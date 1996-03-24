Index Magic Pro

INDEX MAGIC PRO - Simple Strategy for NAS100 Trading

monitor here:

tinyurl.com/3zezmn3h

(copy and past in the url)

Hey traders! I want to be completely honest about what this EA does and doesn't do.

What This EA Actually Is: This is a simple trading system I built for index trading, mainly the NASDAQ 100. It looks for strong momentum candles (candles with small wicks) and trades around the key levels of these candles using two basic approaches:

  1. Rejection Strategy - Waits for price to come back to test the candle level and bounce away
  2. Breakout Strategy - Enters when price breaks through the candle level with strength

The Reality About Performance: I'm not going to lie to you - this system has a LOW win rate. You will lose more trades than you win. Sometimes you might get 20 and above losses in a row, and that's normal for this type of strategy.

BUT - when it wins, it usually wins big. The take profit is set to 10x the risk, so one good winner can cover many small losses. Over time, if you stick with it and don't panic during losing streaks, the account should trend upward.

Default Settings: Everything is pre-configured for NAS100 on M5 timeframe. I spent a lot of time testing different settings, and these work best for this market. You can use it on other instruments, but I can't guarantee the same results.

What You Need to Know:

  • This is NOT a get-rich-quick system
  • You WILL have losing streaks (sometimes long ones)
  • You need patience and discipline
  • Risk management is everything with this approach
  • It typically takes 2-3 trades per day maximum not recommend more than that i set personal for 3 max per day

Prop Firm Features: Added some randomizers to make the trading look more human-like for prop firm challenges, but these are optional.

My Honest Opinion: If you're looking for high win rates or can't handle seeing red days, this isn't for you. But if you understand asymmetric risk/reward and can stay disciplined during drawdowns, this might work for your trading style.

The system does what it's supposed to do, but trading is never easy. Manage your expectations.

Questions? Just message me.

