Aether Algo MT4

Aether Algo: The Smart Scalper for EURUSD H1

Aether Algo is an intelligent automated trading system meticulously crafted for the EURUSD H1 chart. Designed to capitalize on market momentum and volatility, this Expert Advisor (EA) leverages a sophisticated combination of multiple indicators to identify high-probability entry and exit points.





Key Features

Advanced Multi-Indicator Strategy: Aether Algo doesn't rely on just one signal. It uses a robust strategy that analyzes data from Heiken Ashi, Envelopes, MACD, RSI, CCI, and ADX to confirm signals and filter out noise, ensuring more precise trades. This approach is built on the same successful principles as our Chronos Algo Strategy .

Built-in Risk Management: Trade with confidence thanks to a risk-controlled dynamic grid system . Unlike traditional Martingale strategies, Aether Algo limits the maximum number of open orders to protect your account. The strategy is designed to keep trades in check and avoid excessive risk.

Proven Performance: This EA is the result of over a year of rigorous testing on a live account. See the results for yourself by checking the verified live signal linked below

Live signal MT5 : Click Here Aether Algo MT5 : Click Here





How It Works

Entry Logic: The EA enters a trade only when multiple indicators align. The primary entry condition is based on the Heiken Ashi trend confirmation, with other indicators acting as powerful filters to validate the signal.

Low Trading Frequency: Due to our rigorous signal filtering, Aether Algo's trading frequency is relatively low, averaging about 15 orders per month . This is a deliberate design choice to ensure only high-probability setups are taken, prioritizing quality over quantity.

Exit Logic: Trades are exited using a smart combination of a fixed Take Profit and a Trailing Stop. The system also includes an emergency Stop Loss as a final layer of protection.

Optimal Settings: Aether Algo is optimized to perform best on the H1 timeframe for the EURUSD currency pair. It is highly recommended to use an ECN/Raw Spread account with low spreads for optimal performance.





Usage Recommendations:

Use all default settings. The only change needed is to set the LotSizingMethod parameter to AutoLot . This allows the EA to automatically adjust the lot size as your capital grows.

Symbol: Exclusively for EURUSD.

Timeframe: Attach to the H1 chart for optimal performance.

Account Type: Recommended for low-spread accounts such as ECN, Raw, or Pro.

Leverage: A leverage of 1:100 or higher is recommended.

Starting Capital: Minimum recommended capital is $1,200 USD or 1,200 US Cents.





LotSize Setting

Recommended: Select AutoLot in the the LotSizingMethod parameter .

For standard risk, set AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 1200 . This means the EA will open an initial lot size of 0.01 lot for every $1,200 USD in your balance and will automatically increase the lot size as your capital grows.

For low-risk trading, a value of AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 1500-2000 is recommended.





