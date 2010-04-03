Quantum Support Resistance Pro

Quantum Support Resistance Pro: Advanced Market Level Indicator  

Revolutionize Your Technical Analysis 
Quantum Support Resistance Pro is a cutting-edge trading tool that automatically identifies critical market levels, giving you the professional edge without manual effort. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance their technical analysis with precise, real-time support and resistance detection.


Key Advantages  
✅ Time-Saving Automation
   - Automatically plots key levels - no more manual drawing  
   - Updates dynamically as new market data emerges  

Smart Trading Alerts
   - Instant notifications when price hits critical levels  
   - Mobile push alerts for trading on-the-go  
   - Customizable alert frequency to avoid notification fatigue  

Multi-Timeframe Precision  
   - Analyzes any chart timeframe (M1 to MN1)  
   - Adapts to all market conditions and instruments  

Professional-Grade Visualization
   - Clean, customizable lines with color-coded levels  
   - Clear price labels for quick reference  
   - Non-cluttering design that complements your chart  

Enhanced Decision Making 
   - Identifies high-probability reversal zones  
   - Highlights breakout opportunities  
   - Confirms key levels for risk management  


Core Features  
1. Dynamic Level Detection 
   - Automatically identifies significant highs (resistance) and lows (support)  
   - Adjusts to evolving market structures in real-time  

2. Smart Alert System  
   - Configurable alerts with cool-down period  
   - Dual notification system (platform + mobile)  
   - Distinct alerts for support and resistance touches  

3. Customizable Display 

4. Advanced Configuration  

5. Clean Chart Management  
   - Automatic cleanup of old levels  
   - No residual objects or clutter  
   - Optimized performance for all systems  


Parameter Guide  

BarsBack: Historical bars analyzed for level detection   
ResistanceColor: Color of resistance lines   
SupportColor: Color of support lines   
LineStyle: Line pattern (solid/dash/dot)   
LineWidth: Thickness of support/resistance lines   
ShowPriceLabel: Show/hide price tags at levels   
EnableAlert: Enable/disable all alerts   
AlertInterval: Minimum seconds between repeat alerts   
EnablePushNotifications: Send alerts to mobile devices   


Professional Applications  
- Swing Traders: Identify reversal zones and breakout levels  
- Day Traders: Spot intraday support/resistance for precision entries  
- Risk Management: Place stops beyond key levels with confidence  
- Strategy Confirmation: Validate trading signals with key level reactions  

Experience institutional-grade level detection - no manual drawing required. Quantum Support Resistance Pro transforms raw price action into actionable trading intelligence, giving you the clarity and confidence to make better trading decisions.
Produits recommandés
EarlyScope
Temirgali Orazbayev
Indicateurs
EarlyScope  est un outil puissant pour analyser la dynamique du marché, conçu pour fonctionner sur tout actif financier. L'indicateur identifie des zones cachées de faible volatilité où le prix peut se préparer à des renversements potentiels, aidant les traders à voir des motifs qui échappent généralement à l'œil nu. L'indicateur a un seul paramètre externe qui sert exclusivement à définir le nombre de jours à calculer et à afficher. Les niveaux sont construits sur la base de l'analyse de donnée
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Experts
PR EA - Système de trading basé sur les motifs Engulfing Détection automatique des chandeliers Engulfing avec confirmation par moyenne mobile Le PR EA est un expert advisor pour MetaTrader 5 qui identifie et trade les motifs Engulfing haussiers/baissiers lorsqu'ils sont confirmés par un filtre de moyenne mobile. Optimisé pour le timeframe M30, compatible avec M15 et H1. Caractéristiques principales : Reconnaissance de motifs - Détecte les formations Engulfing valides Confirmation de tend
Mac Binary Options Signals MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
Indicateurs
ATREND ATREND : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "ATREND" pour la plateforme MT5 est conçu pour fournir aux traders des signaux d'achat et de vente robustes en utilisant une combinaison de méthodologies d'analyse technique. Cet indicateur s'appuie principalement sur la plage vraie moyenne (ATR) pour mesurer la volatilité, ainsi que sur des algorithmes de détection de tendance pour identifier les mouvements potentiels du marché. Laissez un message ap
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicateurs
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.14 (21)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Indicateurs
Version MT4   |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit la structure d'onde correcte du marché et les niveaux de Fibonacci qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conseiller-Assis
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Indicateurs
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
Expert Market Edge
SASA MIJIN
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Expert Market Edge is scalping, trending, reversal indicator, with alerts . You can use it all and fit with your strategy whatever it fits you. My recommendation is to combine with my Colored RSI , and when 2 signals are matched, and pointing same direction (for example buy on this indicator, and green on RSI, you can take a long position, stop loss should be last local low, if you want to be more conservative, add ATR. ) you can take position. If you using moving averages, that's even better i
Trader Panel Alpha X
Alvaro Garcia Batelli
Experts
Are you tired of the slow, clunky, and uninformative default order panel in MetaTrader 5? Discretionary trading demands speed, precision, and above all, clear information. Clicking through multiple menus, dragging stops one by one, and lacking a consolidated view of your risk are barriers that cost you time and, most importantly, money. Professional trading requires professional tools. Trader Panel Alpha X Pro is the definitive solution. It's not just another "order ticket"; it's a complete trad
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
4 (39)
Experts
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
FiboNinja
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicateurs
FiboNinja — Precision Strikes with the Golden Ratio FiboNinja is a next‑generation trading indicator that blends the stealth and precision of a ninja with the timeless power of Fibonacci mathematics . Built for traders who demand accuracy, speed, and adaptability, it identifies high‑probability price zones where the market is most likely to react — and does it with surgical clarity. Key Advantages Stealth‑Level Entry Points — Pinpoints Fibonacci retracements and extensions before they’re ob
Smooth Patterns
Roman Vashchilin
Indicateurs
Trading patterns on Forex is considered to be the highest level of trading, since it usually requires years of mastering various patterns (shapes and candle combinations) and the ways they affect the price. Patterns are different combinations of Japanese candles on a chart, shapes of classical technical analysis, as well as any regularities of the market behavior repeating many times under the same conditions. After the patterns appear on a chart, the price starts behaving in a certain way allow
MACD Divergence MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. The indicator parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period Macd
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicateurs
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Trendline with Fibonacci Retracement
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
Indicateurs
The Swing High Low and Fibonacci Retracement Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify key price levels and potential reversal zones in the market. It automatically detects recent swing highs and swing lows on the chart and overlays Fibonacci retracement levels based on these points. This indicator helps traders: Visualize market structure by highlighting recent swing points. Identify support and resistance zones using Fibonacci ratios (e.g., 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%). Adapt
Market Shift Levels for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
Market Shift Levels This indicator detects trend shifts and visualizes key market structure turning points using Hull Moving Average logic. It highlights potential areas of support and resistance where price is likely to react, empowering traders to spot early trend transitions. Market Shift Levels   are horizontal zones that mark the moment of a directional change in market behavior. These shifts are based on crossovers between two smoothed Hull Moving Averages (HMA), allowing the indicator
Apex WilliamsR MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
Overview The Apex Williams %R MT5 is a professional technical indicator that revolutionizes the traditional Williams %R oscillator with advanced technical analysis features, automatic signal detection, and a complete trade confirmation system. Designed specifically for traders seeking precision and reliability in their trading decisions. Key Features   Smart Signal System   Reversal Signals: Automatically detects exits from overbought/oversold zones with multi-factor confirmation   Centerl
Granite Anvil NQ MT5
Marco Mendez Antuña
Experts
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders w
X3 Trend Arrow
Brendan Chinwedu Eze
Indicateurs
En raison des manipulations techniques et logiques du courtier, j'ai parcouru un long chemin pour proposer cet indicateur arrière qui combine de nombreuses stratégies ayant les capacités suivantes : Identification des tendances du marché : comprendre la tendance générale du marché. Points de retournement : identifier les points potentiels où le marché peut changer de direction. Points d'entrée et de sortie : déterminer les moments optimaux pour entrer et sortir des transactions. Pour une co
Nrha
Ratna Purwantari
Indicateurs
This indicator uses Fibonacci to determine your trading levels precisely and measurably. It helps you to earn big profits. This indicator can also be used for various currency charts. You can also combine it with other indicators that you like so that the profits you get are also even greater. I hope you give me input so that this indicator can be better. We recommend using for the period M1 to M15. feel free to discuss with me. Thanks. 
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicateurs
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Dynamic PivotFlex Supply
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
Utilitaires
Introducing the DYNAMIC PIVOTFLEX SUPPLY EA – your ultimate trading companion that brings the power of flexibility and dynamic strategy right to your fingertips. Designed for the modern trader who demands control and adaptability, this Semi-Automated Expert Advisor is a game-changer in the world of Forex trading. Key Features: Semi-Automated Precision : Open sell positions and hedge with buystop orders (user preferred price) seamlessly, leveraging the robust Martingale principle for consistent
Universal Trendline Breakout Strategy
Tahir Mehmood
Indicateurs
Aperçu La Universal Trendline Breakout Strategy est un indicateur avancé pour MetaTrader 5 conçu pour détecter et trader les cassures de lignes de tendance avec précision. Il identifie automatiquement les niveaux dynamiques de support et de résistance via l’analyse des pivots et trace les lignes de tendance en temps réel. Fonctionnalités clés Détection automatique des lignes de tendance via pivots Alertes sur cassure de support ou résistance Couleurs, largeur, nombre maximum de lignes et extensi
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff mt5 est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel !   Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi!   RÉGLAGES Dessiner la flèche - on off. dessiner d
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement 35 $ chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   30 $   pendant la   première semaine   ou pour   les 3 premiers achats  !  Chaîne Trading Tools sur MQL5  : rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour recevoir mes dernières actualités Cet indicateur trace des zones de détection de rupture, appelées “Smart Breakout Channels”, basées sur un mouvement des prix normalisé par la volatilité. Ces zones sont affichées sous forme de boîtes dynamiques avec superpositions de volume. L’outil dé
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Indicateurs
Ce tableau de bord affiche les derniers   modèles harmoniques   disponibles pour les symboles sélectionnés, ce qui vous permettra de gagner du temps et d'être plus efficace /   version MT4 . Indicateur gratuit:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonnes de l'indicateur Symbol :   les symboles sélectionnés apparaissent Trend   :   haussière ou baissière Pattern :   type de motif (gartley, papillon, chauve-souris, crabe, requin, cypher ou ABCD) Entry:   prix d'entrée SL:   prix du stop loss TP1:   1er
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.86 (7)
Indicateurs
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market Risk: Limited exposure redu
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Integrated Dashboard Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicateurs
Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center (v3.0) Short Description Stop wasting time manually switching between dozens of charts. The   Integrated Dashboard Scanner   is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner that keeps an eye on every instrument you select from a single panel. Featuring   six distinct analysis modules , including an Economic News Calendar and a professional-grade Momentum Scanner, version 3.0 is the most powerful and reliable release yet. Following a
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Plus de l'auteur
Signal Compass Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Find Your Trading Direction with Signal Compass Pro ! Tired of guessing your next move? Signal Compass Pro is your answer. This indicator isn't just a tool; it's your personal compass in the financial markets. By combining three powerful momentum indicators— CCI , WPR , and Force Index —we provide confirmed trading signals that are cleaner, more reliable, and less prone to "noise." Key Features & Advantages Confirmed Signals: No more guesswork. This indicator merges the power of three momentum i
FREE
Keltner Signals Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Keltner Signals Pro: Trade Smarter, Earn More! Boost your trading accuracy and eliminate false signals with Keltner Signals Pro – the advanced yet intuitive indicator designed for serious traders seeking consistent profits! Tired of misleading trading signals? Keltner Signals Pro masterfully combines the power of Keltner Channels for identifying crucial price breakouts with an unbeatable EMA200 Trend Filter . The result? More accurate, reliable, and actionable buy and sell signals that you can t
FREE
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Dynamic Color Fibonacci Indicator This tool is designed to automate the process of drawing and updating Fibonacci levels on your chart. It automatically adjusts to market trends, providing clear visual cues and alerts to help you analyze price movements. Key Features Adaptive Colors: The Fibonacci lines automatically change color to reflect the current trend. They appear blue during uptrends and red during downtrends, giving you an immediate visual sense of the market direction without manual a
Precision Entry Master
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Precision Entry Master: Your Key to Confident Trading Tired of second-guessing your trades? The Precision Entry Master indicator is designed to help you find high-quality entry points with confidence. It combines two powerful market analyses to give you a clear signal, filtering out noise and false signals so you can focus on the best opportunities. Our unique system works by finding the perfect moment when market momentum is changing and the overall trend is in your favor. When these two condit
FREE
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Ultimate Trend Sniper
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Ultimate Trend Sniper Are you tired of missing out on major market moves? Want to spot trends with laser-like precision? The Ultimate Trend Sniper is a powerful, yet easy-to-use indicator designed to help you do just that. It's not just another moving average—it's a smart tool that gives you a clear edge in the market. Main Features & Benefits: Precision Entry & Exit Signals: The indicator uses two advanced T3 moving averages to generate highly accurate bu
FREE
Smart Trend Tracer
Andri Maulana
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The Ultimate Trading Companion: Smart Trend Tracer Tired of getting lost in market noise? Ready to find the clearest trends with pinpoint accuracy? Introducing Smart Trend Tracer , the ultimate tool designed to cut through the clutter and reveal the most profitable market swings. This isn't just another indicator; it's your personal guide to spotting trends as they form, giving you the confidence to make smarter trading decisions. Smart Trend Tracer identifies significant highs and lows on your
FREE
Trend Reversal Master
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Trend Reversal Master Unlock Your Trading Potential with Precision Are you tired of missing key market reversals? Do you struggle to find high-probability entry points? "Trend Reversal Master" is the smart MQL4 indicator designed to help you spot potential trend shifts with confidence and clarity. This powerful tool combines the best of two worlds: the dynamic Parabolic SAR (PSAR) and the robust 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA). By filtering PSAR signals through the long-term trend de
FREE
Visual Trend Ribbon
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Transform Your Trading with the Visual Trend Ribbon Tired of missing the big moves? Do you struggle to identify the market's true direction? The Visual Trend Ribbon is your solution. This powerful indicator cuts through the market noise, giving you a clear, visual understanding of the trend so you can trade with confidence. Instead of a single, lagging line, the Visual Trend Ribbon uses a dynamic band of multiple moving averages to show you the market's true momentum. When the ribbon expands, t
FREE
Signal King
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Signal King: Your Supreme Trend Indicator Ever felt lost in the noise of the market? The "Signal King" indicator cuts through the chaos, delivering clear, high-probability buy and sell signals directly to your chart. This isn't just another trend indicator; it's a powerful tool designed to give you an edge by combining the robust Supertrend with a reliable EMA filter . The Supertrend excels at identifying the overall market direction, while the EMA acts as a powerful confirmation filter. This du
FREE
Wave Rider
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
The Wave Rider Indicator: Your Key to Confident Trading Tired of trying to guess market movements? The Wave Rider indicator is your solution. It's an intelligent tool designed to help you spot profitable trends with ease and confidence. What makes it so powerful? See Trends Clearly : Wave Rider simplifies complex market data, so you can easily identify the direction of the trend and make smarter decisions. Get Timely Signals : It gives you clear buy and sell signals, helping you pinpoint the be
FREE
Stochastic Market Master
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Master Your Market Entries and Exits! Are you tired of confusing, noisy indicators that give you false signals? The Stochastic Market Master is designed to cut through the noise and deliver crystal-clear trading opportunities directly to you. This powerful tool uses a unique double-smoothing process to provide more accurate buy and sell signals, helping you spot trend reversals with confidence and precision. With this indicator, you can stop staring at your screen all day. Our built-in alert and
FREE
Smart Signal Generator
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Unleash Smarter Trading with the Smart Signal Generator Tired of guesswork in your trading? The Smart Signal Generator is your new essential tool, designed to simplify your strategy and give you a powerful edge. This isn't just another indicator—it's a system built to provide you with high-probability entry signals, saving you time and boosting your confidence. Key Advantages & Features Intelligent Signal Generation : Our system goes beyond basic crossovers. It uses a built-in EMA filter to conf
FREE
Candle Sync Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Unlock Smarter Trades with Candle Sync Pro! Are you tired of conflicting signals across different timeframes? Do you wish you had a clearer view of the market's true direction? "Candle Sync Pro" is your essential tool for making more confident and informed trading decisions! This powerful indicator cuts through the noise, allowing you to see the bigger picture by visualizing higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. No more switching back and forth, no more guesswork – just pure,
FREE
Trend Sensing Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Unlock Smarter Trading with Trend-Sensing Pro Are you tired of confusing charts and late signals? Trend-Sensing Pro is a powerful yet simple indicator designed to help you see market trends with crystal clarity. It combines the smoothness of an EMA (Exponential Moving Average) with a unique candle visualization, giving you a clean, noise-free view of the market's direction. Why You'll Love Trend-Sensing Pro See the True Trend : Trend-Sensing Pro cuts through market noise, making it easy to ident
FREE
Golden Harvest EA
Andri Maulana
Experts
Golden Harvest EA. You need the set file to achieve optimal results. Donate 10 WMZ to WebMoney account Z142507748084 to receive the set   file . Please include your email address in the   WebMoney  Notes   section for set   file delivery. Indicator-Based Strategy: It uses proven indicators like PSAR, EMA, and ATR to identify potential trades. It filters trades based on a higher timeframe EMA 200, to provide a trend bias. Risk Management: It calculates lot sizes based on a percentage of your ac
FREE
Apex Trend Detector
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Apex Trend Detector! Are you tired of missing out on profitable trades? Do you struggle to find reliable entry and exit points in the volatile forex market? It's time to upgrade your trading arsenal with the Apex Trend Detector – the intelligent MT4 indicator designed to cut through market noise and pinpoint high-probability trading opportunities! The Apex Trend Detector isn't just another indicator; it's a sophisticated signal system that expertly fuses t
FREE
Trend Hunter Ultimate
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Discover Your Edge with Trend Hunter Ultimate Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Trend Hunter Ultimate is the powerful MT4 indicator designed to cut through the market noise and give you clear, precise trading signals. Built on a proven strategy that combines multiple moving averages and the Stochastic oscillator, this tool is your key to identifying high-probability trend and reversal opportunities. Key Features & Benefits Pinpoint Accuracy: Our unique filtering system uses two EMAs
FREE
Golden Trend Finder
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Discover Your Edge with Golden Trend Finder Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Golden Trend Finder is the all-in-one indicator designed to give you a decisive advantage in the market. It's not just another tool; it's a powerful signal generator that combines multiple advanced indicators to provide you with clear, confirmed trading opportunities. Imagine having a smart system that tells you exactly when to enter and exit a trade, filtered to avoid false signals. Golden Trend Finder doe
FREE
Precision Signals
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Stochastic with Trend Filter: Precision Signals This is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed for traders who want more reliable signals from the classic Stochastic oscillator. How It Works: This indicator improves on the standard Stochastic by adding a powerful trend filter. It uses an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to determine the overall direction of the market. The indicator will only generate a "buy" signal when both the Stochastic crossover is bullish and the price is above the
FREE
Beyond the Bands
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
The Ultimate Trading Companion: Beyond the Bands Tired of missing out on key market moves? Our indicator, Beyond the Bands , is the solution you've been waiting for. This powerful tool takes the classic Bollinger Bands strategy and supercharges it with an intelligent EMA filter, giving you more accurate and reliable signals than ever before. It's designed to help you find high-probability entry points and avoid false signals, so you can trade with confidence. What makes Beyond the Bands differen
FREE
WilliamsTrend Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Elevate Your Trading with WilliamsTrend Pro Ready to take your trading to the next level? WilliamsTrend Pro is the ultimate tool designed to help you spot high-probability trade setups with precision and confidence. By combining the power of the Williams %R oscillator with a 200-period EMA trend filter , this indicator helps you trade smarter, not harder. Stop second-guessing your entries and exits. WilliamsTrend Pro filters out the noise, ensuring you only get signals that are aligned with the
FREE
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection EA
Andri Maulana
Utilitaires
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection EA This Expert Advisor (EA) is a trading tool for MetaTrader 4 that uses Fibonacci principles combined with risk management. It is designed to automate trade entries and exits based on dynamic Fibonacci levels while including built-in risk controls. Important Note: This EA requires the Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection indicator to function. Key Features Automated Trade Execution: The EA places and manages trades automatically at key Fibonacci retracement and extensi
FREE
Master Trend Analyzer
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
The   Master Trend Analyzer   is a powerful and flexible MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator designed to help traders analyze trends across multiple timeframes simultaneously. By combining multiple Moving Averages (MAs) from different timeframes into one chart, this tool provides a clear and comprehensive view of market trends, making it easier to identify key support/resistance levels, confirm trends, and make informed trading decisions. Advantages of Multi-Timeframe MA Master Multi-Timeframe Analysis
FREE
Multi Time frame Support Resistance
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Multi-Timeframe Support & Resistance Indicator for MT4. Professional Tool for Technical Traders. Key Advantages Multi-Timeframe Analysis   - View critical levels from different timeframes simultaneously Real-Time Alerts   - Instant notifications when key levels change Customizable Display   - Adjust colors, line styles, and timeframes to match your strategy User-Friendly   - Easy setup with clear visual labels for all levels Core Features   Multi-Chart Integration : Track S/R from up to 4 t
Last High and Low
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Last High and Low Indicator Features Dynamic High/Low Lines : Automatically plots horizontal lines showing the highest high and lowest low over a selected number of past bars. Customizable Lookback Period : Adjust how many bars the indicator analyzes to find highs/lows. Visual Customization : Choose line colors (red for high, blue for low). Adjust line style (dashed, solid, etc.) and thickness. Price Labels : Displays the exact price and bar count for clarity (e.g., "High (10 bars): 1.1200").
Scalp Master Pro
Andri Maulana
Utilitaires
Scalp Master Pro.  Scalp Master Pro   is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to scalp the markets with precision and confidence. Built with advanced ATR-based strategies, this EA dynamically adjusts to market conditions, ensuring optimal managing risk effectively. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA simplifies managing trades and incorporating smart spread adjustments for better execution. Advantages of Scalp Master Pro: Risk Management : Inco
Ultimate Signal Generator
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Ultimate Signal Generator: Your Edge in the Market Are you tired of guessing your next move in the market? The Ultimate Signal Generator is here to change that. This powerful MQL4 indicator is designed to give you a clear trading advantage by providing reliable buy and sell signals. It's a smart, effective tool that helps you make confident decisions, so you can focus on your strategy, not on uncertainty. Key Advantages and Features Pinpoint Accuracy: Our indicator uses a unique blend of Bollin
Golden Fractal Cross
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Golden Fractal Cross Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you wish you had a clear, reliable system to guide your decisions? Introducing the Golden Fractal Cross —a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to help you spot high-probability trading opportunities. This isn't just another average indicator; it's a complete strategy that combines the precision of fractal patterns with the dynamic power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). Th
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis