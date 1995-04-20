KT De Munyuk MT4

The KT De Munyuk is a trend-based indicator that uses Parabolic SAR to identify the market direction. The indicator shows the PSAR in the form of green/red dots using a separate window.

  • Buy Signal: When a green dot appears after a series of at least three red dots.
  • Buy Exit: When a red dot appears on the current or next higher time frame.
  • Sell Signal: When a red dot appears after a series of at least three green dots.
  • Sell Exit: When a green dot appears on the current or next higher time frame. 

Features

  • The first variant of the De Munyuk that comes with a multi-timeframe drag n drop scanner that scans the upcoming signals across all the time frames.
  • It comes with simplified input parameters.
  • It comes with all kinds of MetaTrader alerts.

Tips

  • Combining this indicator with others is advisable to improvise the trading strategy.
  • We recommend using this indicator during active trading sessions such as London and New-York sessions overlap.
  • It's a lagging indicator and can produce multiple false signals on smaller time frames, so we recommend using it on 1-Hour and above.
  • It can enhance the breakout trading on trending markets. It's not advisable to use this indicator on mean reverting instruments.
