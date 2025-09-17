PriceZoneAlerte V3

📊 PriceZoneAlert V3 - Product Description

🚀 Main Description

📊 PriceZoneAlert V3 is the most advanced trading tool for monitoring critical price levels with smart, customized alerts, delivered directly to your phone or tablet. This revolutionary version for MetaTrader 5 allows you to configure alerts on both support/resistance levels and price zones, with instant push notifications to stay informed in real time, wherever you are.

Whether you're trading according to SMC concepts, support/resistance, price zones, or a custom strategy, PriceZoneAlert V3 helps you stay focused, responsive, and disciplined without being glued to your screen.

🔥 New V3 Features

🎯 Dual Alert System:
- Support/Resistance: Alerts on specific levels
- Price Zones: Alerts in defined zones (high/low)
- Customized messages for each alert type

💾 Smart Backup:
- Automatic persistence between timeframes
- File backup: Your settings are retained even after reboot
- Synchronization: Same configuration on all timeframes

🎛️ Revolutionary Interface:
- Interactive control panel directly on the chart
- Control buttons: ON/OFF for each alert type
- Input fields: Modify levels and messages in real time
- Reset button: Complete chart cleanup in one click

🌍 Advanced Multilingual:
- Bilingual interface: French/English
- Parameters translated into MT5
- Language button: Instant change

✅ Complete Features

🔔 Customized Alerts :
- S/R Levels: Support/Resistance alerts
- Price Zones: Alerts in defined zones
- Custom Messages: Free text for each alert
- Adjustable Intervals: Minimum delay between alerts
- One alert per session: Avoids spam

📱 Multi-Platform Notifications:
- Push notifications: Directly to mobile/tablet
- PC alerts: Pop-up windows (can be disabled)
- Email: Automatically sent by email
- Sound: Custom audio alerts
- Graphical arrows: Visualization on the chart

🎨 Advanced Personalization:
- Customizable colors: Support, resistance, zones
- Adaptive Interface: Retractable panel
- Dynamic language: Change in real time
- Default messages: Pre-configured and editable

⚡ Optimized Performance:
- File backup: Faster and more reliable
- Memory management: Optimized for performance
- Intelligent anti-spam: Advanced counter system
- Full reset: Cleanup and a clean reboot

🎯 Who is this tool for?

Professional Traders:
- SMC/ICT Traders: Precise support/resistance levels
- M1/M5 Scalpers: Rapid alerts on critical areas
- H1/H4 Swing Traders: Wide area monitoring
- Day Traders: Maximum responsiveness without constant monitoring

Supported Strategies:
- Support/Resistance: Key market levels
- Price Zones: Ranges and consolidations
- Breakouts: Alerts on zone breakouts
- Retracements: Reactions to important levels

📱 Technical Requirements

System:
- MetaTrader 5 (latest version recommended)
- Windows 10/11 or Windows VPS
- Stable internet connection

Notifications:
- MetaQuotes ID configured
- Push notifications enabled in MT5
- MT5 Mobile App installed

💰 License and Support

💳 Payment:
- ✅ One-time payment - No subscription
- ✅ No recurring fees - Permanent ownership
- ✅ Free updates - Upgrades included

🛠️ Support:
- ✅ Dedicated technical assistance
- ✅ Email and website support
- ✅ Complete documentation provided
- ✅ Detailed installation guide

🔒 Warranty:
- ✅ Guaranteed operation on MT5
- ✅ VPS compatible for 24/7 trading
- ✅ Multilingual support (FR/EN)
- ✅ Regular updates

🚀 Express Installation

1. Download the `.ex5` file
2. Place it in `MQL5/Indicators/`
3. Restart MT5
4. Drag the indicator onto your chart
5. Configure your levels and messages
6. Enable push notifications
7. Trade with complete peace of mind!

🎯 Why Choose V3?

🆚 vs. Previous Version:
- +2 alert types: S/R + Zones (vs. zones only)
- +Automatic backup: Persistence between sessions
- +Interactive interface: Advanced control panel
- +Full multilingual: Interface + settings
- +Reset button: Smart cleaning
- +Optimized performance: Faster and more stable

🏆 Competitive Advantages:
- Only indicator with S/R + Zones alerts
- Smart backup: Unique on the market
- ​​Bilingual interface: Premium user experience
- Technical support: Dedicated assistance
- Scalable: Regular updates

🎯 PriceZoneAlert V3: The ultimate evolution of price monitoring for demanding traders!
