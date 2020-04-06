Synthesia EA

Advanced VWAP & Volume Order Block EA

Copyright 2025, Abbas Ahmed

Overview

VolVoleur 2.1 is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines institutional-grade VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) logic with advanced order block and volume confirmation to deliver highly selective, trend-following trade execution. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, this EA brings together sophisticated entry filtering, multi-timeframe adaptability, and dynamic risk management for consistent and robust performance.

Key Features

1. Dual VWAP Engine (Daily & Weekly)

  • Trades based on both Daily and Weekly VWAP cross logic.

  • VWAP Bands (ATR or StdDev-based) for dynamic support/resistance adaptation.

  • Customizable VWAP calculation price (close, open, high, low, typical, weighted).

2. Institutional Order Block Filtering

  • Confirms entries using order block patterns with body and volume multipliers.

  • Avoids low-quality signals by checking for true institutional momentum before placing trades.

3. Volume-Aware, Multi-Filter Entries

  • Signals only after confirmation by both price action and bar volume, minimizing false entries.

  • Requires a configurable number of bars to close above/below VWAP after a cross before entry.

4. Dynamic Trade Management

  • Supports both fixed and dynamic lot sizing (risk % of balance).

  • Configurable max trades per signal and total active trades to control exposure.

5. Adaptive Exit Logic

  • SL/TP calculated using ATR multipliers or manual point values for precision risk management.

  • VWAP bands dynamically adapt targets to volatility and trend.

6. Extensive Customization

  • All logic parameters are fully user-configurable: band widths, periods, confirmations, order block filters, and more.

  • Supports custom timeframes and price types for VWAP calculations.

7. Robust Logging and Transparency

  • Granular logging with toggle for easy debugging and trade tracking.

  • Clear comments on every trade with magic number tagging.

8. Professional Coding Standard

  • Clean, well-structured code designed for reliability and speed.

  • Supports all major symbols and brokers with full compatibility.

How It Works

  1. VWAP Calculation:
    On every new bar, the EA calculates both Daily and Weekly VWAP values and their dynamic bands (either ATR-based or StdDev-based).

  2. Entry Signal:

    • Detects if the price crosses above or below VWAP.

    • Confirms signal with a set number of bars closing on the same side of VWAP (to avoid whipsaw).

    • Applies an additional institutional filter: recent order block with strong body and high volume.

  3. Trade Placement:

    • If all criteria are met, places buy/sell orders with either fixed or dynamic lot size.

    • Trades are managed with either ATR-based SL/TP or manual point values.

    • Respects trade and signal limits to prevent over-exposure.

  4. Monitoring and Management:

    • Continuously checks open trades and conditions for both daily and weekly strategies.

    • Logs every signal, order, and action for full auditability.

Recommended Use

  • Pairs: All major Forex pairs, Gold, and Indices.

  • Timeframes: 5M and above recommended; adapts to any timeframe.

  • Market Conditions: Best suited for trending and volatile markets.

  • Ideal For: Professional traders seeking a robust, institutional-grade VWAP strategy with strong risk management.

Inputs & Settings

  • Lot Management: Fixed or dynamic (risk %)

  • VWAP Engine: Daily/Weekly toggle, custom period and price type

  • VWAP Bands: ATR or StdDev, band multiplier, period

  • Order Block Filters: Lookback, body/volume multipliers

  • SL/TP: ATR multipliers or manual points

  • Entry Confirmation: Bars required above/below VWAP

  • Trade Limits: Max per signal, max total active trades

  • Logging: On/off switch for detailed output

Synthesia1.0 — Let institutional logic, precision, and volume lead your trading.
Take your strategy to the next level with this advanced, fully automated VWAP & order block EA.


AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
