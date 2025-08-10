Quantum Support Resistance Pro

Quantum Support Resistance Pro: Advanced Market Level Indicator  

Revolutionize Your Technical Analysis 
Quantum Support Resistance Pro is a cutting-edge trading tool that automatically identifies critical market levels, giving you the professional edge without manual effort. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance their technical analysis with precise, real-time support and resistance detection.


Key Advantages  
✅ Time-Saving Automation
   - Automatically plots key levels - no more manual drawing  
   - Updates dynamically as new market data emerges  

Smart Trading Alerts
   - Instant notifications when price hits critical levels  
   - Mobile push alerts for trading on-the-go  
   - Customizable alert frequency to avoid notification fatigue  

Multi-Timeframe Precision  
   - Analyzes any chart timeframe (M1 to MN1)  
   - Adapts to all market conditions and instruments  

Professional-Grade Visualization
   - Clean, customizable lines with color-coded levels  
   - Clear price labels for quick reference  
   - Non-cluttering design that complements your chart  

Enhanced Decision Making 
   - Identifies high-probability reversal zones  
   - Highlights breakout opportunities  
   - Confirms key levels for risk management  


Core Features  
1. Dynamic Level Detection 
   - Automatically identifies significant highs (resistance) and lows (support)  
   - Adjusts to evolving market structures in real-time  

2. Smart Alert System  
   - Configurable alerts with cool-down period  
   - Dual notification system (platform + mobile)  
   - Distinct alerts for support and resistance touches  

3. Customizable Display 

4. Advanced Configuration  

5. Clean Chart Management  
   - Automatic cleanup of old levels  
   - No residual objects or clutter  
   - Optimized performance for all systems  


Parameter Guide  

BarsBack: Historical bars analyzed for level detection   
ResistanceColor: Color of resistance lines   
SupportColor: Color of support lines   
LineStyle: Line pattern (solid/dash/dot)   
LineWidth: Thickness of support/resistance lines   
ShowPriceLabel: Show/hide price tags at levels   
EnableAlert: Enable/disable all alerts   
AlertInterval: Minimum seconds between repeat alerts   
EnablePushNotifications: Send alerts to mobile devices   


Professional Applications  
- Swing Traders: Identify reversal zones and breakout levels  
- Day Traders: Spot intraday support/resistance for precision entries  
- Risk Management: Place stops beyond key levels with confidence  
- Strategy Confirmation: Validate trading signals with key level reactions  

Experience institutional-grade level detection - no manual drawing required. Quantum Support Resistance Pro transforms raw price action into actionable trading intelligence, giving you the clarity and confidence to make better trading decisions.
