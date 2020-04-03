M15 Scalping

A professional scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines multi-timeframe trend analysis with breakout entry signals. The EA is designed to work across all timeframes and currency pairs, including major pairs and XAUUSD. Key Features: 1. Multi-Timeframe Analysis:
  • Uses EMA indicators on current timeframe for entry signals
  • Analyzes higher timeframe trend for direction confirmation
  • Configurable higher timeframe (default: H1)
  • Works on M1, M15, M30, H1, D1, and other timeframes
2. Entry Strategies:
  • Simple Mode: Entry based on EMA crossover and higher timeframe trend alignment
  • Full Mode: Requires trend confirmation, breakout above/below previous bar, and EMA filter
3. Risk Management:
  • Automatic lot size normalization based on broker requirements
  • Margin check to prevent over-leveraging
  • Configurable maximum risk per trade (% of balance)
  • Minimum free margin requirement protection
4. Position Management:
  • Break Even System: Automatically moves stop loss to entry price after reaching profit trigger
  • No initial stop loss (opens without SL, adds BE later)
  • Configurable take profit in points
5. Hedging System:
  • Automatic hedging when drawdown reaches specified percentage (default: 40%)
  • Balances buy and sell positions to protect account
  • Resets hedge flag when equity recovers
6. Compatibility:
  • Works with all currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc.)
  • Adapts to different spread requirements
  • Handles various lot size requirements from different brokers
Input Parameters:
  • Lot size, Take Profit, Break Even trigger points
  • EMA periods (Fast, Slow, Higher TF Mid/Long)
  • Risk management settings (Max Risk %, Min Free Margin %)
  • Spread filter and hedging threshold
  • Entry mode selection (Simple/Full)
Author: Phuong Phung Copyright: All rights reserved. Reproduction prohibited in any form.
