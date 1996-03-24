AI Roman Centurion MT5

  • Mei Xie
  • Versione: 1.40
  • Aggiornato: 14 agosto 2025
  • Attivazioni: 5

🚀 Introducing | AI Legion: Centurion ⚔️
— The Next Evolution in Fully Autonomous AI Trading Has Arrived.

This EA is not the most advanced version. Please CONTACT US before purchasing this AI Ultra Low Risk King EA！

🔥 Forget manual tuning. Forget emotional trading. Just press the button — and unleash the AI legion.

This isn't just another EA. This is AI Legion: Centurion, a fully automated AI-powered war machine built for the markets. Fueled by cutting-edge neural networks and real-time adaptive algorithms, it doesn't just follow signals — it calculates, adapts, and dominates.

🧠 Two Modes. Two Styles of Domination.

⚔️ Centurion Mode – Precision Strike
Only one trade at a time. One perfect entry, one decisive position.
Ideal for sniper-style traders who believe in high-probability, low-noise execution.

“One Centurion is worth a thousand warriors.”

🛡️ Legion Mode – Full Force Assault
The AI unleashes a strategic battalion of trades, dynamically adjusting entries, lot sizes, and exposure based on real-time calculations and market rhythm.
Perfect for those who want to maximize capital deployment while maintaining AI-driven risk control.

🤖 AI Core Technology – Smarter Than Human

  • Built with neural networks, dynamic learning engines, and adaptive market modeling

  • Constant real-time data analysis and strategy recalibration

  • No emotions. No fatigue. No second-guessing.

⚙️ Fully Automated – True Set-and-Forget

  • No manual intervention required

  • Trades are automatically executed, managed, and closed

  • Even beginners can trade like institutional pros

💡 VPS Highly Recommended
To ensure maximum uptime, stability, and low latency execution, it is strongly recommended to run the strategy on a VPS (Virtual Private Server).

This keeps your AI Legion active 24/7 without relying on your home internet or PC performance.

Default Timeframe: Daily (D1)
🧩 Ultra-Simple Setup – Only 3 Parameters

  • Max Lot Size

  • Risk Level (1 = highest)

  • Initial Lot Size

That’s it. No complex tuning. No technical background needed.

“You focus on the vision. Let the AI handle the mission.”

🧠 AI-Driven Risk Management

  • Smart lot scaling based on live account balance

  • Prevents overexposure, protects capital

  • Fully compatible with compounding growth strategies

Disciplined like a Roman legion. Ruthless like an algorithm.

🧱 Rock-Solid Stability | No Martingale. No Grid. No Nonsense.

  • No inverted pyramids. No dangerous lot scaling.

  • Minimal drawdown.

  • Not a zigzag gamble — this is consistent, AI-calculated warfare.

Perfect for traders who demand long-term survivability and scalability.

🏦 Broker Recommendations – Execution Matters

Optimized for low-latency ECN brokers like:
Pepperstone
IC Markets

Not recommended for Market Maker brokers due to potential slippage and delayed execution.

📊 10-Year Backtest – Monumental Growth
📈 From $1,000 to over $60,000,000 in backtests spanning a full decade of high-quality data.
That’s 60,000x ROI, purely AI-driven.

Robust. Relentless. Remarkable.

⚠️ Important Disclaimers

  • Backtest results are for reference only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading involves risk. Please ensure you fully understand the risks before proceeding.

  • This product is sold as-is. Once purchased, no refunds will be issued. Please buy responsibly and only if you are confident in your decision.

💥 Launch Offer | Limited-Time Bonus

⚠️ Price will increase soon.
To reward early adopters, only the first 10 buyers will enjoy exclusive pricing and priority support.


