DualEdge Hedge

DualEdge Hedge – Smart Hedging EA for MT5- Suitable for the Gold (XAUUSD) market in 2025, optimized for the M1 and M5 timeframes.


DualEdge Hedge is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to capture profitable trading opportunities through a pullback-entry hedging strategy.


The EA identifies price retracements (pullbacks) after strong moves and opens positions in both directions, applying a smart hedging mechanism to reduce risk exposure. With optimized stop-loss and take-profit settings, the system aims to achieve steady returns while keeping drawdown under control.

🔑 Key Features:

  • Hedging Strategy – Opens balanced positions during pullbacks to capture both trend continuations and reversals.

  • Smart Risk Management – Adjustable stop-loss & take-profit levels to protect capital.

  • Monthly Potential – Designed to target 10–70% profit per month, depending on market conditions and risk settings.

  • Fully Automated – Works 24/5 without manual intervention.

  • MT5 Ready – Optimized for MetaTrader 5 with fast execution and low latency

With the MT5 EA DualEdge Hedge, you can control both the number of orders and the total loss of the entire basket, making it suitable for your trading capital. This allows you to confidently set profit targets for your account while still managing risk effectively.

    ⚙️ Recommended Settings:

    • Timeframe: M30 / H1

    • Pairs: Major Forex pairs with good volatility (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc.)

    • Minimum Deposit: $1000+ (higher capital recommended for better stability)

    • Account Type: Hedging enabled

    👉 Suitable for traders looking for a balanced approach between risk and reward, DualEdge Hedge provides a professional-grade solution for automated trading.

    IF YOU PURCHASE THIS EA<> PLEASE COMMENT AND SEND ME MESSAGE , WE HAVE A SETFILE FOR YOU DEPEND ON YOUR BALANCE ACCOUNT


