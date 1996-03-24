AI Roman Centurion MT5

🚀 Introducing | AI Legion: Centurion ⚔️

— The Next Evolution in Fully Autonomous AI Trading Has Arrived.

This EA is not the most advanced version. Please CONTACT US before purchasing this AI Ultra Low Risk King EA！

🔥 Forget manual tuning. Forget emotional trading. Just press the button — and unleash the AI legion.

This isn't just another EA. This is AI Legion: Centurion, a fully automated AI-powered war machine built for the markets. Fueled by cutting-edge neural networks and real-time adaptive algorithms, it doesn't just follow signals — it calculates, adapts, and dominates.

🧠 Two Modes. Two Styles of Domination.

⚔️ Centurion Mode – Precision Strike

Only one trade at a time. One perfect entry, one decisive position.

Ideal for sniper-style traders who believe in high-probability, low-noise execution.

“One Centurion is worth a thousand warriors.”

🛡️ Legion Mode – Full Force Assault

The AI unleashes a strategic battalion of trades, dynamically adjusting entries, lot sizes, and exposure based on real-time calculations and market rhythm.

Perfect for those who want to maximize capital deployment while maintaining AI-driven risk control.

🤖 AI Core Technology – Smarter Than Human

Built with neural networks, dynamic learning engines, and adaptive market modeling

Constant real-time data analysis and strategy recalibration

No emotions. No fatigue. No second-guessing.

⚙️ Fully Automated – True Set-and-Forget

No manual intervention required

Trades are automatically executed, managed, and closed

Even beginners can trade like institutional pros

💡 VPS Highly Recommended

To ensure maximum uptime, stability, and low latency execution, it is strongly recommended to run the strategy on a VPS (Virtual Private Server).

This keeps your AI Legion active 24/7 without relying on your home internet or PC performance.

⏰ Default Timeframe: Daily (D1)

🧩 Ultra-Simple Setup – Only 3 Parameters

Max Lot Size

Risk Level (1 = highest)

Initial Lot Size

That’s it. No complex tuning. No technical background needed.

“You focus on the vision. Let the AI handle the mission.”

🧠 AI-Driven Risk Management

Smart lot scaling based on live account balance

Prevents overexposure, protects capital

Fully compatible with compounding growth strategies

Disciplined like a Roman legion. Ruthless like an algorithm.

🧱 Rock-Solid Stability | No Martingale. No Grid. No Nonsense.

No inverted pyramids. No dangerous lot scaling.

Minimal drawdown.

Not a zigzag gamble — this is consistent, AI-calculated warfare.

Perfect for traders who demand long-term survivability and scalability.

🏦 Broker Recommendations – Execution Matters

Optimized for low-latency ECN brokers like:

• Pepperstone

• IC Markets

❌ Not recommended for Market Maker brokers due to potential slippage and delayed execution.

📊 10-Year Backtest – Monumental Growth

📈 From $1,000 to over $60,000,000 in backtests spanning a full decade of high-quality data.

That’s 60,000x ROI, purely AI-driven.

Robust. Relentless. Remarkable.

⚠️ Important Disclaimers

Backtest results are for reference only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Trading involves risk. Please ensure you fully understand the risks before proceeding.

This product is sold as-is. Once purchased, no refunds will be issued. Please buy responsibly and only if you are confident in your decision.

💥 Launch Offer | Limited-Time Bonus

⚠️ Price will increase soon.

To reward early adopters, only the first 10 buyers will enjoy exclusive pricing and priority support.



