Simple ICT Concepts

Market Structure:

Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior swing point. This allows a user to determine the current market trend based on the price action.

There are two types of Market Structure labels included:

· Market Structure Shift (MSS)

· Break Of Structure (BOS)

A MSS occurs when price breaks a swing low in an uptrend or a swing high in a downtrend, highlighting a potential reversal.

This is often labeled as "CHoCH", but ICT specifies it as MSS. On the other hand, BOS labels occur when price breaks a swing high in an uptrend or a swing low in a downtrend.

The occurrence of these particular swing points is caused by retracements (inducements) that highlights liquidity hunting in lower timeframes.

Key swing points: Higher Highs (HH) and Lower Lows (LL), Higher Lows (HL) and Lower Highs (LH)

