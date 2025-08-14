Divinon – Adaptive Multi-Strategy Trading System

Divinon EA is a fully automated trading system originally designed for M15 USD/JPY, but with its extensive set of inputs, it’s highly versatile and can be tailored for virtually any market or timeframe.

It combines multi-indicator technical analysis (Bulls Power, Bears Power, ADX, ATR) with advanced money management and grid system to deliver adaptable and consistent trading performance.

Key Features

Multi-indicator logic – Uses Bulls Power, Bears Power, ADX, ATR filters for precise trade entries.

Flexible trade modes – Trade Buy only, Sell only, or both directions, with optional opposite-signal close.

Advanced money management – Fixed lots, dynamic lot sizing by risk, or martingale multiplier.

Optional grid trading – Configurable step size and lot exponent for controlled scaling.

Take Profit & Candle Close – Target-based exits or candlestick-condition exits.

Time & day filters – Trade only during selected hours and weekdays.

Protective filters – Max spread limit, minimum equity, and slippage control.

💡 Who is it for?

Traders who want full control over their strategy

Users seeking a tunable EA for optimization

Those looking for grid + multi-indicator filtering in one package

Divinon EA is not just a robot – it’s a platform for your trading vision.



