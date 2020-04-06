AI Roman Centurion MT5

  • Experts
  • Mei Xie
  • Versão: 1.40
  • Atualizado: 14 agosto 2025
  • Ativações: 5

🚀 Introducing | AI Legion: Centurion ⚔️
— The Next Evolution in Fully Autonomous AI Trading Has Arrived.

This EA is not the most advanced version. Please CONTACT US before purchasing this AI Ultra Low Risk King EA！

🔥 Forget manual tuning. Forget emotional trading. Just press the button — and unleash the AI legion.

This isn't just another EA. This is AI Legion: Centurion, a fully automated AI-powered war machine built for the markets. Fueled by cutting-edge neural networks and real-time adaptive algorithms, it doesn't just follow signals — it calculates, adapts, and dominates.

🧠 Two Modes. Two Styles of Domination.

⚔️ Centurion Mode – Precision Strike
Only one trade at a time. One perfect entry, one decisive position.
Ideal for sniper-style traders who believe in high-probability, low-noise execution.

“One Centurion is worth a thousand warriors.”

🛡️ Legion Mode – Full Force Assault
The AI unleashes a strategic battalion of trades, dynamically adjusting entries, lot sizes, and exposure based on real-time calculations and market rhythm.
Perfect for those who want to maximize capital deployment while maintaining AI-driven risk control.

🤖 AI Core Technology – Smarter Than Human

  • Built with neural networks, dynamic learning engines, and adaptive market modeling

  • Constant real-time data analysis and strategy recalibration

  • No emotions. No fatigue. No second-guessing.

⚙️ Fully Automated – True Set-and-Forget

  • No manual intervention required

  • Trades are automatically executed, managed, and closed

  • Even beginners can trade like institutional pros

💡 VPS Highly Recommended
To ensure maximum uptime, stability, and low latency execution, it is strongly recommended to run the strategy on a VPS (Virtual Private Server).

This keeps your AI Legion active 24/7 without relying on your home internet or PC performance.

Default Timeframe: Daily (D1)
🧩 Ultra-Simple Setup – Only 3 Parameters

  • Max Lot Size

  • Risk Level (1 = highest)

  • Initial Lot Size

That’s it. No complex tuning. No technical background needed.

“You focus on the vision. Let the AI handle the mission.”

🧠 AI-Driven Risk Management

  • Smart lot scaling based on live account balance

  • Prevents overexposure, protects capital

  • Fully compatible with compounding growth strategies

Disciplined like a Roman legion. Ruthless like an algorithm.

🧱 Rock-Solid Stability | No Martingale. No Grid. No Nonsense.

  • No inverted pyramids. No dangerous lot scaling.

  • Minimal drawdown.

  • Not a zigzag gamble — this is consistent, AI-calculated warfare.

Perfect for traders who demand long-term survivability and scalability.

🏦 Broker Recommendations – Execution Matters

Optimized for low-latency ECN brokers like:
Pepperstone
IC Markets

Not recommended for Market Maker brokers due to potential slippage and delayed execution.

📊 10-Year Backtest – Monumental Growth
📈 From $1,000 to over $60,000,000 in backtests spanning a full decade of high-quality data.
That’s 60,000x ROI, purely AI-driven.

Robust. Relentless. Remarkable.

⚠️ Important Disclaimers

  • Backtest results are for reference only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading involves risk. Please ensure you fully understand the risks before proceeding.

  • This product is sold as-is. Once purchased, no refunds will be issued. Please buy responsibly and only if you are confident in your decision.

💥 Launch Offer | Limited-Time Bonus

⚠️ Price will increase soon.
To reward early adopters, only the first 10 buyers will enjoy exclusive pricing and priority support.


Produtos recomendados
XAU Coin EA master
You-ru Lu
Experts
EA Name: XAU Coin EA Master v1.0 Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD Recommended Timeframe: H1 main cycle (with built-in D1 layout confirmation) After downloading the free trial version, please change the "Enable market validation mode (ensures EA passes MQL5 market re)" parameter to "false" to use the backtesting function; otherwise, no positions will be opened during backtesting. Also, please adjust the pre-news closing time (in minutes, 0 indicates disabled) to be the same as the pre-news trading ban
Eyes Storm MT5
Vu Tuan Nguyen
Experts
Bot Description The trading bot is designed to follow market trends ( trend following ) and manage orders by setting stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) points. It incorporates the following advanced features: Utilizes Engulfing Candles pattern : A powerful technical tool to determine entry points based on price action. Trend-based signal filtering : The bot can identify and filter trading signals according to the primary market trend, enhancing accuracy. Dynamic SL and TP adjustment based on ma
R trend sync robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
r-Trend Sync Robot is an expert advisor for extra volatility markets like XAUUSD with dynamic lot size. Main EA features : The advisor's algorithm is based on the analysis of an extensive array of historical data (from 1995 for EURUSD & EURJPY and from 2004 for XAUUSD), which ensured the identification of general patterns in the behavior of these pairs across a wide range of timeframes. The analysis of historical data helped the advisor learn to recognize market triggers for medium-term trends a
Cypher invest
Arnold Byarufu
Experts
Introducing "CypherInvest," your trusted Expert Advisor in the dynamic world of financial markets.  With cutting-edge technology and advanced algorithms, CypherInvest analyzes market data, identifies patterns, and uncovers hidden opportunities to help you make informed investment decisions. Our innovative approach combines the power of cryptography and data analysis, unlocking the secrets of the market to maximize your returns. Powered by the Secret algorithm, CypherInvest leverages support an
Global Market Hidden Trends EA MT5
Aleksandr Makarov
Experts
O Global Market Hidden Trends EA é baseado em uma estratégia de arbitragem estatística, visando identificar padrões ocultos do mercado e ineficiências na precificação de ativos. Usando análises de big data para analisar o mercado de forma abrangente, o EA identifica anomalias e ativos supervalorizados ou subvalorizados. O EA se concentra em aproveitar as ineficiências do mercado e as oportunidades que elas apresentam. Oferta Promocional: Preço com desconto: $1.000 (Preço normal: $1.500) Assinatu
RSI Advanced Pro EA
Nguyen Anh Tung
Experts
Tenho o prazer de apresentar um EA que gera lucros anuais estáveis. As imagens anexadas abaixo são os resultados do Backtest com dados reais e um vídeo de backtest no TradingView e MT5. Como funciona o EA Avançado de RSI O EA Avançado de RSI opera em qualquer período de tempo. Cada negociação inclui stop-loss e take-profit com uma relação risco/recompensa de 1:10. Como maximizar os lucros com o EA Avançado de RSI Após comprar o EA Avançado de RSI e deixar uma avaliação de 5 estrelas, entre em
Nusa Patterns MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by breaking up fractals or down fractals. It is used   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy”   or   “4.0 Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5”   fractal indicators. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop. Below is description of some inputs. Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Fractal Indicator   – option of used fractal indicator (“Fractals ST Patterns” – indicator   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy” , “Fractals Direction ST Patterns”
Combat MT5
Alessandro Grossi
Experts
Sei pronto a Combattere? Stop Loss fisico a protezione del capitale e take profit invisibile, virtuale a percentuale, elaborazione dei dati inclusi tra due time frame o in single mode Possibilità di regolare la frequenza dei segnai generati per impostare una strategia estrema di primo grado, moderata o placata Può essere attivato su qualsiasi time frame in quanto opera esclusivamente sui periodi selezionati negli input CombatFrom e CombatTo rendendo libera la navigazione per la consultazione e
PipBandint Pro
Isaac Nhlapo
Experts
O PipBandit Pro - Scalper Edition é um Expert Advisor (EA) projetado para traders interessados em movimentos de mercado de curto prazo. Este EA suporta abordagens de trading tanto de swing quanto de scalping, com funcionalidade para negociações rápidas e de alta frequência utilizando parâmetros de stop-loss e take-profit. A ferramenta é projetada para operar em mercados dinâmicos e também pode ser configurada para trading de longo prazo em timeframes mais altos.
AI Pro Trader EA
Lucas Salinas Lozano
Experts
Introducing AI Pro Trader EA – The Ultimate Trading Companion Meet AI Pro Trader EA , an expertly crafted trading tool designed to automate your strategies with surgical precision. Built by blending advanced technical analysis with machine-like efficiency, this EA is not just another robot—it’s your personal trading assistant, engineered to deliver results. Why AI Pro Trader EA Stands Out The AI Pro Trader EA combines three powerful indicators— Exponential Moving Average (EMA) , Relative Strengt
OborPawaiV75Net
Suharmoko
Experts
This EA not designed running yearly, just test monthly with BEP target, need your analytical skills for best time to start this EA not in random condition. OborPawaiV75Net Ea is for Netting Account, this is another version oborpawai75 use for netting. start with 0.01 lot with Recommended 1000 or more deposit, Recommended only with target profit, use on your best moment on best your analytic skill, this bot not work in random moment. This Ea not tested in real account, but if this bot useful for
AbacuQuant
Cristian David Castillo Arrieta
Experts
AbacuQuant   le  ofrece la posibilidad de tener en sus manos multiples estrategias en multiples instrumentos con una gran variedad de filtros que permiten segmentar las operaciones y diversificar las estrategias de mil formas, tomese el tiempo necesario para probar y optimizar su propia estrategia, verifique los inputs de AbacuQuant, muy seguramente encontrará lo que necesita, o si lo desea, puede optimizar e iniciar su propia busqueda con los parametros que mejor se adapten a usted, en todo ca
LogicFlow AI
Mohammadreza Zareimanoujan
Experts
LogicFlow AI – Robô Multiestratégia para XAUUSD (Ouro) Lógica inteligente · Gestão de risco real · Sem Martingale O que é o LogicFlow AI? O LogicFlow AI é um Expert Advisor (EA) multiestratégia, desenvolvido com foco exclusivo na negociação do XAUUSD (ouro) usando lógica pura baseada em Price Action , sem indicadores, sem Martingale , sem grid , sem hedge . Este robô não entra no mercado a qualquer custo . Ele aguarda condições ideais, analisa contexto, volatilidade e tempo – e só então to
KillerTrend Ichimoku
Chang Suk Chung
Experts
KillerTrend Ichimoku is an Expert Advisor using a trend following strategy based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. This trading robot finds a critical event about Kijun-sen and Senkou Span. Parameters Tenkan-sen: average price value for 9 days defined as the sum of maximum and minimum within this time, divided by two Kijun-sen: average price value for 26 days Senkou Span A: middle of the distance between two previous lines shifted forward by 26 days Senkou Span B: average price value for 52 day
Zarior EA
Gabriel, Alexa Marchi
Experts
There are a lot of EA's out there but most of them are very disappointing. Today I invite you to test a new powerful and secure EA, which has taken several years of testing and programming to create.  Zarior is a very innovative advanced trading expert that uses classic indicators (RSI, Fractal EMA, MACD) combined with very precise mathematical calculations to predict the market movement. Thanks to its artificial intelligence it combines traditional technical analysis with mathematical algorit
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
BandPulse
Lee Han Su
4 (2)
Experts
BandPulse is a powerful trading expert that combines Martingale, Hedging, and Scalping strategies, simplifying the management of trading complexities. This EA uses advanced algorithms to maximize the strengths of each strategy while meticulously managing risks. The balance-based risk management feature provides users with safety, and when used in conjunction with IAMFX-Agent , it can achieve both risk management and profit maximization. This combination is designed to offer users the best pos
FREE
WH AutoFib EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.5 (4)
Experts
O AutoFib EA é um consultor especializado de ponta, projetado para aproveitar o poder dos níveis de retração e extensão de Fibonacci para negociação automatizada. Seja você um trader novato ou experiente, o AutoFib EA fortalece sua estratégia de negociação com precisão e eficiência. Test   The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Ajuste a configuração com base nos   resultados dos testes. Dúvidas? Fique à vontade para   perguntar. Principais características: Negociação automatizada:   abra ordens de
FREE
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
Ferramentas para ganhar e pesquisar. O núcleo dos sinais de negociação e estratégia é baseado no algoritmo do autor para a formação de padrões de previsão de preços. Aplicável a qualquer instrumento! Complementado com um sistema de controle baseado no MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" , atualizando e ajustando o sinal com a maior precisão possível para o mercado, instrumento e período de trabalho. Elegíveis: Todos os instrumentos em todos os mercados (há exceções). Para quem é: fundos de hedge, gestores d
Panda Express
Aurelio Daniel Malla
Experts
Introducing the Future of Trading: Your AI-Powered Bot with Neural Networks In a world where speed and precision define success in financial markets, an innovative and powerful solution has arrived: our AI-driven trading bot. Designed with an advanced neural network, this bot doesn’t just follow the market—it LEARNS from it, evolving week after week to maximize profits and minimize risks. Constantly Evolving Intelligence Unlike traditional systems, this bot is not static. Its neural network a
BreakOutScalperEA
Ivan Kochubeev
Experts
BreakOutScalperEA  is a very effective b reakout scalper . The Expert Advisor is long-term, and shows good results over a long period. Entry points are determined based on the ZigZag indicator, filtering out lower-quality points. Deals support is provided by trailing stop, depending on the situation, based on the built-in filters, it can be activated immediately after entering the transaction or wait for a some profit. Recommended pair: EURUSD; The results from real trading here - LiveSignal. Se
Engage Synthetic Scalper Neural Network
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
Experts
!! IMPORTANT!, PLEASE REMEMBER TO RUN THIS EA ON THE 1 MINUTE TIME-FRAME AND BOOM1000 ASSET ONLY !! This wonderful piece of software is a super intelligent self learning algorithm made for mt5, checkout the examples at the bottom of the page Engage has had the pleasure of working with a very talented honest and good willed individual called Nardus van Staden to create this wonderful product, if you want something as awesome as this check him out at  This Link . The EA "Engage Synthetic Scalper
Voyager Trend Detector EA
Hong Chian Jack Yu
Experts
Voyager Trend Detector opens a position when it detects a new trend with the accompanying momentum from rising or falling candlesticks. A new trend happens when, after a period of consolidation, price performs a sudden rise or plunge. This is achieved with the crossover of moving averages, followed by a change in momentum arising from candlestick movements. Trailing stop is employed to protect profits. Voyager Trend Detector works well on EURUSD. A back test shows a realistic 13.9% profit over 2
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Experts
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
Purely Quant
Mochammad Sun'anul A Ag
Experts
PURELY QUANT — A Modern Quantitative Trading System for Consistent Market Execution PURELY QUANT is an advanced algorithmic trading system engineered with a clean mathematical framework, structural price analysis, and dynamic equity-cycle management. It is designed for traders who prefer a systematic, disciplined, and quant-oriented approach without relying on martingale, arbitrage, curve-fitting techniques, or unrealistic risk models. The system applies a multi-layer logical architecture combin
EA123 Sniper MACD MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places   Buy and Sell trades   when:   Bearish divergence   is detected at market highs   Bullish divergence   is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD se
Volatility 75 Machine
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Volatility 75 Machine EA - Description General Information Name: Volatility 75 Machine v2.0 Developer: World Investor Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) Copyright: 2025 Trading Specifications Capital and Lot Size Settings Minimum Capital Required: $1,000 USD Standard Lot Size: 0.10 lots per $1,000 USD of capital Risk Management: Proportional to account size Recommended Timeframe Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes) Instrument: Volatility 75 Index Technical System Parameters Moving Average Indicators The EA im
Valtoro Aurum
Miroslav Kralik
Experts
Valtoro Aurum EA MT5 Signals: !!MYFXBOOK COMING SOON!! !!CHRISTMAS SALE PRICE, AVAILABLE UNTIL 26.12.2025!! !!ORIGINAL PRICE 1149$, NEW PRICE 799$!! XAUUSD - Gold Only: Oficial signal in live conditions Where there are community signals that are not included in the MQL5 product description, we do not guarantee their relevance. Join to the MQL group Chat, where u can see under the hood and find answers for your questios https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01ec8523106adc01 Discounted price!!
Orderflow Scalper EA
TitanScalper
Experts
ORDERFLOW SCALPER EA 4.5 [Real time high accurate absorption/exhaustion detection] Advanced Delta Merge Trading System for Professional Traders Full Documentation: [ Download PDF ] Instrument : US30 [DJ30] Time Frame : 15Min Myfxbook Chart: [myfxbook.com/members/DeltaMerge/] Recommended Brokers : icmarkets, fpmarkets [This EA is fully optimized for ICMARKETS US30 conditions] ️ Original Price: $2,399 Limited-Time Offer: $899 Revolutionary Order Flow Analysis Technology with Sma
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (21)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (6)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 149 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (2)
Experts
O primeiro algoritmo público de arbitragem do mundo entre ouro e Bitcoin! Ofertas disponíveis todos os dias! Sinal ao vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Corretoras recomendadas ao longo do tempo:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo para anexo:   XAUUSD H1 Certifique-se de que   os pares de moedas negociados foram adicionados   à janela   de Observação de Mercado   ! Tipo de conta: ECN/Spread Bruto Configurações de prefixo: Se a sua corretora tiver um par d
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário