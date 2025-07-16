Iconic Pulse The Flagship for Trend News Volumen

ICONIC PULSE — The Manifesto

Silence the noise. Trade with data, not emotion.

Every trader knows the standoff: a dozen indicators, conflicting signals, FOMO vs. fear. Result: hesitation, frustration, missed moves. ICONIC PULSE wasn’t built to add another voice—it was built to turn the noise off.

PULSE is a high-fidelity filter grounded in two market truths:

  1. Money moves price (momentum & volume).

  2. Trend is the dominant force (confluence).
    It’s your always-on, quant-minded co-pilot—cold, consistent, and relentlessly objective.

Part 1 — The Core: Two Profit Engines

ICONIC PULSE fuses two specialized engines, each engineered to capture a distinct edge.

Engine A — IGNITION (Explosive Momentum)

Targets fast, decisive moves the moment they go “live.”

  • The Compass (H4 Trend): Establishes institutional direction so you never fight the current.

  • The Spark (M15 Entry): Zooms in to confirm ignition via Volume Spikes, RSI Strength, MACD Shift, and ATR Regime (volatility).

  • The Gatekeeper (A+ Score): Signals only trigger when confluence reaches a high threshold. Mediocre setups are filtered out by design.

Engine B — CONFLUENCE (The Power of Trend)

Stacks alignment across timeframes to ride dominant moves.

  • Trend DNA (EMA Ribbon): A clean, aligned ribbon confirms a healthy directional state.

  • Power Meter (ADX Filter): Trades only when trend energy is real—no low-energy chop.

  • Multi-TF Confirmation (0–100 Score): M5/M15/H1/H4/D1 alignment is quantified. 100 means the market is shouting: this is the path.

Part 2 — Your Intelligent Toolkit

ICONIC PULSE is more than detection—it’s discipline in a box.

  • Absolute Control (NEW): Choose 1–3 take profits, or none. Optional SL for free scaling. Run full trade plans—or strip to a “naked” signal. Your rules, your style.

  • Command Center (GUI Panel): Clean, on-chart cockpit with direction, score, entry, TP(s), SL—fully positionable and customizable.

  • Universal News Filter (IMPROVED): Symbol-agnostic radar (FX, GER40, Gold, BTCUSD, etc.) warns of incoming events so you can avoid turbulence.

  • Automated Trade Plan: ATR-aware entries/TP/SL convert volatility into structured decisions. Emotion off, process on.

  • Breakeven Alert: On TP1 hit, you’re prompted to move SL to entry—locking risk to zero while keeping upside open.

Part 3 — Your 3-Minute Launch Sequence

  1. Get Your Key: Create a free API key at finnhub.io.

  2. Prep MT5: In MT5, allow WebRequest for https://finnhub.io .

  3. Launch: Paste the key into the indicator inputs. Done.

Your Invitation

You’ve seen the logic and the depth. ICONIC PULSE is not magic; it’s rigorous, systematic edge. The question isn’t if it works—it's whether you’re ready to use it with discipline.

Stop reacting to the market. Start dictating the terms.
Get ICONIC PULSE and trade like the pilot, not the passenger.

Disclaimer

ICONIC PULSE is an advanced analysis tool that generates potential trade ideas via mathematical/statistical methods. It is not financial advice or an investment recommendation. Trading involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

This tool does not replace your analysis, judgment, or risk management. You alone decide when to open, manage, and close trades. ICONIC SOLUTIONS assumes no liability for losses arising from its use. Always trade responsibly.


Filter:
Craig1984
87
Craig1984 2025.09.05 23:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maurice Prang
2389
Reply from developer Maurice Prang 2025.09.05 23:20
Thanks bro, happy profits 💲💲💲
Reply to review