Divinon

5

Divinon – Adaptive Multi-Strategy Trading System

Divinon EA is a fully automated trading system originally designed for M15 USD/JPY, but with its extensive set of inputs, it’s highly versatile and can be tailored for virtually any market or timeframe.

It combines multi-indicator technical analysis (Bulls Power, Bears Power, ADX, ATR) with advanced money management and grid system to deliver adaptable and consistent trading performance.

Key Features

  • Multi-indicator logic – Uses Bulls Power, Bears Power, ADX, ATR filters for precise trade entries.

  • Flexible trade modes – Trade Buy only, Sell only, or both directions, with optional opposite-signal close.

  • Advanced money management – Fixed lots, dynamic lot sizing by risk, or martingale multiplier.

  • Optional grid trading – Configurable step size and lot exponent for controlled scaling.

  • Take Profit & Candle Close – Target-based exits or candlestick-condition exits.

  • Time & day filters – Trade only during selected hours and weekdays.

  • Protective filters – Max spread limit, minimum equity, and slippage control.

💡 Who is it for?

  • Traders who want full control over their strategy

  • Users seeking a tunable EA for optimization

  • Those looking for grid + multi-indicator filtering in one package

Divinon EA is not just a robot – it’s a platform for your trading vision.


Avis 1
capitalnoob
65
capitalnoob 2025.09.21 13:22 
 

Hello, like the Bot would be great if you can add a max buy and sell orders so the bot don`t trade to the limit. Thank you in advance.

Edit: Awsome Thank you alot.

