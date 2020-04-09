CloseOrdersEa
- ユーティリティ
- Yusuf Watinani Umar
- バージョン: 1.3
- アップデート済み: 13 12月 2025
- アクティベーション: 15
Overview: This utility serves as a tool to provide easy navigation for closing open positions.
• Close all open buy positions at market price.
• Close all open sell positions at market price.
• Close all orders at market price based on predefined conditions for efficient trading management.
• Close orders for the current chart at market price, allowing focused control over specific trading instruments.
