Improved Breakout

The Improved Breakout EA is an automated trading system for MT5 that identifies and trades breakouts from recent support and resistance levels. It is designed for traders who want a rules-based approach with strict risk control and flexible filters.

One important aspect to consider: it was trained and tested on NASDAQ. 

Key Features

  • Advanced Breakout Detection – Calculates recent support and resistance levels and opens trades only when price breaks out by a defined percentage beyond these levels. Optional confirmation bars and filters ensure only valid breakouts are traded.

  • Risk Management – Adjustable risk percentage per trade, stop loss, take profit, and automatic lot size calculation based on account balance.

  • Custom Trading Hours – Trade only within defined hours, with an option to automatically close open trades at the session end.

  • Trend & Volume Filters – Confirm breakouts with moving average trend alignment and/or volume spikes compared to average levels.

  • Fully Automated Execution – Manages entries, exits, and position sizing without manual input.

Technical Details

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Strategy Type: Support/resistance breakout trading

  • Filters: Trend (MA), Volume confirmation (optional)

  • Risk Control: Position sizing by risk %, adjustable SL/TP

  • Version: 2.0 (2025 release)

  • Fits all market types (forex, crypto, indices), with parameters originally tested on NASDAQ.

Package Includes

  • Expert Advisor file (.mq5)


