), and built to be robust on live and VPS environments.


1. What it does

    Each day at the configured local time, the EA:

    - Retrieves the previous day’s OHLC for the chart symbol and prints date, open, high, low, close, and full range.

    - Computes the Asia session high, low, and range using your chosen local hours, independent of broker time.

    - Derives a directional bias from the previous day’s candle and adds a concise, context-aware outlook.

    - Lists today’s macro events filtered by impact and by currencies relevant to the instrument (derived from the symbol’s base and quote).

    - Optionally appends a brief news conclusion section, either using a built-in heuristic or an OpenAI summary (You need an OpenAI API Key for that!).

    - Sends the complete brief to Telegram. It can delete the previous brief before posting and optionally pin the new message. Supergroup thread posting is supported.

    - Throughout the day, the EA can also send standalone news warnings a set number of minutes before qualifying events.


    2. Requirements and permissions


    In MetaTrader 5, enable WebRequest and add these domains:

    https://api.telegram.org

    https://nfs.faireconomy.media

    https://api.openai.com (only if you enable the OpenAI summary)


    The EA does not open trades. It should be attached to a single chart per symbol you want reported on. For multi-symbol coverage, attach separate instances.


    3. Installation and setup


    1. Place the EA in your terminal and restart MT5.

    2. In Tools → Options → Expert Advisors, enable WebRequest and add the domains listed above.

    3. Create a Telegram bot via BotFather and add it to your target group or channel with posting rights. Note the chat id and, if using supergroup topics, the thread id.

    4. Attach the EA to the desired chart(s). Configure send time, Asia window, weekdays, and Telegram settings.

    5. If you want AI summaries, set your OpenAI key and model and enable the option.

    6. Optionally enable pre-event warnings and choose the lead time.


    4. Inputs

    Telegram

    Telegram_Enabled: Enable or disable Telegram delivery.

    Telegram_API_Base: Base URL for the Telegram Bot API.

    Telegram_Bot_Token: Your bot token.

    Telegram_Chat_ID: Target chat or channel id.

    Telegram_Thread_ID: Target thread id for supergroups (0 for none).

    Delete_Previous_Before: Delete the last dashboard before posting a new one.

    Auto_Pin_Message: Pin the newly sent dashboard automatically.

    Pin_Silent: Pin without sending a Telegram notification.


    Display Time (MT5 to Telegram)

    Trigger_Hour_Local: Local hour to send the daily brief.

    Trigger_Minute_Local: Local minute to send the daily brief.


    Asia Session (Local Time)

    Asia_Begin_Hour_Local: Local start hour of the Asia window (inclusive).

    Asia_End_Hour_Local: Local end hour of the Asia window (exclusive; auto-corrected to be at least begin + 1).


    Weekdays

    Send_Monday … Send_Sunday: Choose on which days to send the brief.

    Use_Friday_For_Monday_PrevDay: On Mondays, use Friday’s bar as the previous day instead of Sunday.


    News

    FF_News_Enabled: Include today’s events section.

    FF_Impact_Filter: High only, or high plus medium.


    News Summary

    Enable_News_Summary: Add an end-of-section conclusion.

    Use_OpenAI_Summary: Use OpenAI for a smarter summary instead of the built-in heuristic.

    OpenAI_API_Base: Base URL for OpenAI’s API.

    OpenAI_API_Key: API key used when OpenAI summaries are enabled.

    OpenAI_Model: Model name for the summary.

    OpenAI_Timeout_ms: Request timeout in milliseconds.


    News Warning Alerts

    News_Warnings_Enabled: Enable pre-event alert messages.

    News_Warning_Before_Min: Minutes before event to warn.


    Testing

    Send_Test_On_Init: Send a one-time sample brief on EA start.


    5. Practical tips

    For indices or metals, ensure your broker’s symbol provides consistent D1 and M5 history; on first run, allow a moment for data synchronization.

    If your trading plan focuses on specific releases, keep the filter at high-impact only and enable pre-event warnings at thirty to sixty minutes.

    For multi-symbol coverage in a single chat, use thread ids to separate instruments by topic.

    Support

    If you have questions about setup, permissions or thread posting feel free to reach out. I am happy to help you get the dashboard aligned with your routine.


    Prodotti consigliati
    Simple Engulfing bar BUY
    Paul Conrad Carlson
    Experts
    This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a buy trade the engulfing bar must close above the previous red bars high Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
    FREE
    HedgingTrading
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Utilità
    Advisor for hedging trading or pair trading. A convenient panel allows you to open positions on the necessary trading instruments and lots. Automatically determines the type of trading account - netting or hedging. Advisor can close all its positions upon reaching profit or loss (determined in the settings). A negative value is required to control losses (for example, -100, -500, etc.). If the corresponding fields are 0, the EA will not use this function.   Settings: Close profit (if 0 here
    Gold News and Swing Trading
    Kashif Peter
    Experts
    Importante: leggere attentamente prima di acquistare Questo EA può essere utilizzato sia per il News Trading che per lo Swing Trading, con diversi timeframe e impostazioni consigliati. Nota: la strategia di trading a 1 minuto deve essere utilizzata solo durante specifici eventi di notizie ad alto impatto. Non utilizzarla nei normali giorni di trading, poiché potrebbe comportare perdite. In condizioni di mercato normali, si prega di fare affidamento sui timeframe a 4 ore e giornaliero per il tr
    Gann Box MT5
    Frederic Jacques Collomb
    Indicatori
    L'indicatore Gann Box è uno strumento potente e versatile progettato per aiutare i trader a identificare e sfruttare i livelli chiave del mercato. Questo indicatore consente di disegnare un rettangolo sul grafico, che viene automaticamente suddiviso in più zone con livelli strategici 0, 0.25, 0.50, 0.75, 1 . Quando il prezzo tocca uno di questi livelli, si attivano degli avvisi, offrendo così un aiuto prezioso per le decisioni di trading. Sapete immediatamente come si sta evolvendo il mercato ri
    Previous Candle Levels MT5
    Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
    Indicatori
    Previous Candle Levels MT5 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analysis, the user can use them as a support and res
    FREE
    BossFX Trading Panel EA
    Remey Gulfan Orsaga
    Utilità
    BossFXTradePanelEA (MT5)  [First 10 copies sold at 50 USD price will increase to 99USD] BossFXTradePanelEA is a fully interactive trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5, providing traders with an easy-to-use, one-click interface to execute and manage trades. This EA simplifies trade execution , risk management, and position control by combining market orders, stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and breakeven functionalities into a single, intuitive panel.  Key features include: On
    Multiple Positions
    Emanuel Reynard Phillips
    Utilità
    Hai bisogno di aprire più posizioni/operazioni contemporaneamente? Abbiamo creato la tua soluzione semplice. Ora puoi inserire più posizioni contemporaneamente. Puoi impostare la dimensione del lotto, il numero di posizioni, il take profit e lo stop loss. Ad esempio: desideri acquistare 3, 5, 10 o un numero qualsiasi di posizioni con una determinata dimensione del lotto. Ora puoi farlo semplicemente toccando il pulsante "Acquista". O Ad esempio: desideri vendere 3, 5, 10 o un numero qualsiasi d
    Nasdaq Expansion M15 MT5
    Marek Kupka
    Experts
    This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on  EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART .   It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP   pending orders with  ATR STOP LOSS.   To catch the profits is a  TRAILING PROFIT  function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of mo
    The Gold Sniper
    Sachin Gautam
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Introducing  The Gold Sniper EA . It is a Gold Breakout System. Price Rise in 1  day to $249 as Fundednext passed with this EA  No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI Live Signal   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2333366 ******* FEATURES ******* Buy only and Sell only Settings  Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders Trading on XAUUSD Pair This is a Daily Breakout Strategy. Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss and Trailing SL. Easy to use with Default settings. 1 T
    SkyGeniX
    ʿAsm Mhmd Samy Asmaʿyl Rmdan
    Utilità
    SkyGeniX: Innovative Solutions for Intelligent Automation SkyGeniX is a cutting-edge tool designed to simplify and enhance your workflows with intelligent automation. Whether you're managing complex tasks or optimizing performance, SkyGeniX offers a seamless, user-friendly experience tailored to your needs. Key features include: Smart Optimization : Enhance efficiency and achieve your goals faster with advanced algorithms. Customizable Settings : Tailor the tool to your specific requirements for
    FREE
    Pivot Hunter EA
    Daniel Naranjo Morales
    Experts
    Pivot Hunter EA Pivot Hunter EA è un robot di trading specializzato, sviluppato esclusivamente per la coppia di valute   CADJPY   sul timeframe   H1 . La sua strategia è progettata per identificare potenziali punti di svolta del mercato, analizzando l'azione dei prezzi e il momentum. Il nucleo della logica dell'EA è un sistema di conferma multi-indicatore. Combina i segnali di indicatori classici, tra cui Parabolic SAR, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Relative Strength Index (RSI) e Average True Range
    Golden Algo MT5
    Abderrahmane Benali
    Experts
    A professional automated trading expert that relies on the Bollinger Bands indicator to execute precise buy and sell trades based on price interactions with the indicator's bands and Exit the deal by standard deviation. Best Settings:  Download SET File For XAUUSD Time Frame : 1 Min Features : Smart information window that allows you to see open trades and daily limits. a news filter to prevent trading during important economic events, daily money management to determine the maximum loss during
    QuantumGold Matrix
    Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
    Utilità
    QuantumXAU Matrix – Smart Gold Trading EA for MetaTrader 5 QuantumXAU Matrix is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It follows a smart averaging strategy with controlled risk management, aiming for consistent profits through adaptive lot sizing and precise trade timing. Symbol-specific : Trades only on XAUUSD for optimized performance Automated logic : Opens positions based on market distance and profit targets
    EurUsd London Breakout Pro
    Morgana Brol Mendonca
    Experts
    EURUSD London Breakout Pro Sviluppato con il supporto di strumenti avanzati di intelligenza artificiale, EURUSD London Breakout Pro offre un codice pulito ed efficiente, ottimizzato per velocità e stabilità. Questo Expert Advisor applica un quadro di gestione del rischio di livello istituzionale ed evita strategie ad alto rischio come martingala, grid averaging o hedging non controllato. Progettato per trader che richiedono precisione e sicurezza, il sistema combina un concetto comprovato di br
    FREE
    EUR 4 of 8
    Tomas Michalek
    Experts
    Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. The 4th out of 8 strategies  portfolio set.  Each EA works well as a standalone, works even better as portfolio. Triple tested  - backtest, robustness tests , portfolio correlation. Uses a well-known CCI indicator combined with an ADX indicator. Why to buy Fully automatic EA with really easy set-up. Only risk amount to be set and you are good to go. Developed using genetic algorithms on 'in sample' data
    The Catalyst EA
    Daniel Naranjo Morales
    Experts
    The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA è un sofisticato robot di trading sviluppato per la piattaforma MetaTrader 5. È stato creato specificamente per il trading sulla coppia di valute   AUDUSD   con   timeframe H1 . L'EA impiega una strategia multi-indicatore che mira a identificare e capitalizzare su potenziali inversioni e correzioni di mercato. Un punto focale della sua progettazione è una solida gestione del rischio, caratterizzata da un dimensionamento dinamico dei lotti e da molteplici livelli d
    CChart
    Rong Bin Su
    Indicatori
    Overview In the fast-paced world of forex and financial markets, quick reactions and precise decision-making are crucial. However, the standard MetaTrader 5 terminal only supports a minimum of 1-minute charts, limiting traders' sensitivity to market fluctuations. To address this issue, we introduce the Second-Level Chart Candlestick Indicator , allowing you to effortlessly view and analyze market dynamics from 1 second to 30 seconds on a sub-chart. Key Features Support for Multiple Second-Level
    TrendLine Pending Order Tool
    Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima
    Utilità
    Questa utility apre gli ordini quando la candela tocca la linea di tendenza posizionata manualmente, come se fosse un ordine pendente più articolato.  Può essere utilizzato su qualsiasi asset, quando apre l'ordine elimina la linea che ha toccato e crea Freccia. In questo caso viene utilizzata per operazioni di inversione del prezzo, apre un ordine di vendita quando la candela rialzista tocca la linea bottom-up e apre un ordine di acquisto quando la candela ribassista tocca la linea top-down. 
    Lot Size Calculator Panel
    Italo Martins Coutinho
    Utilità
    25 t4w56t41+39t13gsd8+ 15/*3t862q14+rs3 sae,+8bs3,t2-,/4 gad41 wW84141A*+,413+R4,W+2,4WZA+SCX,2C-Q/* ,/43-12QR*,WRSA 3*2Q3+3*,FA5SW6+SR F ,A+,234Q48F1W,+2A3Q /A- 5 FDXZ-3 4W4QRF-+AW,41GT-+4 1W+ RGA 52*T 2 -2W45,2T+, A,1G,+W9 2+ *A2DDF+-T53+ - T 5F+ 255 2 5F+ 8 5WRED S,-+ WW5 R2  5+S 5 2, D 195 ,W/*A/3,4314*-+  AWF,W+,1348R*AW-43,32R4FA3, -*, W33,4 2F-AW3Q4,+RF,A4 +R2 3 134,+*F W,S4*+DC V,+* 2 3R4F+*A,4FS -+ 32,3T/R43, /-+32, 4+*1 2AFWAQ21, 4T/R AWESE* 2-, 44R2,+4W3F,S +*,54/421 *T,W/5 ,G 25,+*,
    FREE
    Manus Pro
    Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
    Experts
    MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
    Kit Trader Golden Days MT5
    Samuel Cavalcanti Costa
    Experts
    Kit-Trader Golden Days per MT5 Una ricevuta completa e super efficace per aiutarti nel tuo trading. Il trading in sé è molto difficile. Non c'è da stupirsi che il 97% dei trader sia in perdita, finanziando le operazioni del 3% dei vincitori. Questa ricevuta è pensata per migliorare il tuo livello di trading, aiutandoti ad avere maggiore controllo sui tuoi ordini. Una ricevuta con stop loss, take profit, trailing stop e aggiustamenti dinamici degli ordini aiuta i trader a: Controllare i rischi: l
    EA Nation
    Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
    Experts
    The Expert Advisors' strategy came from a Facebook Group EA Nation. The group has over 40k members. It opens a hedge trade for every new candle and opens grid when the position is on the losing side of the trade.  Average Grid = N                     = the sum of 6 bars before the current bar/ N Timeframe = it opens a new hedge trade when a new bar appears Auto Lot = 1 Lot means in $10,000 Lot Size will be 0.01 NO MORE HEDGE = When one side reaches to N trades, it won't open a hedge trade un
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (20)
    Indicatori
    FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
    Gol D Roger
    Takashi Ohtaku
    Utilità
    Indicator used: Bollinger Bands Only The minimum deposit is 10,000 cents or 10,000 dollars or more. No curve fitting. No  Artificial Intelligence. Any Symbol XAUUSD:GOLD Recommended Any Time 100USD Strat 200USD Next Maximum 2000USD 「schedule」 input int StepPoint1 = 200; 3Digit→2000 input int StepPoint2 = 200;        3Digit→2000        input int StepPoint3 = 200;        3Digit→2000     input int MaxOrders = 10;  input int MaxSpread = 20;    3Digit→200  
    Fx Trend Scalper EA
    Fernando De Paljla Silva
    Experts
    Fx Trend Scalper uses the Bollinger Bands indicator with intelligent settings and combinations. Furthermore, it uses various Price Action features to identify specific patterns on the chart to identify a market entry signal . This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Fx Trend Scalper is for you. Fx Trend Scalper does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample
    Velrix for MT5
    Esmaeil Rasouli Mohmmad Ali
    Experts
    Il tuo compagno definitivo nel mercato Forex. Focalizzato esclusivamente sulla coppia di trading EURUSD , Velrix sfrutta il potere di H1 , il timeframe ottimale, per navigare tra le complessità del mercato. È meticolosamente progettato per intraprendere trading in range, approfondendo le complessità dei movimenti e dei modelli di mercato. Strategia di Velrix: sebbene non possiamo condividere dettagli esatti, ecco le basi: Velrix sfrutta i canali di prezzo, identificando i confini di prezzo chiav
    Go it MT5
    Marta Gonzalez
    Experts
    GO IT - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.                                     ONLY RECO M ENDED FOR GBPUSD AND EURUSD Can used this EA whit 100$ in your account The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GO IT It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both the inputs and the
    Martingale panel MT5
    Mohammadbagher Ramezan Akbari
    Utilità
    In this article, we would like to introduce the trade panel product with the Martingale panel. This panel is made in such a way that it can meet the needs of traders to a great extent. This trade panel actually consists of two trade panels at the same time, with the first one you can take positions with certain profit and loss limits, and with the second one, you can have positions with profit limits but without loss limits. When positions lose, a new position will be added based on the settings
    Kapitaltrader
    Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
    Experts
    The price is 450$ for next 10 buyers (Remaining copy :10) Next price: 600$ KAPITAL SECURE EA    : I s a fully automated "arbitrage" trading system, which is especially effective in trading popular currency pairs, it uses 11 pairs at the same time: EURCHF, GBPNZD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY. In order to pass the MQL4 tests, we have modified the settings, you just need to download our profitable settings that we use on LIVE accounts. LIVE Signals: Capital #1  50K € Cap
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    Trade Assistant MT5
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.44 (192)
    Utilità
    It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
    Forex Trade Manager MT5
    InvestSoft
    4.98 (551)
    Utilità
    Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
    Local Trade Copier EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.99 (105)
    Utilità
    Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze speci
    TradePanel MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.86 (140)
    Utilità
    Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
    Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
    Lukas Roth
    5 (8)
    Utilità
    Versione Beta Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è attualmente in versione beta. Alcune funzioni sono ancora in sviluppo e potrebbero esserci piccoli bug. Se riscontri problemi, segnalali — i tuoi feedback aiuteranno a migliorare il prodotto. Il prezzo aumenterà dopo il rilascio ufficiale. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è uno strumento potente che copia automaticamente segnali di trading da canali o gruppi Telegram al tuo account MetaTrader 5 . Supporta canali pubblici e privati e consente di collega
    Zentral Trading Manager
    Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
    5 (4)
    Utilità
    Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
    Gann Model Forecast MT5
    Kirill Borovskii
    Utilità
    I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
    Grid Manual MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.89 (19)
    Utilità
    Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
    Trade Dashboard MT5
    Fatemeh Ameri
    4.95 (84)
    Utilità
    Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (2)
    Utilità
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gatto Copiatore MT5) è un copiatore di trade locale e un framework completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione progettato per le sfide di trading odierne. Dalle sfide delle prop firm alla gestione di portafogli personali, si adatta a ogni situazione con una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata dei trade. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che Slave (ricevente), con sincro
    MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.96 (26)
    Utilità
    MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider è un'utilità facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali specificati a una chat, canale o gruppo Telegram, rendendo il tuo account un fornitore di segnali. A differenza della maggior parte dei prodotti concorrenti, non utilizza importazioni DLL. [ Dimostrativo ] [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT4 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configurazione Una guida utente passo-passo è disponibile. Nessuna cono
    EasyInsight AIO MT5
    Alain Verleyen
    4.89 (9)
    Utilità
    EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
    Telegram To MT5 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    5 (47)
    Utilità
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
    HINN MagicEntry Extra
    ALGOFLOW OÜ
    4.33 (6)
    Utilità
    HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.82 (34)
    Utilità
    Trade copyr per MT5 è un trade copyr per la piattaforma МetaТrader 5   . Copia le negoziazioni forex   tra       eventuali conti   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 per la versione COPYLOT MT5 (o MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 per la versione COPYLOT MT4) Fotocopiatrice affidabile! Versione MT4 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Puoi anche copiare le operazioni nel termina
    Telegram to MT5 Coppy
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (5)
    Utilità
    Da Telegram a MT5:   la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con Telegram su MT5, il moderno strumento che copia i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 5, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa potente soluzione garantisce un'esecuzione precisa dei segnali, ampie opzioni di personalizzazione, fa risparmiare tempo e aumenta la tua efficienza. [Istruzioni   ] [   DEMO   ] Caratteristiche principali Integrazion
    Trade Manager DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.31 (26)
    Utilità
    Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 5. Suppo
    Trade copier MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.55 (31)
    Utilità
    Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
    Telegram To MT5 Receiver
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.53 (15)
    Utilità
    Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (compresi quelli privati e ristretti) direttamente sul tuo MT5.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare gli scambi. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente accattivante. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia ad utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida per l'utente + Demo  | Versione MT4 | Versione Discord
    MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
    Shaoping Kuang
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
    Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.67 (3)
    Utilità
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe   è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e inver
    Cerberus Equity Watcher
    Samuel Bandi Roccatello
    5 (3)
    Utilità
    Cerberus the Equity Watcher è uno strumento di gestione del rischio che monitora costantemente il valore della tua equity ed evita grosse perdite causate da EA difettosi o dall'emotivitá. È estremamente utile per i trader sistematici che si affidano a EA che potrebbero contenere bug o che potrebbero non funzionare bene in condizioni di mercato impreviste. Cerberus ti consente di impostare un valore minimo della equity e (opzionalmente) un valore massimo, se uno di questi valori viene raggiunto,
    YuClusters
    Yury Kulikov
    4.93 (41)
    Utilità
    Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
    Take a Break MT5
    Eric Emmrich
    4.83 (23)
    Utilità
    The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
    DrawDown Limiter
    Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
    5 (20)
    Utilità
    Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
    VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.57 (70)
    Utilità
    Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Con il nostro pannello di trading, puoi eseguire operazioni con un solo clic direttamente dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. I calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni rendono il trading più veloce e conveniente per i trader. Suggerimenti grafici, etichette informative e informazioni complete sugl
    The News Filter MT5
    Leolouiski Gan
    4.72 (18)
    Utilità
    Questo prodotto filtra tutti gli esperti consulenti e i grafici manuali durante il periodo delle notizie, così non dovrai preoccuparti di improvvisi picchi di prezzo che potrebbero distruggere le tue impostazioni di trading manuali o le negoziazioni effettuate da altri esperti consulenti. Questo prodotto viene fornito anche con un sistema completo di gestione degli ordini che può gestire le tue posizioni aperte e gli ordini in sospeso prima della pubblicazione di qualsiasi notizia. Una volta che
    Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    4.13 (8)
    Utilità
    This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
    Trade Copier Pro MT5
    Vu Trung Kien
    3.67 (3)
    Utilità
    Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
    Active Lines
    Yury Kulikov
    5 (2)
    Utilità
    Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
    Altri dall’autore
    Golden Trend Expert
    Philipp Warmuth
    3.5 (2)
    Experts
    XAUUSD MT5-EA con strategia di trend-following Il Golden Trend Expert è un robot di trading progettato specificamente per il trading su XAUUSD nel timeframe H1. Le posizioni vengono aperte in base ai segnali di ingresso del MACD, tenendo conto di diversi filtri di volatilità per aumentare l’affidabilità die segnali.  L’obiettivo di questo EA è operare solo nelle fasi di trend ben definiti ed evitare segnali falsi durante periodi di incertezza e movimenti laterali del mercato.   Caratteristiche d
    AuDCaD DG Expert
    Philipp Warmuth
    Experts
    AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
    Golden PowerShot Expert
    Philipp Warmuth
    Experts
    XAUUSD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The Golden PowerShot Expert is an Expert Advisor specifically optimized for the Forex currency pair XAUUSD on the M5 chart. The EA opens positions against strong trends in extremely overbought or oversold market conditions, managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a leverage of 1:500. Features of the EA Martingale strategies are traditionally extremely risky—especially when used in gold trading,
    Trump Feed to Telegram
    Philipp Warmuth
    Utilità
    TrumpFeed to Telegram – Lightweight News Forwarder especially for Gold-Trader This Expert Advisor reads the Trump Truth Social RSS (mirror feed) , classifies new posts via OpenAI , neatly shortens the quote, and forwards it to your Telegram group/topic – including a compact XAUUSD impact summary . Ideal if you want to be notified immediately of potentially market-moving statements. Key Features Fetch: EA reads the RSS feed https://trumpstruth.org/feed every 30 seconds. Parse & Clean: Removes HTM
    Filtro:
    Nessuna recensione
    Rispondi alla recensione