About indicator > The indicator is a function based on one value (open/high prices up to now) and then it is a mathematical representation of the whole function that is totally independent from any else values. So, if you ask yourself will the future be as it is on the graph... I can tell you - as it was the same as the trading function up to the moment "now"... In conclusion, the point of the indicator is to try to show the future of the trading function into eternity. The graphic is sometime