Professional Double Top and Bottom Scanner MT5

PROFESSIONAL DOUBLE TOP/BOTTOM PATTERN SCANNER

The Ultimate Reversal Trading System for Forex & Crypto Traders

 TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH INSTANT PATTERN RECOGNITION

Are you tired of missing profitable reversal setups?
Exhausted from staring at charts for hours, trying to spot double tops and bottoms?
Frustrated with false breakouts and missed entries?

What if I told you there's a professional-grade tool that:
 SCANS ALL SYMBOLS AUTOMATICALLY - No more manual chart hunting
 DRAWS PATTERNS FOR YOU - Yellow highlighted areas show exact formations
 CALCULATES ALL TRADING LEVELS - Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit 1 & 2
 WORKS ACROSS ALL TIMEFRAMES - M30 to Daily for any trading style
 PROVIDES DAILY BIAS FILTER - Trade only with the trend for higher success

Meet the DOUBLE TOP/BOTTOM PATTERN SCANNER - Your personal pattern recognition assistant!

---

 WHAT MAKES THIS INDICATOR DIFFERENT?

 EXCLUSIVE FEATURES:

1. AUTOMATIC MULTI-SYMBOL SCANNING
   · Scans ALL Market Watch symbols (30+ pairs) simultaneously
   · Works on 5 timeframes: M30, H1, H2, H4, D1
   · Finds patterns you'd never spot manually
2. VISUAL PATTERN HIGHLIGHTING
   · Yellow highlighted rectangles mark exact pattern areas
   · Automatic trend lines show pattern structure
   · Clear "DOUBLE TOP" / "DOUBLE BOTTOM" labels
3. COMPLETE TRADING PLAN BUILT-IN
   · Automatic Entry price calculation
   · Stop Loss placement
   · Two Take Profit levels (1:1 & 1.5:1 risk-reward)
   · All levels shown on chart with labels
4. SMART FILTERING SYSTEM
   · Daily bias analysis (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)
   · Pattern height and width filters
   · Top tolerance settings for pattern accuracy
5. PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD
   · Real-time signals dashboard
   · Strength percentage for each pattern
   · Symbol/Timeframe display
   · Last scan timestamp

---

 HOW TO TRADE PROFITABLY WITH THIS INDICATOR

 STEP 1: PATTERN IDENTIFICATION

When the indicator finds a valid pattern, you'll see:

·   Yellow rectangle highlighting the pattern area
·   Pattern label (Double Top/Bottom)
·   Three trend lines showing the structure
·   Four horizontal lines for trading levels

 STEP 2: ENTRY STRATEGY

FOR DOUBLE TOP PATTERNS:

```
1. WAIT for price to BREAK BELOW the neckline
2. ENTER SHORT at neckline price (yellow line)
3. STOP LOSS above the second top (red line)
4. TAKE PROFIT 1 = Neckline - Pattern Height (green line)
5. TAKE PROFIT 2 = Neckline - (1.5 × Pattern Height) (aqua line)
```

FOR DOUBLE BOTTOM PATTERNS:

```
1. WAIT for price to BREAK ABOVE the neckline
2. ENTER LONG at neckline price (yellow line)
3. STOP LOSS below the second bottom (red line)
4. TAKE PROFIT 1 = Neckline + Pattern Height (green line)
5. TAKE PROFIT 2 = Neckline + (1.5 × Pattern Height) (aqua line)
```

 STEP 3: MONEY MANAGEMENT

RECOMMENDED RISK MANAGEMENT:

· Risk per trade: 1-2% of account balance
· Take Profit Strategy: Close 50% at TP1, move SL to breakeven, let rest run to TP2
· Trade Frequency: 2-3 high-quality setups per week
· Win Rate: 65-75% achievable with proper filtering

 STEP 4: CONFIRMATION FILTERS

TRADE ONLY WHEN:

1. Daily Bias matches pattern direction (Bullish for Double Bottom, Bearish for Double Top)
2. Pattern is at least 30 pips in height (adjustable)
3. Pattern formed within last 15 bars (fresh setup)
4. Price has broken neckline (confirmation candle close)

---

 PROVEN TRADING STRATEGIES

 STRATEGY 1: THE CONSERVATIVE TRADER

· Timeframe: H4 & Daily only
· Filters: Minimum 50 pip patterns
· Entries: Only after Daily bias confirmation
· Results: 70%+ win rate, 2:1+ risk-reward

 STRATEGY 2: THE ACTIVE TRADER

· Timeframe: H1 & H2
· Filters: 30+ pip patterns
· Entries: Break of neckline with volume confirmation
· Results: 5-8 trades per week, 65%+ win rate

 STRATEGY 3: THE SCALPER (ADVANCED)

· Timeframe: M30
· Filters: Tight tolerances (10-15 pips)
· Entries: Aggressive entry at 50% retracement
· Results: Multiple daily opportunities, requires experience

---

 WHY THIS INDICATOR BEATS MANUAL TRADING

Manual Trading With Our Indicator
 Hours of chart staring   Automatic scanning in seconds
 Missed patterns   Yellow highlighted areas
 Manual calculations   Automatic trading levels
 Emotional decisions   Rule-based entries
 Limited symbols   Whole market coverage
 No bias filtering   Daily trend confirmation

---

 EXPERT TIPS FOR MAXIMUM PROFITS

 GOLDEN RULES:

1. PATIENCE IS PROFITABLE: Wait for the neckline break - don't anticipate!
2. BIAS IS KING: Only trade patterns aligned with Daily bias
3. SIZE MATTERS: Bigger patterns (50+ pips) = better risk-reward
4. TIME YOUR ENTRY: Enter on 1-hour candle close for confirmation
5. MANAGE YOUR TRADES: Use the TP1/TP2 strategy religiously

 COMMON MISTAKES TO AVOID:

·   Trading against Daily bias
·   Taking patterns under 25 pips
·   Entering before neckline break
·   Ignoring stop losses
·   Overtrading low-probability setups

---

 EASY SETUP & USE

 QUICK START GUIDE:

1. LOAD the indicator on any chart
2. CLICK "SCAN" button to find patterns - REFRESH THE CHART AS YOU SCAN.
3. CHECK dashboard for signals
4. WAIT for neckline break confirmation
5. ENTER trade at indicated levels
6. MANAGE with TP1/TP2 strategy

 OPTIMAL SETTINGS:

· Pattern Height: 30-50 pips (adjust based on volatility)
· Top Tolerance: 15 pips (tight for accuracy)
· Pattern Width: 40-60 bars (recent patterns)
· Lookback: 100 bars (enough history)
· Show Labels: ON (essential for clarity)

---

 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: Does this work on all brokers and accounts?
A: Yes! Works on any MT5 platform with any broker.

Q: How many symbols can it scan?
A: Unlimited! Scans ALL symbols in your Market Watch.

Q: Is there any repainting?
A: No! Once a pattern is drawn, it doesn't change or disappear.

Q: Can beginners use this?
A: Absolutely! The visual highlighting and clear levels make it beginner-friendly.

Q: What's the success rate?
A: With proper filtering and patience, 65-75% win rate is achievable.

Q: Is there a refund policy?
A: Yes! 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

---

 READY TO TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING?

TODAY YOU HAVE TWO CHOICES:

CHOICE 1: Continue struggling with manual pattern recognition, missing opportunities, and inconsistent results.

OR

CHOICE 2: Click the button below, get instant access to professional-grade pattern recognition, and start trading like the pros TODAY!

SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER:
 DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!

This special launch price won't last!
The price increases to $297 after the first 100 copies are sold.

ACT NOW and get:
 Professional pattern recognition
 Hours of time saved daily
 Clear trading levels
 Proven profitable strategies
 All bonuses included

P.S. Remember - every day you wait is another day of missed opportunities. The markets won't wait for you. Get your edge NOW and start seeing patterns you've been missing!

P.P.S. With our 30-day money back guarantee, you have NOTHING to lose and EVERYTHING to gain. Try it risk-free and see the difference for yourself!

---

Results may vary based on individual trading skill, risk management, and market conditions. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries risk of loss.

