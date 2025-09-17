PriceZoneAlerte

📊 PriceZoneAlert v2.0 is the essential tool for traders who want to monitor their price zones with customized alerts, directly on their phone or tablet. This innovative indicator for MetaTrader 5 allows you to add alerts on predefined price zones, with instant push notifications to stay informed in real time, wherever you are.

Whether you're trading according to SMC concepts, support/resistance, or a custom strategy, PriceZoneAlert v2.0 helps you stay focused, responsive, and disciplined without being glued to the screen.


🔥 Key Features:

 Customized Alerts: Configure notifications for your buy and sell zones, with customized messages and adjustable intervals.

 Push Notifications: Receive alerts directly on your phone or tablet via MetaTrader 5, so you never miss an opportunity.

 Intuitive interface: Manage your alerts via a user-friendly graphical panel, available in French or English.

 Advanced customization: Choose zone and panel colors (e.g., Red, Green, Blue) for a tailored visual experience.

 Flexibility: Enable or disable notifications with one click, with a collapsible panel for a streamlined workspace.

 Real-time graphical display: Visualize your zones directly on the graph with colored rectangles.

 Multilingual support: Interface in French or English, configurable upon installation.

 Built-in anti-spam: An interval system blocks repetitive alerts for better readability.

 Ultra-simple interface: Install and configure in 10 seconds, and let PriceZoneAlert v2.0 do the work.

 Professional reliability: Expertly developed, with dedicated support via our website and email.


🎯 Who is this tool for?

  1. SMC/ICT traders
  2. M1/M5 scalpers
  3. H1/H4 swing traders
  4. Those who want to trade reactions in key areas without constant monitoring


📱 Requirements:

  1. MetaTrader 5 terminal
  2. Push notifications enabled on MetaTrader to receive mobile alerts

💰 License:

  1. ✅ One-time payment
  2. ✅ No recurring fees
  3. ✅ Support include


Önerilen ürünler
Just Copier MT5
Agung Imaduddin
4.75 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
Tax Spain Impuestos Hacienda
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Yardımcı programlar
Automated Report Generator for the Spanish Treasury This utility allows you to generate automated reports for the Spanish treasury with several advantages: A detailed report is generated in an HTML file in the MetaTrader 5 base directory. This report includes all operations individually. For accounts nominated in another currency, the report will automatically generate a profit column in euros using the same broker data. Profits in other currencies will be accounted for as indicated by the Spa
Hidden CCI MT5
Christian Ricard
Yardımcı programlar
This indicator allows to hide CCI oscillator (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period Apply To Information on "Commodity Channel Index" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/commodity_channel_index ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and
FREE
Simple Trading Controller
Pierpaolo De Nicolo
4.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
The "Simple Trading Controller" for MetaTrader 5 sets a new standard for speed and efficiency in opening and closing market positions. Crafted with a clean and intuitive design, this tool is a response to the specific needs of traders, ensuring a seamless and rapid trading experience. All it provides is: Quick BUY and SELL Buttons Open multiple operations at the same time Set Trade Size Set Stop Loss Take Profit Points Close All Positions Let's go and see the advantages of using "Simple Trading
FREE
Reflection Candles Chart
Jinsong Zhang
Yardımcı programlar
This tool is used to generate a K - line reflection chart of a currency pair for foreign exchange transactions. For example, if the currency pair is EURUSD, a custom currency pair named EURUSD_ref is generated and a chart for that currency pair is opened. The price of a custom pair of currency is the inverse of the price of the original pair, which is the equivalent of a new pair of currency, the USDEUR. The usage is simple, put it on any chart, the new chart will open, and then draw the corr
Forex Sizer
Riyo Putra
Yardımcı programlar
This tool will help you calculate position size based on the lines that you draw on the chart. It will automatically create the trading setup in the background and provide adaptive buttons for market and pending order confirmation. The design is very simple and straightforward, with just a single click you will be able to place the trading setup. Features Set your risk based on your predefined amount or percent of your account balance. Drag the lines to define the entry, take profit target and s
Magic Storm MT5
- Reni
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Best Tested Pairs :-  Step Index (Also can use on other pairs which spread is lowest) How does the Magic Storm work The Magic Storm will commence only if the Initial Trade becomes a losing trade. In case the initial trade is a profitable one, or has been closed by the trader there is no need for the Magic Stormto be initiated. Let’s assume that the initial trade was a 1 lot buy trade with Recovery Zone Range Pips is 50 and Recovery Zone Exit Pips is 150 pips. The take profit for this tr
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Göstergeler
Gösterge, tarihsel olanlarla karşılaştırılabilecek güncel teklifler oluşturur ve bu temelde bir fiyat hareketi tahmini yapar. Gösterge, istenen tarihe hızlı navigasyon için bir metin alanına sahiptir. Seçenekler: Sembol - göstergenin göstereceği sembolün seçimi; SymbolPeriod - göstergenin veri alacağı dönemin seçimi; GöstergeRenk - gösterge rengi; Ters - doğru tırnakları tersine çevirir, yanlış - orijinal görünüm; Sonraki, tarihi girebileceğiniz ve 'enter' tuşuna basarak hemen atlayab
Scalper Tool
Antonello Belgrano
Yardımcı programlar
Scalper Tool is an essential instrument for intraday traders and scalpers, designed to enhance the efficiency and precision of trading operations. Drag Scalper Tool onto the instrument you are trading. The tool will automatically apply to both open and future positions: Take Profit : Sets a profit target and automatically closes the position when it is reached. Stop Loss : Limits potential losses by closing the position at a predetermined price level. Trailing Stop Loss : Protects profits by f
RiskGuard Quantum Simulator
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Quantum Simulator – Discover the Power of Quantum Dynamic Risk Quantum Simulator is an Expert Advisor designed to demonstrate the effectiveness of the Quantum function, fully integrated into the RiskGuard Management system. Through a simple interface, you can simulate an equity curve starting from a fixed balance of €100,000 , using your own custom statistics: Win Rate (%) Average Risk/Reward Ratio Number of Trades Maximum Allowed Drawdown (Optional) Minimum Accepted Drawdown The EA performs a
FREE
Safe Fund MT5
Nguyen Phuc Hung Thinh
Yardımcı programlar
We use Price Action and Japanese Candlesticks at important price zones and standard times to open positions and use Risk/Reward: 1/2 - 0.2%/trade. Recommended symbol:    EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY. Contact me: Gmail: fifund.cuscare@gmail.com,   Facebook ,   Twitter ,   Instagram . Product:   Metatrader4 ,   Metatrader5 . Broker references:  Exness ,  ICMarket ,  FBS .
FREE
CorrelatePair
Vitaly Muzichenko
Yardımcı programlar
Advantage The analyzer provides an opportunity to examine correlation in history, for example, for the previous month excluding the current one, thus allowing you to evaluate symbol movement in history. It can be conveniently used in conjunction with the LineSyncMirrorCharts analyzer. Charts are synchronized by a market type: Forex, CFD, Futures, and Indices. The analyzer calculates the distance covered by the price on a specified period in points. The tool fits pairs and portfolio traders. Des
Dashboard Symphonie Trader System MT5
Wang Yu
Yardımcı programlar
There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Symphonie Trader System MT5 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free. Free version: LINK MT4 version: LINK  This system basically utilizes Symphonie Indicator Set (Extreme, Emotion, Trend, and Sentiment) as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed by 1) M5 and M15 Stochastic; 2) EMA5 and PA To facilitate you to understan
Trade Mate
Sotirios Apostolos Adaloglou
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Mate is the trading tool for manual traders who want to take their trading to the next level. Packed with advanced features like automatic trailing stop loss, lot size calculation, pending orders, partial close, open trade management, and daily drawdown protection(makes it easier to stick to your daily equity risk).  Trade Mate offers everything you need to trade with precision and confidence. Don't settle for less - try Trade Mate today and see the difference for yourself! Check it on You
Traders Toolbox Overwatch
Jason Kisogloo
Yardımcı programlar
Traders Toolbox Overwatch - tüm Traders Toolbox çalışan örnekler için bir izleme aracıdır. Basit bir grafik değiştirme aracı ve tüm Traders Toolbox Çalışan çizelgeleri için bir piyasa saati. Özellikler: 1. Özelleştirilebilir Düğme Renkleri, Satırlar ve Sütunlar. 2. Üç Sinyal Tipi (Tut - Sarı / Sat - Kırmızı / Al - Yeşil) 3. Traders Toolbox  'ın yeni veya kapalı örneklerine bağlı olarak dinamik olarak güncellenen düğme listesi 4. Tek Tıklama Butonları ilgili grafiği ön plana çıkarır.
Gold trend scanner MT5
Li Yun Zhang
Yardımcı programlar
Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
BalanceCandles
Dequan Li
Yardımcı programlar
//--- indicator settings input string Custom_Symbol_SetName = "Nayuta"; Custom_Symbol_SetName     Parametre sizin özelleştirilmiş grafiğiniz için çeşitli isim olarak servis edecek. Bu isim altında özelleştirilmiş grafik hizmetinizi etkinleştirdikten sonra hesap değerinizdeki değişiklikleri kaydetecek. Bu sizin sahiplerinizdeki değişikliklerinizi ve işlemlerinizi analiz etmenize yardımcı olacak. Bilgisayar grafiğinizde bir mumlu çizgisinde gösterilecek, transaksyon tarihinizi ve hesap riski deği
Universal Webhook
Rubi Jihantoro
Yardımcı programlar
Universal Webhook is utility to send MT5 ORDER and TRANSACTION event Compatible with any Webhook Server Features: Basic Auth Support  Custom Authorization header support  Custom Header Support Automatically Sends Webhook on OnTradeTransaction event. Automatically bring Trade Account information (configurable) Specially made because of request from WebhookPrinter.com users, but feel free to use. Sample Webhook Payload: {   "event": " TRADE_TRANSACTION_ORDER_ADD ",   "account": [     {      
FREE
K Trade Assistant MT5
Kaijun Wang
4.27 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
Asistan: Ticaret Asistanı-MT4 (indirmek için tıklayın) Ticaret Asistanı-MT5 (indirmek için tıklayın) Lütfen kullanım kılavuzunu dikkatlice okuyunuz. Temeller: Dil seçimi ve geçiş desteği (şu anda Çince ve İngilizce destekleniyor)           Otomatik dil tanıma Destek       kısayol tuşuyla açma ve kapatma       Bağlama, konumları hızlı bir şekilde açmak ve kapatmak için kısayol tuşlarını kullanın...       kısayol tuşu kapatma. 30'a kadar kısayol tuşunu destekler Kilidi açma çoğu işlevi deste
FREE
MarketWatch Cleaner MT5
Francesco Baldi
Yardımcı programlar
Clean up Market Watch from unused symbols. If you use multiple advisors and terminals on the same account your Market Watch windows may get filled with unused symbols from orders and positions opened on other terminals. Every symbol in the Market Watch consumes cpu power and bandwidth to get constantly updated and if you are on a vps you want to minimize resources consumption. Market Watch Cleaner helps you with that by periodically cleaning your Market Watch window from unused symbols. Param
FREE
Alert Relay Helper
The Hung Ngo
Yardımcı programlar
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5 &  MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers * in real-time. Plug-and-play utility – simply attach it to one chart. Zero trading functions – does not open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro v1.20+). Multi-platform – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and
FREE
Daily PnL Notifier
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
Yardımcı programlar
Daily PnL Notifier – Get Telegram alerts when your daily profit or loss target is reached! Looking for a simple, fast, and reliable way to monitor your daily performance on MetaTrader 5? Daily PnL Notifier is the tool you need. ️ Key features : Sends an instant Telegram notification when your account hits a custom profit or loss threshold . Fully customizable : you set your own daily gain or loss limits. Ultra simple: minimal interface , no useless settings. Works on all accounts (demo or li
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.58 (125)
Göstergeler
Trend Yakalayıcı: Alarm İndikatörü ile Trend Yakalayıcı Stratejisi, piyasa trendlerini ve potansiyel giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirlemede yardımcı olan çok yönlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Piyasa koşullarına uyum sağlayarak trend yönünün net görsel temsili için dinamik bir Trend Yakalayıcı Stratejisi sunar. Tüccarlar tercihlerine ve risk toleranslarına göre parametreleri özelleştirebilirler. Gösterge, trendleri tanımlamaya yardımcı olur, potansiyel ters dönüşleri sinyaller, trailing stop me
FREE
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Göstergeler
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Binaries Trend Analyzer Educational Tool
Juan Manuel Scandizzo
Yardımcı programlar
English: Binarias_Script.mq5 is a technical script designed for binary options traders who wish to evaluate the market from a multi-timeframe, multi-indicator perspective (M15, M5, M1). This tool does not trade , but rather provides a structured signal assessment for manual decision-making. ️ Highlighted Features: CALL/PUT signal analysis with confidence percentages. Validations include: EMA21, MACD, RSI, ADX, ATR, CCI, Donchian Channel, volume, and structure. On-screen output with clear si
Broker Analysis Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Yardımcı programlar
Broker Analysis Utility – Your Ultimate Broker Performance Monitor! Get Full Transparency on Your Broker's Execution Quality! Are you a trader who values precision, transparency, and performance? Broker Analysis Utility is an essential tool designed to monitor your broker's execution quality, connection stability, spreads, slippage, and trading costs in real-time. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or long-term investor, understanding your broker's performance is crucial to optimizing your
KING Fusion MACD Vol
Ahmed Al-askar
Göstergeler
- وصف المنتج - مؤشر احترافي متكامل لا يعد KING Fusion MACD-Vol من KING TRADING EA مجرد MACD آخر — فهو عبارة عن مجموعة أدوات تداول كاملة تجمع بين مؤشرات احترافية متعددة في نافذة فرعية واحدة أنيقة. لم تعد بحاجة إلى تحميل مخططك بأدوات منفصلة. يجمع هذا المؤشر بين: MACD مع خطوط مزدوجة ورسم بياني مكبر رسم بياني ملون ومثبت بالحجم ملصقات ديناميكية مع قيم المؤشرات في الوقت الفعلي (ATR، ADX، RSI، Volume) عداد تنازلي للبار التنبيهات المتقاطعة (مرئية + صوتية) كل ما تحتاجه من الوضوح والسرعة والدقة -
FREE
Broker Connection Monitor MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Yardımcı programlar
Broker Connection Monitor - Keep Your Trading Secure! Ensure Stable Trading with Real-time Broker Connection Monitoring! Are you tired of unexpected connection drops affecting your trades? Do you want to monitor your broker's connection status, server speed, and lost connections in real-time? The Broker Connection Monitor is a must-have utility that gives you a clear, live status of your trading environment directly on your chart! What Does This Utility Do? Tracks Broker Connection – Instantly
Panel Anywhere with Server
Zhong Zhong Zi
Yardımcı programlar
Panel Anywhere with Server is similar to the free version of Panel Anywhere but includes server files and allows you to edit the host URL. In the free version, the host URL is set to "forex.chjonline.com" and cannot be changed. With this version, you can build a complete client-server system in your local environment without worrying about data being sent elsewhere. Additionally, you’ll experience faster internet response times since you won’t be connecting to a server on the other side of the
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (192)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (551)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.99 (106)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5   ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi s
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
Beta Sürümü Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader şu anda beta aşamasında. Bazı özellikler hala geliştirilme aşamasında olabilir ve küçük hatalar oluşabilir. Sorunla karşılaşırsanız lütfen bildirin – geri bildiminiz ürünü geliştirmeye yardımcı olur. Resmi sürümden sonra fiyat artacaktır. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader , Telegram kanallarından veya gruplarından gelen işlem sinyallerini otomatik olarak MetaTrader 5 hesabınıza kopyalayan güçlü bir araçtır. Herkese açık ve özel kanalları destekler ve birden
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (85)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.96 (27)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider , hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcı haline getirerek belirtilen sinyalleri Telegram'ın sohbetine, kanalına veya grubuna göndermeyi sağlayan kullanımı kolay, tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Rakip ürünlerin çoğunun aksine, DLL içe aktarması yapmaz. [ Demo ] [ Kılavuz ] [ MT4 Versiyonu ] [ Discord Versiyonu ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum Adım adım bir kullanıcı kılavuzu mevcuttur. Telegram API'si hakkında bilgi gerekmemektedir; ihtiyac
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Kopyalayıcı Kedi MT5) , günümüzün ticaret zorluklarına yönelik tasarlanmış yerel bir ticaret kopyalayıcısı ve eksiksiz risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firması zorluklarından kişisel portföy yönetimine kadar, sağlam yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş ticaret işleme kombinasyonu ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modunda çalışır, piyasa ve bekleyen emirlerin, ticaret değişikliklerini
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için ticari kopyalayıcı, МetaТrader 5 platformu için bir ticari kopyalayıcıdır   . arasındaki   forex işlemlerini kopyalar.       COPYLOT MT5 sürümü için   herhangi bir hesap   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (veya COPYLOT MT4 sürümü için   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) Güvenilir fotokopi makinesi! MT4 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri Ayrıca МТ4 terminali   (МТ4   -  
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.33 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT5'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram'dan MT5'e işlemlerinizi basitleştirin, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan işlem sinyallerini doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 5 platformunuza kopyalayan modern araç. Bu güçlü çözüm hassas sinyal yürütme, kapsamlı özelleştirme seçenekleri sağlar, zamandan tasarruf sağlar ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [Talimatlar   ] [   DEMO   ] Temel Özellikler Doğrudan Telegram API Entegrasyonu Telefon numarası ve güvenli kod ile kiml
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ5> МТ5, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.56 (16)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754725 Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticare
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 5 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT4 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT5'inize kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek isterseniz lütfen kullanıcı kı
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Cerberus the Equity Watcher , hesap öz sermayenizi sürekli olarak izleyen ve hatalı EA'ların veya isteğe bağlı bir tüccarsanız duygusal davranışınızın neden olduğu büyük düşüşlerden kaçınan bir risk yönetimi aracıdır. Hatalar içerebilecek veya beklenmedik piyasa koşullarında iyi performans göstermeyebilecek EA'lara güvenen sistematik tüccarlar için son derece yararlıdır. Cerberus, bir minimum öz sermaye değeri ve (isteğe bağlı olarak) bir maksimum değer belirlemenize izin verir, bunlardan herhan
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir.   The News Filter'ı   satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşi
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Desteklenen özel sembollerle herhangi bir gösterge ve danışman kullanabilirsiniz. Onlarla çalışmak, standart grafiklerde işlem yapmak kadar
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
PriceZoneAlerte V3
Kocou Faustin Agohoundje
Göstergeler
PriceZoneAlert V3 - Product Description Main Description PriceZoneAlert V3 is the most advanced trading tool for monitoring critical price levels with smart, customized alerts, delivered directly to your phone or tablet. This revolutionary version for MetaTrader 5 allows you to configure alerts on both support/resistance levels and price zones, with instant push notifications to stay informed in real time, wherever you are. Whether you're trading according to SMC concepts, support/r
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt