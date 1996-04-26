Trump Feed to Telegram

TrumpFeed to Telegram – Lightweight News Forwarder especially for Gold-Trader

This Expert Advisor reads the Trump Truth Social RSS (mirror feed), classifies new posts via OpenAI, neatly shortens the quote, and forwards it to your Telegram group/topic – including a compact XAUUSD impact summary. Ideal if you want to be notified immediately of potentially market-moving statements.

Key Features

Fetch: EA reads the RSS feed https://trumpstruth.org/feed every 30 seconds. Parse & Clean: Removes HTML fragments, normalizes line breaks. De-Dup: Uses hash/file storage to detect if an entry has already been posted. AI-Check: OpenAI evaluates Forex relevance and provides an XAUUSD summary. Telegram: EA posts the verbatim excerpt (shortened) + summary + button linking to the original source.





Requirements

MetaTrader 5 (latest version)

(latest version) Allowed WebRequest URLs (Terminal ► Options ► Expert Advisors): https://trumpstruth.org https://api.openai.com (or your own base) https://api.telegram.org

(Terminal ► Options ► Expert Advisors): OpenAI API Key

Telegram Bot (via @BotFather) and Chat/Thread ID





Installation & Setup (3 Steps)

Attach the EA to any chart (any symbol/timeframe; it runs on OnTimer , not tick-dependent). Fill in the inputs: Bot Token, Chat ID, Topic ID, OpenAI Key (optional), Confidence & Verbatim length (optional). Allow the WebRequest domains (see above) and enable the EA.





Best Practices

Confidence Threshold: Start with 0.4–0.6. Increasing = less noise, decreasing = more hits (including false positives).

Start with 0.4–0.6. Increasing = less noise, decreasing = more hits (including false positives). Verbatim Length: 100–180 characters work best in the Telegram UI; the rest can be accessed via the “Read more” button.





Limitations & Notes

Third-party dependency: Feed availability, API limits, and model responses are outside the EA’s control.

Feed availability, API limits, and model responses are outside the EA’s control. No trading/signals: The EA does not execute trades and does not replace analysis.

The EA does execute trades and does not replace analysis. Neutrality: Content classification is model-based, without political bias.





Support

Questions or feature requests? Contact me via MQL5 Messages – I provide quick, concrete assistance (screenshots/journal excerpts speed up troubleshooting).