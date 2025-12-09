SteadyRange M5 EurUsd Algorithmic Trader

Dual-Engine Architecture • Score-Based Logic • Controlled Risk

SteadyRange M5 is a precision-engineered algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for EURUSD M5, operating inside a defined intraday price zone between 1.146 and 1.1880.

The EA uses a dual-engine structure (A & B), each operating inside its own micro-range, combining structured logic, slope filters, scoring rules, and strict time/spread protections to deliver stable, controlled, high-quality execution.

This EA is not martingale, not grid, not arbitrage.

Its logic is restrictive, consistent, conservative — built for long-term stability.

Dual-Engine System (A & B)

Key Features

Two independent internal engines work in different price micro-ranges:

Engine A → lower range

Engine B → upper range

Each engine has its own:

Slope length

Micro-range boundaries

Score threshold

SL multiplier

Magic number

Trade comments

This separation increases precision and structural stability.

Score-Based Decision Engine

Before opening any trade, the EA evaluates a multi-factor score including:

Recent price slope

Micro-range alignment

Time filters

Spread filters

Internal logical conditions

You control:

s_threshold_A

s_threshold_B

Higher thresholds → fewer trades, higher precision.

Lower thresholds → more trades, higher activity.

Integrated Risk Management (Two Modes)

1. Dynamic Risk Mode (D’Alembert-style progression)

Risk adjusts after each closed trade:

Increases slightly after a loss

Decreases after a win

Always stays inside a user-defined band

For example:

Min risk: 1.5%

Max risk: 4.0% (Min + 2.5%)

You control:

Minimum risk per engine

Maximum risk distance: difference % Min/Max

This mode creates a controlled adaptive progression without martingale behaviour.

2. Fixed Risk Mode

If UseFixedRisk = true, dynamic progression is disabled and the EA uses a:

FixedRiskPercent per trade

This is ideal for conservative traders or prop-firm rules.

Spread, Time, and Friday Safety Logic

The EA operates only under safe market conditions:

Maximum allowed spread

Daily start/stop trading windows

Friday close protection

Broker-specific close time

Sunday open protection

Reduces exposure to:

Volatility spikes

Thin liquidity

Weekend gaps

Manipulated spreads

Compatible with Netting & Hedging

Clean internal order-handling:

No duplicate entries

No order conflicts

Stable behaviour in both account types

Symbol: EURUSD

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Recommended balance: ≥ 1000 USD

Recommended spread: < 1 pips

Works on: Netting & Hedging

Recommended SetupFULL INPUT REFERENCE (Complete User Guide)

Below is the full list of parameters, translated and explained professionally:

GENERAL SETTINGS

Max global simultaneous positions

Maximum number of trades the EA is allowed to hold at once.

0 = both engines allowed, 1 = A priority, 2 = B priority

Controls whether both engines may trade or if one engine has execution priority.

Maximum allowed spread (points)

If spread is higher than this value, no trades will open.

Friday market close hour

Protective shutdown before the market closes.

Friday market close minute

Extra precision for the above.

Close positions X minutes before Friday close

Pre-close safety window to avoid volatility or swaps.

Hour after which Sunday trades are allowed

Prevents trading during the thin-liquidity Sunday open.

RISK SETTINGS

true = use fixed risk ; false = use dynamic succession

Enables Fixed Risk Mode or Dynamic D’Alembert Mode.

% risk if UseFixedRisk is true

Percentage of account balance risked per trade in fixed mode.

difference % between Min/Max risk

Defines the width between minimum and maximum dynamic risk.

ENGINE A — LOWER MICRO-RANGE

sl_mult_A

Stop-loss multiplier.

manual_range_high_A / manual_range_low_A

User-defined micro-range boundaries for Engine A.

slope_len_A

Length of the slope filter calculation.

MagicA

Magic number for Engine A trades.

InpCommentA

Trade comment for Engine A positions.

Risk:Reward A

Internal risk-reward scaling (engine-specific).

s_threshold_A

Score threshold for Engine A.

Minimum %risk A

Minimum allowed dynamic risk (percentage).

ENGINE B — UPPER MICRO-RANGE

sl_mult_B

Stop-loss multiplier.

manual_range_high_B / manual_range_low_B

Range boundaries for Engine B.

slope_len_B

Slope calculation for Engine B.

MagicB

Magic number for Engine B.

InpCommentB

Trade comment for Engine B.

Risk:Reward B

Internal risk-reward scaling (engine-specific).

Min %risk B

Minimum dynamic risk percentage for Engine B.

How SteadyRange M5 Opens a Trade

Before executing, the EA checks:

Spread quality

Price position inside the correct micro-range

Slope direction

Internal score vs. threshold

Time filters

Friday rules

Risk mode (fixed or dynamic)

Engine availability

If and only if all criteria are met, a trade is opened.

This structured behavior is what maintains stability and low drawdown.

Who Is This EA For?

✓ Traders who want stability and discipline

✓ Users prioritizing capital protection

✓ Traders who prefer fewer but higher-quality trades

✓ Users who want deep customization of risk and accuracy

✓ Anyone avoiding martingale, grid or “recovery” systems

FINAL NOTE

SteadyRange M5 is built for long-term consistency.

Its dual-engine structure, scoring system and integrated risk management make it a professional, stable and transparent EA for EURUSD M5.

Disclaimer / Parameter Advisory

The parameters published in SteadyRange M5 have been thoroughly optimized for stability, precision, and long-term performance on EURUSD M5.

Modifying these settings is strongly discouraged unless you are an experienced professional trader. Changing core parameters such as score thresholds, micro-range boundaries, or risk settings may significantly affect the EA’s performance and could increase drawdown.

Use the default configuration for reliable results. Advanced users may experiment, but only with full understanding of the consequences.

For any inquiries or technical issues, please contact us via email: range.algo.trading@gmail.com Our support team will respond promptly.



