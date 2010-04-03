Quantum Support Resistance Pro
- Indicateurs
- Andri Maulana
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 10
Quantum Support Resistance Pro: Advanced Market Level Indicator
Revolutionize Your Technical Analysis
Quantum Support Resistance Pro is a cutting-edge trading tool that automatically identifies critical market levels, giving you the professional edge without manual effort. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance their technical analysis with precise, real-time support and resistance detection.
Key Advantages
✅ Time-Saving Automation
- Automatically plots key levels - no more manual drawing
- Updates dynamically as new market data emerges
✅ Smart Trading Alerts
- Instant notifications when price hits critical levels
- Mobile push alerts for trading on-the-go
- Customizable alert frequency to avoid notification fatigue
✅ Multi-Timeframe Precision
- Analyzes any chart timeframe (M1 to MN1)
- Adapts to all market conditions and instruments
✅ Professional-Grade Visualization
- Clean, customizable lines with color-coded levels
- Clear price labels for quick reference
- Non-cluttering design that complements your chart
✅ Enhanced Decision Making
- Identifies high-probability reversal zones
- Highlights breakout opportunities
- Confirms key levels for risk management
Core Features
1. Dynamic Level Detection
- Automatically identifies significant highs (resistance) and lows (support)
- Adjusts to evolving market structures in real-time
2. Smart Alert System
- Configurable alerts with cool-down period
- Dual notification system (platform + mobile)
- Distinct alerts for support and resistance touches
3. Customizable Display
4. Advanced Configuration
5. Clean Chart Management
- Automatic cleanup of old levels
- No residual objects or clutter
- Optimized performance for all systems
Parameter Guide
BarsBack: Historical bars analyzed for level detection
ResistanceColor: Color of resistance lines
SupportColor: Color of support lines
LineStyle: Line pattern (solid/dash/dot)
LineWidth: Thickness of support/resistance lines
ShowPriceLabel: Show/hide price tags at levels
EnableAlert: Enable/disable all alerts
AlertInterval: Minimum seconds between repeat alerts
EnablePushNotifications: Send alerts to mobile devices
Professional Applications
- Swing Traders: Identify reversal zones and breakout levels
- Day Traders: Spot intraday support/resistance for precision entries
- Risk Management: Place stops beyond key levels with confidence
- Strategy Confirmation: Validate trading signals with key level reactions
Experience institutional-grade level detection - no manual drawing required. Quantum Support Resistance Pro transforms raw price action into actionable trading intelligence, giving you the clarity and confidence to make better trading decisions.