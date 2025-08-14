Divinon
- Experts
- Daniel Suk
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 21 settembre 2025
Divinon – Adaptive Multi-Strategy Trading System
Divinon EA is a fully automated trading system originally designed for M15 USD/JPY, but with its extensive set of inputs, it’s highly versatile and can be tailored for virtually any market or timeframe.
It combines multi-indicator technical analysis (Bulls Power, Bears Power, ADX, ATR) with advanced money management and grid system to deliver adaptable and consistent trading performance.
Key Features
-
Multi-indicator logic – Uses Bulls Power, Bears Power, ADX, ATR filters for precise trade entries.
-
Flexible trade modes – Trade Buy only, Sell only, or both directions, with optional opposite-signal close.
-
Advanced money management – Fixed lots, dynamic lot sizing by risk, or martingale multiplier.
-
Optional grid trading – Configurable step size and lot exponent for controlled scaling.
-
Take Profit & Candle Close – Target-based exits or candlestick-condition exits.
-
Time & day filters – Trade only during selected hours and weekdays.
-
Protective filters – Max spread limit, minimum equity, and slippage control.
💡 Who is it for?
-
Traders who want full control over their strategy
-
Users seeking a tunable EA for optimization
-
Those looking for grid + multi-indicator filtering in one package
Divinon EA is not just a robot – it’s a platform for your trading vision.
Hello, like the Bot would be great if you can add a max buy and sell orders so the bot don`t trade to the limit. Thank you in advance.
Edit: Awsome Thank you alot.