Bank EngulfingPattern MT4

EngulfingPattern is a common candlestick chart form, often used as a reversal signal.


This indicator will be marked with double arrow at the EngulfingPattern position after its formation.

Supports any time period.

At present, this indicator is only calculated and judged based on the upper and lower shadows of the K-line and the values of the entity. In the future, intelligent judgment based on other factors of the market will be added.


I have added a quick control panel in the bottom left corner for it. When multiple different Bank series indicators are enabled at the same time, the control panel can quickly switch between displaying/hiding each indicator, so that the chart does not display many indicators at the same time and appear messy.


Parameter description:
Indicator ID: The unique ID of the indicator. When starting multiple instances, this ID must be unique and cannot be duplicated.
Control Panel Pos X: The X position of the indicator control panel.
Control Panel Pos Y: The Y position of the indicator control panel.
Control Panel Disappay Name: The text content displayed in the indicator control panel.



