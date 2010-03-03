⚜️ Aurum Vector Pro EA - The XAUUSD (Gold) M5 Timeframe Scalping Specialist! ⚜️

Are you an intraday trader frustrated by the rapid movements and market noise on the XAUUSD M5 chart? Do you struggle to make split-second decisions amidst volatile spikes, often leading to losses?

Stop trading on guesswork. It's time to use a tool built by specialists, for specialists.

Introducing the Aurum Vector Pro EA, an Expert Advisor created and optimized exclusively for scalping the Gold (XAUUSD) market on the 5-minute (M5) timeframe. The name "Aurum Vector" reflects its core purpose: to find the vector (direction and force) of momentum in short bursts within the Gold market.

What is Aurum Vector Pro?

The Aurum Vector Pro is your precision weapon for high-frequency trading. This is not a "one-size-fits-all" EA with mediocre performance across all pairs. Instead, its entire logic was built from the ground up for a single objective: to execute short-term trading opportunities on XAUUSD M5.

Powered by an exclusive M5 vector algorithm, this EA works by analyzing price action candle by candle. It specifically hunts for short-lived momentum bursts—the signature of XAUUSD's movement—while ignoring dull, sideways markets. This EA is designed to get in, take profit, and get out of the market quickly and efficiently.

Key Features Optimized for M5:

📊 Professional & Responsive Dashboard: Monitor your scalping activity at a glance. The lightweight, real-time information panel gives you crucial data without lagging your chart. Account Balance & Equity Live Profit/Loss (PNL) Position Details (Type, Lot, SL/TP) Fast EMA Trend Analysis for intraday bias confirmation Last Trading Signal Martingale Mode Status & Next Lot Size

🧠 Precision Scalping Algorithm: The core logic has been extensively backtested and optimized on historical XAUUSD M5 data to identify the most reliable momentum candle patterns.

🛡️ Fast & Adaptive Risk Management: Strict SL/TP Validation: Ensures your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels comply with broker requirements, even in fast-moving market conditions. Margin Protection: Automatic margin checks are even more critical in a scalping strategy to prevent risk over-exposure.

🔥 Optional Aggressive Martingale Mode: For scalpers who want to maximize potential, the Martingale mode can be activated. This mode is designed to work with M5 dynamics but carries a higher risk. Use with full understanding!

⚙️ Focused Parameters: Settings have been streamlined for scalping, allowing you to adjust the most important variables without confusion.

MANDATORY Specifications & Recommendations:

Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold). This EA was designed, tested, and optimized ONLY for this pair.

Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute). This is the EA's operational timeframe. Using it on other timeframes will lead to unexpected performance and is not recommended.

Broker Type: You MUST use a broker with low spreads and fast execution. 2 or 3 decimal price precision for Gold (e.g., 2350.12 or 2350.123 ). 5 decimal places for common Forex pairs.

Recommended Broker: To get the lowest spreads and lightning-fast execution that are crucial for this M5 strategy, we highly recommend an Exness (Pro or Zero account) .

VPS (Virtual Private Server): THIS IS A REQUIREMENT. For an M5 scalping strategy, every millisecond counts. You need a VPS with very low latency (ideally <10ms) to your broker's server to ensure precise order execution and avoid slippage.

What's Included in Your Purchase?

The Aurum_Vector_Pro_v1.0.ex5 Expert Advisor file A Quick Setup Guide for XAUUSD M5 Full Support for installation and usage-related questions

Risk Warning: Scalping on low timeframes like M5 inherently involves higher trading frequency and exposure to rapid market volatility, thus increasing risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.

Stop gambling on the wild M5 chart. Take control of your intraday Gold trading with a tool built specifically for this battlefield.

Get the Aurum Vector Pro EA now and become a smarter, more disciplined XAUUSD scalper!



