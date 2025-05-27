Synthesia EA

Advanced VWAP & Volume Order Block EA

Overview

VolVoleur 2.1 is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines institutional-grade VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) logic with advanced order block and volume confirmation to deliver highly selective, trend-following trade execution. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, this EA brings together sophisticated entry filtering, multi-timeframe adaptability, and dynamic risk management for consistent and robust performance.

Key Features

1. Dual VWAP Engine (Daily & Weekly)

Trades based on both Daily and Weekly VWAP cross logic.

VWAP Bands (ATR or StdDev-based) for dynamic support/resistance adaptation.

Customizable VWAP calculation price (close, open, high, low, typical, weighted).

2. Institutional Order Block Filtering

Confirms entries using order block patterns with body and volume multipliers.

Avoids low-quality signals by checking for true institutional momentum before placing trades.

3. Volume-Aware, Multi-Filter Entries

Signals only after confirmation by both price action and bar volume, minimizing false entries.

Requires a configurable number of bars to close above/below VWAP after a cross before entry.

4. Dynamic Trade Management

Supports both fixed and dynamic lot sizing (risk % of balance).

Configurable max trades per signal and total active trades to control exposure.

5. Adaptive Exit Logic

SL/TP calculated using ATR multipliers or manual point values for precision risk management.

VWAP bands dynamically adapt targets to volatility and trend.

6. Extensive Customization

All logic parameters are fully user-configurable: band widths, periods, confirmations, order block filters, and more.

Supports custom timeframes and price types for VWAP calculations.

7. Robust Logging and Transparency

Granular logging with toggle for easy debugging and trade tracking.

Clear comments on every trade with magic number tagging.

8. Professional Coding Standard

Clean, well-structured code designed for reliability and speed.

Supports all major symbols and brokers with full compatibility.

How It Works

VWAP Calculation:

On every new bar, the EA calculates both Daily and Weekly VWAP values and their dynamic bands (either ATR-based or StdDev-based). Entry Signal: Detects if the price crosses above or below VWAP.

Confirms signal with a set number of bars closing on the same side of VWAP (to avoid whipsaw).

Applies an additional institutional filter: recent order block with strong body and high volume. Trade Placement: If all criteria are met, places buy/sell orders with either fixed or dynamic lot size.

Trades are managed with either ATR-based SL/TP or manual point values.

Respects trade and signal limits to prevent over-exposure. Monitoring and Management: Continuously checks open trades and conditions for both daily and weekly strategies.

Logs every signal, order, and action for full auditability.

Recommended Use

Pairs: All major Forex pairs, Gold, and Indices.

Timeframes: 5M and above recommended; adapts to any timeframe.

Market Conditions: Best suited for trending and volatile markets.

Ideal For: Professional traders seeking a robust, institutional-grade VWAP strategy with strong risk management.

Inputs & Settings

Lot Management: Fixed or dynamic (risk %)

VWAP Engine: Daily/Weekly toggle, custom period and price type

VWAP Bands: ATR or StdDev, band multiplier, period

Order Block Filters: Lookback, body/volume multipliers

SL/TP: ATR multipliers or manual points

Entry Confirmation: Bars required above/below VWAP

Trade Limits: Max per signal, max total active trades

Logging: On/off switch for detailed output

