Pure Price Action ICT Tools MT4

The Pure Price Action ICT Tools indicator is designed for pure price action analysis, automatically identifying real-time market structures, liquidity levels, order & breaker blocks, and liquidity voids.

Its unique feature lies in its exclusive reliance on price patterns, without being constrained by any user-defined inputs, ensuring a robust and objective analysis of market dynamics.

A Break of Structure typically indicates the continuation of the current market trend. This event occurs when the price decisively moves beyond a previous swing high or low, confirming the strength of the prevailing trend. In an uptrend, a BOS is marked by the price breaking above a previous high, while in a downtrend, it is identified by the price breaking below a previous low.

A Market Structure Shift, also known as a Change of Character (CHoCH), is a pivotal event in price action analysis indicating a potential change in market sentiment or direction. An MSS occurs when the price reverses from an established trend, signaling that the prevailing trend may be losing momentum and a reversal might be underway. This shift is often identified by key technical patterns, such as a higher low in a downtrend or a lower high in an uptrend, which indicate a weakening of the current trend's strength.