CloseOrdersEa
- Utilità
- Yusuf Watinani Umar
- Versione: 1.3
- Aggiornato: 13 dicembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 15
Overview: This utility serves as a tool to provide easy navigation for closing open positions.
• Close all open buy positions at market price.
• Close all open sell positions at market price.
• Close all orders at market price based on predefined conditions for efficient trading management.
• Close orders for the current chart at market price, allowing focused control over specific trading instruments.
