PriceZoneAlerte

📊 PriceZoneAlert v2.0 is the essential tool for traders who want to monitor their price zones with customized alerts, directly on their phone or tablet. This innovative indicator for MetaTrader 5 allows you to add alerts on predefined price zones, with instant push notifications to stay informed in real time, wherever you are.

Whether you're trading according to SMC concepts, support/resistance, or a custom strategy, PriceZoneAlert v2.0 helps you stay focused, responsive, and disciplined without being glued to the screen.


🔥 Key Features:

 Customized Alerts: Configure notifications for your buy and sell zones, with customized messages and adjustable intervals.

 Push Notifications: Receive alerts directly on your phone or tablet via MetaTrader 5, so you never miss an opportunity.

 Intuitive interface: Manage your alerts via a user-friendly graphical panel, available in French or English.

 Advanced customization: Choose zone and panel colors (e.g., Red, Green, Blue) for a tailored visual experience.

 Flexibility: Enable or disable notifications with one click, with a collapsible panel for a streamlined workspace.

 Real-time graphical display: Visualize your zones directly on the graph with colored rectangles.

 Multilingual support: Interface in French or English, configurable upon installation.

 Built-in anti-spam: An interval system blocks repetitive alerts for better readability.

 Ultra-simple interface: Install and configure in 10 seconds, and let PriceZoneAlert v2.0 do the work.

 Professional reliability: Expertly developed, with dedicated support via our website and email.


🎯 Who is this tool for?

  1. SMC/ICT traders
  2. M1/M5 scalpers
  3. H1/H4 swing traders
  4. Those who want to trade reactions in key areas without constant monitoring


📱 Requirements:

  1. MetaTrader 5 terminal
  2. Push notifications enabled on MetaTrader to receive mobile alerts

💰 License:

  1. ✅ One-time payment
  2. ✅ No recurring fees
  3. ✅ Support include


