TrendFusion 3

📌 TrendFusion 3 – Triple EMA Trend Signal Indicator

TrendFusion 3 is a powerful trend-following indicator based on the synergy of three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), designed to help traders identify precise Buy and Sell opportunities.

💡 How It Works

  • Combines short-term, medium-term, and long-term EMAs to determine the dominant market trend.

  • Buy Signal: Triggered when the short-term EMA crosses above the long-term EMA and all EMAs are aligned upward.

  • Sell Signal: Triggered when the short-term EMA crosses below the long-term EMA and all EMAs are aligned downward.

🎯 Key Features

  • Clear Buy/Sell arrows displayed directly on the chart.

  • Fully customizable EMA periods to match your trading style.

  • Works on all timeframes (M1 → D1) and all instruments (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, etc.).

  • Optional alert notifications when a new signal appears.

📈 Usage

  • Ideal for trend-following strategies.

  • Filters out noise in sideways markets.

  • Can be combined with Price Action for better trade confirmations.


