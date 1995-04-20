RSI Divergence with FVG Signal MT4
- Indicatori
- Cao Minh Quang
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones.
Core Features:
-
RSI Divergence Detection:
Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation.
-
FVG Zone Recognition:
Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused by large institutional orders) on the chart. These zones act as potential areas of price reaction and trade entry.
-
Confluence Signal Generation:
A valid signal is generated only when an RSI divergence occurs near or within a fresh FVG zone, increasing the reliability of the setup.
-
Buy and Sell Signals:
-
Buy Signal: Bullish RSI divergence + price form a bullish FVG zone. Buy at the closing candle forming FVG Bullish.
-
Sell Signal: Bearish RSI divergence + price form a bearish FVG zone. Sell at the closing candle forming FVG Bearish.
-
-
Customizable Sensitivity:
Users can adjust RSI period, divergence depth, and FVG detection parameters to suit different trading styles (scalping, intraday, swing).
-
Non-repainting Logic:
All signals are plotted using confirmed RSI pivots and completed FVG zones to ensure consistency and backtest accuracy.
-
Buy/Sell Signal Buffer
- Signal BUY/SELL: 1=BUY/-1=SELL
- Entry Price/Stoploss/Takeprofit
This indicator is especially powerful for traders who want to combine momentum analysis (RSI) with price inefficiency logic (FVG) to improve trade entries and exits.