CloseOrdersEa

Overview: This utility serves as a tool to provide easy navigation for closing open positions.

• Close all open buy positions at market price. 
• Close all open sell positions at market price. 
• Close all orders at market price based on predefined conditions for efficient trading management. 
• Close orders for the current chart at market price, allowing focused control over specific trading instruments.
