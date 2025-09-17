PriceZoneAlerte V3

📊 PriceZoneAlert V3 - Product Description





🚀 Main Description





📊 PriceZoneAlert V3 is the most advanced trading tool for monitoring critical price levels with smart, customized alerts, delivered directly to your phone or tablet. This revolutionary version for MetaTrader 5 allows you to configure alerts on both support/resistance levels and price zones, with instant push notifications to stay informed in real time, wherever you are.





Whether you're trading according to SMC concepts, support/resistance, price zones, or a custom strategy, PriceZoneAlert V3 helps you stay focused, responsive, and disciplined without being glued to your screen.





🔥 New V3 Features





🎯 Dual Alert System:

- Support/Resistance: Alerts on specific levels

- Price Zones: Alerts in defined zones (high/low)

- Customized messages for each alert type





💾 Smart Backup:

- Automatic persistence between timeframes

- File backup: Your settings are retained even after reboot

- Synchronization: Same configuration on all timeframes





🎛️ Revolutionary Interface:

- Interactive control panel directly on the chart

- Control buttons: ON/OFF for each alert type

- Input fields: Modify levels and messages in real time

- Reset button: Complete chart cleanup in one click





🌍 Advanced Multilingual:

- Bilingual interface: French/English

- Parameters translated into MT5

- Language button: Instant change





✅ Complete Features





🔔 Customized Alerts :

- S/R Levels: Support/Resistance alerts

- Price Zones: Alerts in defined zones

- Custom Messages: Free text for each alert

- Adjustable Intervals: Minimum delay between alerts

- One alert per session: Avoids spam





📱 Multi-Platform Notifications:

- Push notifications: Directly to mobile/tablet

- PC alerts: Pop-up windows (can be disabled)

- Email: Automatically sent by email

- Sound: Custom audio alerts

- Graphical arrows: Visualization on the chart





🎨 Advanced Personalization:

- Customizable colors: Support, resistance, zones

- Adaptive Interface: Retractable panel

- Dynamic language: Change in real time

- Default messages: Pre-configured and editable





⚡ Optimized Performance:

- File backup: Faster and more reliable

- Memory management: Optimized for performance

- Intelligent anti-spam: Advanced counter system

- Full reset: Cleanup and a clean reboot





🎯 Who is this tool for?





Professional Traders:

- SMC/ICT Traders: Precise support/resistance levels

- M1/M5 Scalpers: Rapid alerts on critical areas

- H1/H4 Swing Traders: Wide area monitoring

- Day Traders: Maximum responsiveness without constant monitoring





Supported Strategies:

- Support/Resistance: Key market levels

- Price Zones: Ranges and consolidations

- Breakouts: Alerts on zone breakouts

- Retracements: Reactions to important levels





📱 Technical Requirements





System:

- MetaTrader 5 (latest version recommended)

- Windows 10/11 or Windows VPS

- Stable internet connection





Notifications:

- MetaQuotes ID configured

- Push notifications enabled in MT5

- MT5 Mobile App installed





💰 License and Support





💳 Payment:

- ✅ One-time payment - No subscription

- ✅ No recurring fees - Permanent ownership

- ✅ Free updates - Upgrades included





🛠️ Support:

- ✅ Dedicated technical assistance

- ✅ Email and website support

- ✅ Complete documentation provided

- ✅ Detailed installation guide





🔒 Warranty:

- ✅ Guaranteed operation on MT5

- ✅ VPS compatible for 24/7 trading

- ✅ Multilingual support (FR/EN)

- ✅ Regular updates





🚀 Express Installation





1. Download the `.ex5` file

2. Place it in `MQL5/Indicators/`

3. Restart MT5

4. Drag the indicator onto your chart

5. Configure your levels and messages

6. Enable push notifications

7. Trade with complete peace of mind!





🎯 Why Choose V3?





🆚 vs. Previous Version:

- +2 alert types: S/R + Zones (vs. zones only)

- +Automatic backup: Persistence between sessions

- +Interactive interface: Advanced control panel

- +Full multilingual: Interface + settings

- +Reset button: Smart cleaning

- +Optimized performance: Faster and more stable





🏆 Competitive Advantages:

- Only indicator with S/R + Zones alerts

- Smart backup: Unique on the market

- ​​Bilingual interface: Premium user experience

- Technical support: Dedicated assistance

- Scalable: Regular updates





🎯 PriceZoneAlert V3: The ultimate evolution of price monitoring for demanding traders!