Synthesia EA

Overview

VolVoleur 2.1 is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines institutional-grade VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) logic with advanced order block and volume confirmation to deliver highly selective, trend-following trade execution. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, this EA brings together sophisticated entry filtering, multi-timeframe adaptability, and dynamic risk management for consistent and robust performance.

Key Features

1. Dual VWAP Engine (Daily & Weekly)

  • Trades based on both Daily and Weekly VWAP cross logic.

  • VWAP Bands (ATR or StdDev-based) for dynamic support/resistance adaptation.

  • Customizable VWAP calculation price (close, open, high, low, typical, weighted).

2. Institutional Order Block Filtering

  • Confirms entries using order block patterns with body and volume multipliers.

  • Avoids low-quality signals by checking for true institutional momentum before placing trades.

3. Volume-Aware, Multi-Filter Entries

  • Signals only after confirmation by both price action and bar volume, minimizing false entries.

  • Requires a configurable number of bars to close above/below VWAP after a cross before entry.

4. Dynamic Trade Management

  • Supports both fixed and dynamic lot sizing (risk % of balance).

  • Configurable max trades per signal and total active trades to control exposure.

5. Adaptive Exit Logic

  • SL/TP calculated using ATR multipliers or manual point values for precision risk management.

  • VWAP bands dynamically adapt targets to volatility and trend.

6. Extensive Customization

  • All logic parameters are fully user-configurable: band widths, periods, confirmations, order block filters, and more.

  • Supports custom timeframes and price types for VWAP calculations.

7. Robust Logging and Transparency

  • Granular logging with toggle for easy debugging and trade tracking.

  • Clear comments on every trade with magic number tagging.

8. Professional Coding Standard

  • Clean, well-structured code designed for reliability and speed.

  • Supports all major symbols and brokers with full compatibility.

How It Works

  1. VWAP Calculation:
    On every new bar, the EA calculates both Daily and Weekly VWAP values and their dynamic bands (either ATR-based or StdDev-based).

  2. Entry Signal:

    • Detects if the price crosses above or below VWAP.

    • Confirms signal with a set number of bars closing on the same side of VWAP (to avoid whipsaw).

    • Applies an additional institutional filter: recent order block with strong body and high volume.

  3. Trade Placement:

    • If all criteria are met, places buy/sell orders with either fixed or dynamic lot size.

    • Trades are managed with either ATR-based SL/TP or manual point values.

    • Respects trade and signal limits to prevent over-exposure.

  4. Monitoring and Management:

    • Continuously checks open trades and conditions for both daily and weekly strategies.

    • Logs every signal, order, and action for full auditability.

Recommended Use

  • Pairs: All major Forex pairs, Gold, and Indices.

  • Timeframes: 5M and above recommended; adapts to any timeframe.

  • Market Conditions: Best suited for trending and volatile markets.

  • Ideal For: Professional traders seeking a robust, institutional-grade VWAP strategy with strong risk management.

Inputs & Settings

  • Lot Management: Fixed or dynamic (risk %)

  • VWAP Engine: Daily/Weekly toggle, custom period and price type

  • VWAP Bands: ATR or StdDev, band multiplier, period

  • Order Block Filters: Lookback, body/volume multipliers

  • SL/TP: ATR multipliers or manual points

  • Entry Confirmation: Bars required above/below VWAP

  • Trade Limits: Max per signal, max total active trades

  • Logging: On/off switch for detailed output

Synthesia1.0 — Let institutional logic, precision, and volume lead your trading.
Take your strategy to the next level with this advanced, fully automated VWAP & order block EA.


