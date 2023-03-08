It works based on the Stochastic Indicator algorithm. Very useful for trading with high-low or OverSold/Overbought swing strategies. StochSignal will show a buy arrow if the two lines have crossed in the OverSold area and sell arrows if the two lines have crossed in the Overbought area. You can put the Stochastic Indicator on the chart with the same parameters as this StochSignal Indicator to understand more clearly how it works.

This indicator is equipped with the following parameters:

Inputs default Stochastic; KPeriod, DPeriod, dan Slowing

OverSold and OverBought values

Several options of alerts. Pop Up Windows, Mobile Notifications, and Email Messages.

This Indicator is related to the system here.