The Improved Breakout EA is an automated trading system for MT5 that identifies and trades breakouts from recent support and resistance levels. It is designed for traders who want a rules-based approach with strict risk control and flexible filters.

One important aspect to consider: it was trained and tested on NASDAQ.



Key Features

Advanced Breakout Detection – Calculates recent support and resistance levels and opens trades only when price breaks out by a defined percentage beyond these levels. Optional confirmation bars and filters ensure only valid breakouts are traded.

Risk Management – Adjustable risk percentage per trade, stop loss, take profit, and automatic lot size calculation based on account balance.

Custom Trading Hours – Trade only within defined hours, with an option to automatically close open trades at the session end.

Trend & Volume Filters – Confirm breakouts with moving average trend alignment and/or volume spikes compared to average levels.

Fully Automated Execution – Manages entries, exits, and position sizing without manual input.

Technical Details

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Strategy Type: Support/resistance breakout trading

Filters: Trend (MA), Volume confirmation (optional)

Risk Control: Position sizing by risk %, adjustable SL/TP

Version: 2.0 (2025 release)

Fits all market types (forex, crypto, indices), with parameters originally tested on NASDAQ.

Package Includes