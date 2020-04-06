AI Roman Centurion MT5

🚀 Introducing | AI Legion: Centurion ⚔️
— The Next Evolution in Fully Autonomous AI Trading Has Arrived.

This EA is not the most advanced version. Please CONTACT US before purchasing this AI Ultra Low Risk King EA！

🔥 Forget manual tuning. Forget emotional trading. Just press the button — and unleash the AI legion.

This isn't just another EA. This is AI Legion: Centurion, a fully automated AI-powered war machine built for the markets. Fueled by cutting-edge neural networks and real-time adaptive algorithms, it doesn't just follow signals — it calculates, adapts, and dominates.

🧠 Two Modes. Two Styles of Domination.

⚔️ Centurion Mode – Precision Strike
Only one trade at a time. One perfect entry, one decisive position.
Ideal for sniper-style traders who believe in high-probability, low-noise execution.

“One Centurion is worth a thousand warriors.”

🛡️ Legion Mode – Full Force Assault
The AI unleashes a strategic battalion of trades, dynamically adjusting entries, lot sizes, and exposure based on real-time calculations and market rhythm.
Perfect for those who want to maximize capital deployment while maintaining AI-driven risk control.

🤖 AI Core Technology – Smarter Than Human

  • Built with neural networks, dynamic learning engines, and adaptive market modeling

  • Constant real-time data analysis and strategy recalibration

  • No emotions. No fatigue. No second-guessing.

⚙️ Fully Automated – True Set-and-Forget

  • No manual intervention required

  • Trades are automatically executed, managed, and closed

  • Even beginners can trade like institutional pros

💡 VPS Highly Recommended
To ensure maximum uptime, stability, and low latency execution, it is strongly recommended to run the strategy on a VPS (Virtual Private Server).

This keeps your AI Legion active 24/7 without relying on your home internet or PC performance.

Default Timeframe: Daily (D1)
🧩 Ultra-Simple Setup – Only 3 Parameters

  • Max Lot Size

  • Risk Level (1 = highest)

  • Initial Lot Size

That’s it. No complex tuning. No technical background needed.

“You focus on the vision. Let the AI handle the mission.”

🧠 AI-Driven Risk Management

  • Smart lot scaling based on live account balance

  • Prevents overexposure, protects capital

  • Fully compatible with compounding growth strategies

Disciplined like a Roman legion. Ruthless like an algorithm.

🧱 Rock-Solid Stability | No Martingale. No Grid. No Nonsense.

  • No inverted pyramids. No dangerous lot scaling.

  • Minimal drawdown.

  • Not a zigzag gamble — this is consistent, AI-calculated warfare.

Perfect for traders who demand long-term survivability and scalability.

🏦 Broker Recommendations – Execution Matters

Optimized for low-latency ECN brokers like:
Pepperstone
IC Markets

Not recommended for Market Maker brokers due to potential slippage and delayed execution.

📊 10-Year Backtest – Monumental Growth
📈 From $1,000 to over $60,000,000 in backtests spanning a full decade of high-quality data.
That’s 60,000x ROI, purely AI-driven.

Robust. Relentless. Remarkable.

⚠️ Important Disclaimers

  • Backtest results are for reference only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading involves risk. Please ensure you fully understand the risks before proceeding.

  • This product is sold as-is. Once purchased, no refunds will be issued. Please buy responsibly and only if you are confident in your decision.

💥 Launch Offer | Limited-Time Bonus

⚠️ Price will increase soon.
To reward early adopters, only the first 10 buyers will enjoy exclusive pricing and priority support.


おすすめのプロダクト
XAU Coin EA master
You-ru Lu
エキスパート
EA Name: XAU Coin EA Master v1.0 Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD Recommended Timeframe: H1 main cycle (with built-in D1 layout confirmation) After downloading the free trial version, please change the "Enable market validation mode (ensures EA passes MQL5 market re)" parameter to "false" to use the backtesting function; otherwise, no positions will be opened during backtesting. Also, please adjust the pre-news closing time (in minutes, 0 indicates disabled) to be the same as the pre-news trading ban
Eyes Storm MT5
Vu Tuan Nguyen
エキスパート
Bot Description The trading bot is designed to follow market trends ( trend following ) and manage orders by setting stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) points. It incorporates the following advanced features: Utilizes Engulfing Candles pattern : A powerful technical tool to determine entry points based on price action. Trend-based signal filtering : The bot can identify and filter trading signals according to the primary market trend, enhancing accuracy. Dynamic SL and TP adjustment based on ma
R trend sync robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
エキスパート
r-Trend Sync Robot is an expert advisor for extra volatility markets like XAUUSD with dynamic lot size. Main EA features : The advisor's algorithm is based on the analysis of an extensive array of historical data (from 1995 for EURUSD & EURJPY and from 2004 for XAUUSD), which ensured the identification of general patterns in the behavior of these pairs across a wide range of timeframes. The analysis of historical data helped the advisor learn to recognize market triggers for medium-term trends a
Cypher invest
Arnold Byarufu
エキスパート
Introducing "CypherInvest," your trusted Expert Advisor in the dynamic world of financial markets.  With cutting-edge technology and advanced algorithms, CypherInvest analyzes market data, identifies patterns, and uncovers hidden opportunities to help you make informed investment decisions. Our innovative approach combines the power of cryptography and data analysis, unlocking the secrets of the market to maximize your returns. Powered by the Secret algorithm, CypherInvest leverages support an
Global Market Hidden Trends EA MT5
Aleksandr Makarov
エキスパート
グローバル・マーケット・ヒドゥン・トレンドEAは、隠れた市場パターンや資産の価格の非効率性を特定することを目的とした統計的アービトラージ戦略に基づいています。ビッグデータ分析を用いて市場を包括的に分析し、EAは異常値や過大評価または過小評価された資産を特定します。このEAは、市場の非効率性とそれがもたらす機会を活用することに重点を置いています。 プロ モーションオファー: 割引価格: $1,000（通常価格: $1,500） 1か月サブスクリプション: $50（通常価格: $150） このプロモーションオファーは、 2025 年 1 月 25 日まで有効です 。 重要なお知らせ: 私たちのアルゴリズムは、強化学習を含む高度な機械学習技術を通じて、毎日新しいデータから学び、市場の変化に適応し続けます。このプロセスは、当社のサーバー上で行われる大規模な計算分析を伴います。最新の市場データに基づいて、毎週アルゴリズムの更新をリリースします。最適なパフォーマンスを確保するために、最新バージョンをダウンロードし、取引ターミナルに適用することでEAを定期的に更新することが重要です。 主要な機能:
RSI Advanced Pro EA
Nguyen Anh Tung
エキスパート
安定した年間利益を生み出すEAをご紹介します。以下に添付されている画像は、実際のデータに基づくバックテストの結果と、TradingViewおよびMT5でのバックテスト動画です。 RSI高度EAの仕組み RSI高度EAは任意の時間枠で取引を行います。 各トレードにはストップロスとテイクプロフィットが含まれており、リスク/リワード比は1:10です。 RSI高度EAで利益を最大化する方法 RSI高度EAを購入し、5つ星のレビューを残した後、私に連絡してください。TradingViewでRSI高度戦略を1年間無料で提供します。これにより、実際の取引前に迅速にバックテストを行うことができます。 お使いの取引プラットフォームに適したパラメータ設定のサポートを提供します。 注意 : 5本販売ごとに価格を値上げします。
Nusa Patterns MT5
John Folly Akwetey
エキスパート
Expert advisor trades by breaking up fractals or down fractals. It is used   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy”   or   “4.0 Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5”   fractal indicators. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop. Below is description of some inputs. Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Fractal Indicator   – option of used fractal indicator (“Fractals ST Patterns” – indicator   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy” , “Fractals Direction ST Patterns”
Combat MT5
Alessandro Grossi
エキスパート
Sei pronto a Combattere? Stop Loss fisico a protezione del capitale e take profit invisibile, virtuale a percentuale, elaborazione dei dati inclusi tra due time frame o in single mode Possibilità di regolare la frequenza dei segnai generati per impostare una strategia estrema di primo grado, moderata o placata Può essere attivato su qualsiasi time frame in quanto opera esclusivamente sui periodi selezionati negli input CombatFrom e CombatTo rendendo libera la navigazione per la consultazione e
PipBandint Pro
Isaac Nhlapo
エキスパート
PipBandit Pro - Scalper Editionは、短期的な市場の動きに興味を持つトレーダー向けに設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。このEAは、スイングとスキャルピングの両方の取引アプローチをサポートし、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットのパラメータを使用した高速かつ高頻度の取引機能を備えています。このツールはダイナミックな市場での運用を目的に設計されており、より高いタイムフレームでの長期取引用に設定することも可能です。PipBandit Pro - Scalper Editionは、短期的な市場の動きに興味を持つトレーダー向けに設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。このEAは、スイングとスキャルピングの両方の取引アプローチをサポートし、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットのパラメータを使用した高速かつ高頻度の取引機能を備えています。このツールはダイナミックな市場での運用を目的に設計されており、より高いタイムフレームでの長期取引用に設定することも可能です。
AI Pro Trader EA
Lucas Salinas Lozano
エキスパート
Introducing AI Pro Trader EA – The Ultimate Trading Companion Meet AI Pro Trader EA , an expertly crafted trading tool designed to automate your strategies with surgical precision. Built by blending advanced technical analysis with machine-like efficiency, this EA is not just another robot—it’s your personal trading assistant, engineered to deliver results. Why AI Pro Trader EA Stands Out The AI Pro Trader EA combines three powerful indicators— Exponential Moving Average (EMA) , Relative Strengt
OborPawaiV75Net
Suharmoko
エキスパート
This EA not designed running yearly, just test monthly with BEP target, need your analytical skills for best time to start this EA not in random condition. OborPawaiV75Net Ea is for Netting Account, this is another version oborpawai75 use for netting. start with 0.01 lot with Recommended 1000 or more deposit, Recommended only with target profit, use on your best moment on best your analytic skill, this bot not work in random moment. This Ea not tested in real account, but if this bot useful for
AbacuQuant
Cristian David Castillo Arrieta
エキスパート
AbacuQuant   le  ofrece la posibilidad de tener en sus manos multiples estrategias en multiples instrumentos con una gran variedad de filtros que permiten segmentar las operaciones y diversificar las estrategias de mil formas, tomese el tiempo necesario para probar y optimizar su propia estrategia, verifique los inputs de AbacuQuant, muy seguramente encontrará lo que necesita, o si lo desea, puede optimizar e iniciar su propia busqueda con los parametros que mejor se adapten a usted, en todo ca
LogicFlow AI
Mohammadreza Zareimanoujan
エキスパート
LogicFlow AI – ゴールド専用マルチストラテジーEA 論理的なロジック · 安全なリスク管理 · ノーマーチン・ノーグリッド LogicFlow AIとは？ LogicFlow AI は、**XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された マルチストラテジー型エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**です。 インジケーターを一切使用せず 、価格アクション（Price Action）のみを元に判断を下し、 マーチンゲールやナンピン、ヘッジ、グリッドは一切使用しません。 このEAは 無駄なトレードを一切せず、論理的に設計された条件が揃ったときのみ 、戦略的にポジションを取ります。 開発者からのコメント： 「LogicFlow AIは、私自身のゴールドトレードのために設計したものです。 多くのEAは取引回数が多く、無計画で、リスク管理が不十分です。 このEAは、論理、タイミング、リスク制御を重視し、少ない取引で安定した利益を目指します。」 内蔵ストラテジー（3つ） 1. ピンバー & 強力ローソク足戦略 リバーサルを検出するために、実体とヒゲのバランスを分析
KillerTrend Ichimoku
Chang Suk Chung
エキスパート
KillerTrend Ichimoku is an Expert Advisor using a trend following strategy based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. This trading robot finds a critical event about Kijun-sen and Senkou Span. Parameters Tenkan-sen: average price value for 9 days defined as the sum of maximum and minimum within this time, divided by two Kijun-sen: average price value for 26 days Senkou Span A: middle of the distance between two previous lines shifted forward by 26 days Senkou Span B: average price value for 52 day
Zarior EA
Gabriel, Alexa Marchi
エキスパート
There are a lot of EA's out there but most of them are very disappointing. Today I invite you to test a new powerful and secure EA, which has taken several years of testing and programming to create.  Zarior is a very innovative advanced trading expert that uses classic indicators (RSI, Fractal EMA, MACD) combined with very precise mathematical calculations to predict the market movement. Thanks to its artificial intelligence it combines traditional technical analysis with mathematical algorit
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
エキスパート
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
BandPulse
Lee Han Su
4 (2)
エキスパート
BandPulse is a powerful trading expert that combines Martingale, Hedging, and Scalping strategies, simplifying the management of trading complexities. This EA uses advanced algorithms to maximize the strengths of each strategy while meticulously managing risks. The balance-based risk management feature provides users with safety, and when used in conjunction with IAMFX-Agent , it can achieve both risk management and profit maximization. This combination is designed to offer users the best pos
FREE
WH AutoFib EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.5 (4)
エキスパート
AutoFib EA は、フィボナッチ リトレースメントとエクステンション レベルのパワーを活用して自動取引を行うように設計された最先端のエキスパート アドバイザーです。 初心者でも経験豊富なトレーダーでも、AutoFib EA は正確かつ効率的に取引戦略を強化します。 Test   The EA Before Risking Real Money.  テスト 結果に基づいて設定を調整します。 ご質問がございましたら、お気軽に お問い合わせください。 主な特徴: 自動取引: フィボナッチ レベルに基づいて売買注文をシームレスに開始し、手動による介入を最小限に抑えます。 カスタマイズ可能なパラメータ: 独自の取引スタイルに合わせて、フィボナッチ レベル、ロット サイズ、ストップ ロス、テイク プロフィットなどを調整します。 動的な市場適応: 市場の動向をリアルタイムで分析して適応し、確率の高い取引を特定します。 リスク管理: 統合されたストップロスおよびリスク管理機能により、規律ある取引と資本の保全が保証されます。 AutoFib EA を選ぶ理由 フィボナッチ レベルは、潜在的な反転
FREE
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
エキスパート
稼ぎと研究のためのツール。 トレーディングシグナルと戦略の中核は、価格予測パターンを形成するための著者のアルゴリズムに基づいています。どんな楽器にも使えます！ MA「九尾の狐」に基づく制御システムが追加され、市場、機器、および作業期間に合わせて信号を可能な限り正確に更新および調整します。 対象：すべての市場のすべての商品（例外があります）。 対象者：ヘッジファンド、ファンドおよび資産運用会社、投資運用会社、投機家、投資家および利害関係者。 .................................................................................................................................................................................
Panda Express
Aurelio Daniel Malla
エキスパート
Introducing the Future of Trading: Your AI-Powered Bot with Neural Networks In a world where speed and precision define success in financial markets, an innovative and powerful solution has arrived: our AI-driven trading bot. Designed with an advanced neural network, this bot doesn’t just follow the market—it LEARNS from it, evolving week after week to maximize profits and minimize risks. Constantly Evolving Intelligence Unlike traditional systems, this bot is not static. Its neural network a
BreakOutScalperEA
Ivan Kochubeev
エキスパート
BreakOutScalperEA  is a very effective b reakout scalper . The Expert Advisor is long-term, and shows good results over a long period. Entry points are determined based on the ZigZag indicator, filtering out lower-quality points. Deals support is provided by trailing stop, depending on the situation, based on the built-in filters, it can be activated immediately after entering the transaction or wait for a some profit. Recommended pair: EURUSD; The results from real trading here - LiveSignal. Se
Engage Synthetic Scalper Neural Network
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
エキスパート
!! IMPORTANT!, PLEASE REMEMBER TO RUN THIS EA ON THE 1 MINUTE TIME-FRAME AND BOOM1000 ASSET ONLY !! This wonderful piece of software is a super intelligent self learning algorithm made for mt5, checkout the examples at the bottom of the page Engage has had the pleasure of working with a very talented honest and good willed individual called Nardus van Staden to create this wonderful product, if you want something as awesome as this check him out at  This Link . The EA "Engage Synthetic Scalper
Voyager Trend Detector EA
Hong Chian Jack Yu
エキスパート
Voyager Trend Detector opens a position when it detects a new trend with the accompanying momentum from rising or falling candlesticks. A new trend happens when, after a period of consolidation, price performs a sudden rise or plunge. This is achieved with the crossover of moving averages, followed by a change in momentum arising from candlestick movements. Trailing stop is employed to protect profits. Voyager Trend Detector works well on EURUSD. A back test shows a realistic 13.9% profit over 2
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
エキスパート
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
エキスパート
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
Purely Quant
Mochammad Sun'anul A Ag
エキスパート
PURELY QUANT — A Modern Quantitative Trading System for Consistent Market Execution PURELY QUANT is an advanced algorithmic trading system engineered with a clean mathematical framework, structural price analysis, and dynamic equity-cycle management. It is designed for traders who prefer a systematic, disciplined, and quant-oriented approach without relying on martingale, arbitrage, curve-fitting techniques, or unrealistic risk models. The system applies a multi-layer logical architecture combin
EA123 Sniper MACD MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
エキスパート
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places   Buy and Sell trades   when:   Bearish divergence   is detected at market highs   Bullish divergence   is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD se
Volatility 75 Machine
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
エキスパート
Volatility 75 Machine EA - Description General Information Name: Volatility 75 Machine v2.0 Developer: World Investor Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) Copyright: 2025 Trading Specifications Capital and Lot Size Settings Minimum Capital Required: $1,000 USD Standard Lot Size: 0.10 lots per $1,000 USD of capital Risk Management: Proportional to account size Recommended Timeframe Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes) Instrument: Volatility 75 Index Technical System Parameters Moving Average Indicators The EA im
Valtoro Aurum
Miroslav Kralik
エキスパート
Valtoro Aurum EA MT5 Signals: XAUUSD - Gold Only: Oficial signal in live conditions Where there are community signals that are not included in the MQL5 product description, we do not guarantee their relevance. !!MYFXBOOK LINK WITH REAL TIME PERFORMANCE IS VISIBLE IN OUR MQL GROUP CHAT!! Join to the MQL group Chat, where u can see under the hood and find answers for your questios https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01ec8523106adc01 Discounted price!!!  The price will increase by $100 with ev
Orderflow Scalper EA
TitanScalper
エキスパート
ORDERFLOW SCALPER EA 4.5 [Real time high accurate absorption/exhaustion detection] Advanced Delta Merge Trading System for Professional Traders Full Documentation: [ Download PDF ] Instrument : US30 [DJ30] Time Frame : 15Min Myfxbook Chart: [myfxbook.com/members/DeltaMerge/] Recommended Brokers : icmarkets, fpmarkets [This EA is fully optimized for ICMARKETS US30 conditions] ️ Original Price: $2,399 Limited-Time Offer: $899 Revolutionary Order Flow Analysis Technology with Sma
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
エキスパート
特 別価格  $109  (通常価格: $365) 。 セットアップと使用ガイド :  ABS Channel 。 リアルタイム監視:   ABS Signal 。  ライブシグナルのセットアップファイル 基本セットアップファイル ABS EAとは? ABS EAは、H1時間足の XAUUSD(ゴールド) 専用に開発されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。 マーチンゲールシステム に基づいており、 組み込みのリスク管理機能 により. 初心者から経験豊富なトレーダー向けに設計されたABS EAは、セットアップが簡単で、完全自動化されており、さまざまな取引スタイルに合わせてカスタマイズ可能です。 主な機能 ユーザー定義の安全設定を備えたマーチンゲール戦略 柔軟なロット管理:固定ロットまたは自動ロット 選択した閾値で取引を一時停止する最大ドローダウン制限 簡単なセットアップ:チャートに添付し、設定を構成して取引 技術仕様 シンボル: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 最低入金額: $300 推奨入金額: $1,000 口座タイプ: ECN / Raw Spread レバレッジ:
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (8)
エキスパート
X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 期間限定割引。残り7件（全20件）— まもなく完売。 現在の特別価格は149ドルで、まもなく999ドルに戻ります。 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナルで運用状況を確認できます： メインシグナル： https:
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。このEAは、異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAはエントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAのコアロジックは特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによってオープンされたすべての取引は、事前定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   お知らせチャンネル  | 設定ファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、特定の弱気パターンの後に潜在的な強気反転シグナルを特定するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2 (H4):   こ
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
4 (3)
エキスパート
世界初のゴールドとビットコイン間の公開裁定アルゴリズム！ 毎日セール開催中！ ライブシグナル -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: 時間の経過とともに推奨されるブローカー：   IC Markets 取引ペア:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 添付ファイルのシンボル:   XAUUSD H1 取引した通貨ペアが 「Market Watch」 ウィンドウに追加されていることを必ず確認してください。 口座タイプ: ECN/ロースプレッド プレフィックス設定: ブローカーがシンボルプレフィックス付きの通貨ペアを持っている場合、例えば - XAUUSD   _i 次に設定にプレフィックスを入力します：   「   _   i」 金 vs ビットコイン裁定取引: これは、これらの資産間の価格差を利用する戦略ですが、通常は直接取引されるペアではなく、競合する「安全資産」として機能します。トレーダーは、市場の不確実性やトレンド反転の時期に、金がビットコインに対して割安になる（またはその逆）のを狙い、より安価な資産を購入し、より高値で売却
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信