RSI Divergence with FVG Signal MT4

The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones.

Core Features:

RSI Divergence Detection:

Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition:

Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused by large institutional orders) on the chart. These zones act as potential areas of price reaction and trade entry. Confluence Signal Generation:

A valid signal is generated only when an RSI divergence occurs near or within a fresh FVG zone, increasing the reliability of the setup. Buy and Sell Signals: Buy Signal : Bullish RSI divergence + price form a bullish FVG zone. Buy at the closing candle forming FVG Bullish.

Sell Signal: Bearish RSI divergence + price form a bearish FVG zone. Sell at the closing candle forming FVG Bearish. Customizable Sensitivity:

Users can adjust RSI period, divergence depth, and FVG detection parameters to suit different trading styles (scalping, intraday, swing). Non-repainting Logic:

All signals are plotted using confirmed RSI pivots and completed FVG zones to ensure consistency and backtest accuracy. Buy/Sell Signal Buffer

Signal BUY/SELL: 1=BUY/-1=SELL



Entry Price/Stoploss/Takeprofit

This indicator is especially powerful for traders who want to combine momentum analysis (RSI) with price inefficiency logic (FVG) to improve trade entries and exits.



