AI Roman Centurion MT5

This EA is not the most advanced version. Please CONTACT US before purchasing this AI Ultra Low Risk King EA！
This isn't just another EA. This is AI Legion: Centurion, a fully automated AI-powered war machine built for the markets. Fueled by cutting-edge neural networks and real-time adaptive algorithms, it doesn't just follow signals — it calculates, adapts, and dominates.
🧠 Two Modes. Two Styles of Domination.
⚔️ Centurion Mode – Precision Strike
Only one trade at a time. One perfect entry, one decisive position.
Ideal for sniper-style traders who believe in high-probability, low-noise execution.
“One Centurion is worth a thousand warriors.”
🛡️ Legion Mode – Full Force Assault
The AI unleashes a strategic battalion of trades, dynamically adjusting entries, lot sizes, and exposure based on real-time calculations and market rhythm.
Perfect for those who want to maximize capital deployment while maintaining AI-driven risk control.
🤖 AI Core Technology – Smarter Than Human
Built with neural networks, dynamic learning engines, and adaptive market modeling
Constant real-time data analysis and strategy recalibration
No emotions. No fatigue. No second-guessing.
⚙️ Fully Automated – True Set-and-Forget
No manual intervention required
Trades are automatically executed, managed, and closed
Even beginners can trade like institutional pros
💡 VPS Highly Recommended
To ensure maximum uptime, stability, and low latency execution, it is strongly recommended to run the strategy on a VPS (Virtual Private Server).
This keeps your AI Legion active 24/7 without relying on your home internet or PC performance.
⏰ Default Timeframe: Daily (D1)
🧩 Ultra-Simple Setup – Only 3 Parameters
Max Lot Size
Risk Level (1 = highest)
Initial Lot Size
That’s it. No complex tuning. No technical background needed.
“You focus on the vision. Let the AI handle the mission.”
🧠 AI-Driven Risk Management
Smart lot scaling based on live account balance
Prevents overexposure, protects capital
Fully compatible with compounding growth strategies
Disciplined like a Roman legion. Ruthless like an algorithm.
🧱 Rock-Solid Stability | No Martingale. No Grid. No Nonsense.
No inverted pyramids. No dangerous lot scaling.
Minimal drawdown.
Not a zigzag gamble — this is consistent, AI-calculated warfare.
Perfect for traders who demand long-term survivability and scalability.
🏦 Broker Recommendations – Execution Matters
Optimized for low-latency ECN brokers like:
• Pepperstone
• IC Markets
❌ Not recommended for Market Maker brokers due to potential slippage and delayed execution.
📊 10-Year Backtest – Monumental Growth
📈 From $1,000 to over $60,000,000 in backtests spanning a full decade of high-quality data.
That’s 60,000x ROI, purely AI-driven.
Robust. Relentless. Remarkable.
⚠️ Important Disclaimers
Backtest results are for reference only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Trading involves risk. Please ensure you fully understand the risks before proceeding.
This product is sold as-is. Once purchased, no refunds will be issued. Please buy responsibly and only if you are confident in your decision.
