DualEdge Hedge
- Experts
- Minh Phuong Phung
- Versione: 1.5
- Aggiornato: 28 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
DualEdge Hedge – Smart Hedging EA for MT5- Suitable for the Gold (XAUUSD) market in 2025, optimized for the M1 and M5 timeframes.
DualEdge Hedge is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to capture profitable trading opportunities through a pullback-entry hedging strategy.
The EA identifies price retracements (pullbacks) after strong moves and opens positions in both directions, applying a smart hedging mechanism to reduce risk exposure. With optimized stop-loss and take-profit settings, the system aims to achieve steady returns while keeping drawdown under control.
🔑 Key Features:
-
Hedging Strategy – Opens balanced positions during pullbacks to capture both trend continuations and reversals.
-
Smart Risk Management – Adjustable stop-loss & take-profit levels to protect capital.
-
Monthly Potential – Designed to target 10–70% profit per month, depending on market conditions and risk settings.
-
Fully Automated – Works 24/5 without manual intervention.
-
MT5 Ready – Optimized for MetaTrader 5 with fast execution and low latency
⚙️ Recommended Settings:
-
Timeframe: M30 / H1
-
Pairs: Major Forex pairs with good volatility (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc.)
-
Minimum Deposit: $1000+ (higher capital recommended for better stability)
-
Account Type: Hedging enabled
👉 Suitable for traders looking for a balanced approach between risk and reward, DualEdge Hedge provides a professional-grade solution for automated trading.
IF YOU PURCHASE THIS EA<> PLEASE COMMENT AND SEND ME MESSAGE , WE HAVE A SETFILE FOR YOU DEPEND ON YOUR BALANCE ACCOUNT