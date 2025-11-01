Gold Ultimate Pro

Gold Ultimate Pro — Momentum EA for Gold (XAUUSD)

Gold Ultimate Pro is an indicator‑based, momentum strategy built specifically for XAUUSD. Gold tends to trend impulsively; this EA aims to capture those momentum moves within a defined trading session with very low average holding time which can help avoid swap fees while keeping the setup simple and professional.

Key features

  • Momentum trading on Gold using internal indicators
  • Clean, compact on‑chart dashboard
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging

Recommended settings

  • Symbol/TF: XAUUSD, M30
  • VPS and low‑latency, low‑spread account recommended

Robustness

  • The strategy was stress‑tested with Monte Carlo variations and validated on extensive out‑of‑sample data during development.

Important notes

  • This is a real strategy and will have losing periods. It does not guarantee results and is not financial advice. Use appropriate risk management and test on a demo before going live. Performance depends on broker data, execution, and market conditions.

Altri dall’autore
Index Magic Pro
Dror Shamir
Experts
INDEX MAGIC PRO - Simple Strategy for NAS100 Trading monitor here: tinyurl.com/3zezmn3h ( copy and past in the url ) Hey traders! I want to be completely honest about what this EA does and doesn't do. What This EA Actually Is: This is a simple trading system I built for index trading, mainly the NASDAQ 100. It looks for strong momentum candles (candles with small wicks) and trades around the key levels of these candles using two basic approaches: Rejection Strategy - Waits for price to come back
Long Term Investor
Dror Shamir
Experts
Long Term Investor IBS Strategy for NASDAQ What This EA Does This EA uses a mean reversion strategy designed primarily for NASDAQ on the daily timeframe, though it can work on other indices as well. It looks for specific market conditions to enter long positions and holds them for 1-2 days maximum. Performance vs Buy and Hold From 2017 to 2025, this EA significantly outperformed the typical buy and hold strategy on NASDAQ: EA Performance: ~1300% return with maximum drawdown of 20% Buy and Hold:
