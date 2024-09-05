Trade Assistant EA

More about ATR: www.atr-trading.com
ATR Signal copying is now available: 
 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336463

Introducing the Trade Assistant EA, a comprehensive tool designed for traders seeking advanced control. With this manager, you can effortlessly set stop loss and take profit at preferred distances in Points or ATR (Average True Range), and conveniently determine Breakeven and Trailing sizes. Enjoy the flexibility of trailing on candle close or in real-time, utilizing trailing distances based on points or ATR. Adjust Preview SL and TP lines based on % or lot size before position entry, and secure positions with the automated breakeven or manual breakeven button. The Trade Assistant EA also functions as a Position Manager, seamlessly integrating with various indicators and timeframes, catering to both manual and automated trading, while allowing personalized trading hours and no-trade zones for a tailored approach.

The EA is recommended for experienced traders who use it in combination with technical analysis.


HOW THE EA WORKS
  • The EA uses a combination of technical indicators, such as ATR (Average True Range), Moving Averages (MA), DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average), and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), to identify potential trading opportunities. The user can set specific input values for each of these indicators to suit their trading style and preferences.
  • Stop Loss, Take Profit, Breakeven, and Trailing can be used based on point distances, as well as ATR measurement, which can be set up in the inputs menu.

  • All trade entries are meticulously calculated based on Points or the ATR (Average True Range) indicator, which helps manage the risk and reward of each trade.

  • Once the user sets their preferred input values, the EA waits for specific market conditions to be met before opening a trade. These conditions include the price being above or below the Moving Average (MA), a DEMA crossover, a MACD crossover, and the MACD being above or below the zero line. If all of the conditions are met, the EA will wait for the next candle to trigger the entry in the desired direction.

  • The EA can also be used fully manually, allowing traders to enter trades with buy and sell buttons.

HOW TO USE THE EA
  • First, select Points or ATR Calculation in the inputs menu under Calculation Type. By default, it's Points Calculation, but it can be switched to ATR Calculation.

  • SL and TP: Set the size in Points or ATR for the stop loss and take profit.

  • BE: The breakeven size can be determined. You can set the BreakevenPriceOffsetPoints in settings. If you don't want to use Breakeven, set the BE value higher than TP.

  • ATR (RMA) period's default value is 14, but it can be modified in settings under ATR_Period.

  • TRAILING (Checkbox): Trailing only works if it's checked.

  • Trailing: You can choose between trailing on candle close or in real-time, which can be set up in settings by changing UseRealtimePricesForTrailing from "false" to "true."

  • The start of the trailing can be determined in the "inputs" settings under TrailingType, which can begin immediately or be based on Points or ATR.

  • TS: The trailing stop size can be determined by how far it should follow the price based on Points or ATR.
  • Modify any of the ASSISTANT panel's values even after entering a trade. You can delete TP in MetaTrader, and the EA will re-add the modified TP. This is also true for SL, BE, and TRAILING.

  • RISK %: The risk % of the balance can be determined in the text box (also all the panel's values in the inputs menu, preferred way).

  • Position sizes can be determined as a percentage of the account equity or in lot size. By default, the EA is set to use %. If you wish to change it to a regular lot size, go to settings and change EnableRiskBasedLotSize to "false."

  • Preview function: Preview SL and TP lines by clicking the checkbox and hitting the Sell or Buy buttons.

  • Advanced preview lines with drag-and-drop position adjustment, based on percentage or lot size (for manual trading): When the Preview checkbox is selected and the Sell or Buy buttons are clicked, an estimated position is displayed on the chart using the previously specified Points or ATR sizes. The preview lines can now be dragged anywhere on the chart while maintaining the same percentage or lot sizes that were initially given. Once the position is adjusted accordingly, clicking the Sell or Buy buttons again will open the position.

  • Breakeven button: Sets profitable positions to breakeven on the current chart.

  • Close All button: Closes all positions on the current chart.

  • Total profit display in the top right corner.

  • Algo Trading Panel: EMA, DEMA, MACD, PYRAMIDING, and AUTO TRADING rules can be switched on or off. These rules can also be set up in the inputs settings (preferred way).

  • ALGO BUY & SELL button: Places trades in both directions. If you click it, it turns to the ALGO BUY button, which only takes long positions. If you click once more, it turns to the ALGO SELL button, which only opens short positions (using a selected direction takes away the stress of manual position entries, as the EA enters trades for you).

  • Multi Timeframe Entries: In Algo Trading, positions can be opened based on the selected timeframes specified in the inputs settings. You can choose timeframes ranging from M1 to D1, and you also have the option to deselect any timeframes that you don't want to be considered. On the Trade Panel, the selected indicators will be applied to all shown timeframes.

  • Multiple instances of Trade Assistant EA can be added to up to 3 pairs at once (recommended maximum).

  • Compatible with all symbols, pairs, brokers (suffix added), and timeframes.

  • Suitable for both manual and automated trading. The EA can automatically manage positions opened by other EAs.

  • Time countdown on the current timeframe is displayed in the bottom right corner.

  • Tool panels can be hidden with a single click at the top.

  • Panels are movable and can be repositioned anywhere on the chart.

  • The EA can be removed from the chart by clicking the X on the panels.

  • Set up to 3 no-trade zones per day.

  • Max trades per MACD crossover (determined by the user).

  • Set a maximum number of trades per day in the inputs menu to avoid overtrading.

  • Additionally, the user can customize the EA's trading hours to avoid market opening and closing times or news events based on their preferences.

  • (Issue with panel resolution? Check Terminal64 Properties' Compatibility menu setup.)


STRATEGY TESTER

Please feel free to download the demo version and use it in the strategy tester, but keep in mind that this EA is not intended to generate consistent profits through excessive use. However, there are specific combinations of instruments, timeframes, no-trade zones, and Points or ATR values that, when precisely set up, can result in gains instead of losses. It's important to note that the default setup alone won't be enough to generate profits—you'll need to customize the settings to fit your trading strategy.
The EA is recommended for semi-automated use, combining a trader’s technical analysis with the EA, and only letting “Auto Trading” run when the trend direction matches a specific trade setup.


If you happen to experience any glitch with the EA, please let me know and will fix it asap. 

Please drop me a message if you have any questions. 

If you purchase the EA, please contact me for advice on the settings.

Thank you, 
András Bessenyei
Prodotti consigliati
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Account Risk Hedge Bot
Clinton Dennis Edem
Utilità
Account Risk Hedge Bot                                                                                  ...hedge your trades with confidence. Safeguard Your Investments with Account Risk Hedge Bot, stay ahead of market volatility with our cutting-edge risk management solution. Account Risk Hedge Bot is designed to safeguard your investments with automated precision, helping you navigate market uncertainty, ensuring you minimize losses and maximize returns. Note: Account Risk Hedge Bot does
Volume Trade Levels
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
Indicatori
The idea behind this indicator is very simple , First it contains 2 mechanisms to place your trades: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels. 2- Automatically let the indicator specify the largest Buy / Sell Volume Candle and place duplicated levels based on the candle itself. How it works: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels:    1- once the indicator is loaded you will need first to Specify the number of pips in the indicator Configuration window ,you can g
FX Auto Risk Management TP SL and Out Stop v3
Ruslan Munawar
Utilità
FX Auto Risk Management TP SL and Out Stop v3.10 Strengths of the Script 1. Comprehensive Risk Management Automated Take Profit and Stop Loss   with customizable percentage-based settings Trailing Stop   with two adjustable modes (Normal and Aggressive) Stop Out   based on floating loss/profit percentage 2. Advanced Features Multi-mode trailing stop   with different parameters for each mode Slippage control   for more realistic order execution API request limit   to prevent server overload 3.
Myfxpaddy Binary Options Predictor
Joseph Wonder Obasi
Utilità
Introduction Our system is more than just a tool—it’s your personal guide in the dynamic trading landscape. Expertly developed and optimized using advanced strategies, this groundbreaking predictor gives traders a powerful edge. It’s not just about the features; it’s about a trading journey that stands out from the crowd. Get ready for an enhanced trading experience like never before! What It Does Next Candle Prediction: Imagine gaining insights into the market’s next move before it happens. Our
Candle EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
4.14 (22)
Experts
This expert is based on patterns The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns Detects trends with candlestick patterns It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames Has profit limit and loss
PAM Scalper PRO FX
Jesper Christensen
4.71 (17)
Experts
PAM SCALPER (Price action momentum scalper) analyses historical price data to identify supply and demand zones where liquidity is high and enters with momentum of the institutional money flow. The EA extrapolates areas to either buy or sell from historical price action and volume data.  If you want to backtest this EA or any other scalper EA, you must use high quality tick data. The historical data your broker provides through MT5 will give inacurate test results. You can follow my guide how to
Boleta RTrader
Rubens Pergentino Da Silva
Utilità
Boleta RTrader - A Boleta Mais Completa para MetaTrader 5 A ferramenta definitiva para traders que buscam precisão, agilidade e controle total sobre suas operações no MetaTrader 5. **IMPORTANTE**: É aconselhável desabilitar no gráfico do MT5 o histórico de negociações somente quando for usar saídas parcias e precisar movimentar a ordem parcial para evitar delay. --- PRINCIPAIS FUNCIONALIDADES: EXECUÇÃO DE ORDENS **Compra e Venda Instantâneas**: Execute ordens a mercado com um único clique **
XP Trade Manager
Ahmed Soliman
Utilità
XP Trade Manager 1. Overview XP Trade Manager is a professional visual trading panel designed for manual traders on MetaTrader 5. It simplifies execution and provides advanced risk management tools like bulk closures, hedging, and position reversal directly from the chart. 2. Interface & Controls A. Trade Entry Section LOT: Trade volume input. Use the arrows to adjust by the Lot Box Step . TP / SL: Take Profit and Stop Loss inputs (in Points). SELL / BUY: Instant execution buttons. COMMENT: Cu
UTrailingMinMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The EA for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMinMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. In the MT5 strategy tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the schedule does not work! Ben
Chart Patterns Builder Premium
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Chart Patterns Builder Premium expert advisor is an extension of the freely available Chart Patterns Builder Basic :         it provides 1 new chart pattern: the rectangle breakout (besides the double top & bottom pattern already provided in the basic edition);         in most configurations, backtesting usually shows more than double (2x) average yearly return rate;         the account growth curve is also smoother, due to approximately double number of trades,  compared to the free version
Click Trade Manager MT5
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
Utilità
Click trade manager è il nostro miglior prodotto finora! La soluzione migliore sia per i trader principianti che per quelli professionisti! Proteggete i vostri conti FTMO/MFF o personali dalla violazione dei limiti di drawdown. L'EA chiude automaticamente tutte le operazioni, in modo che non raggiungano mai i vostri limiti di drawdown. Vi avverte se un'operazione potrebbe superare il vostro limite di drawdown. Chiude automaticamente le operazioni quando viene raggiunto l'obiettivo di profitto.
Gold buy only Strategy EA
Van Quang Nguyen
Experts
GOLD TRADING EA - OPTIMIZED SOLUTION FOR XAU/USD BUY STRATEGIES Usage Conditions: Feature Details Exclusive to XAU/USD Operates   only with Gold/USD , leveraging gold's unique volatility patterns. Unidirectional Buy Strategy Enters   BUY orders exclusively   when technical criteria converge, ensuring trend-aligned execution. Peak Performance in Uptrends Maximizes profitability during   strong bullish gold markets . KEY ADVANTAGES Benefit Description Simple & User-Friendly Minimal setup.
Auto SLTP Risk Assistant
Agus Pujianto
Utilità
Auto SLTP Risk Assistant è uno strumento di trading automatico per MetaTrader 5 progettato per aiutare i trader a impostare Stop Loss (SL) e Take Profit (TP) in modo preciso, basandosi su un rischio fisso per operazione. Con un’interfaccia semplice e interattiva, basta trascinare la linea SL sul grafico e l’EA calcolerà automaticamente la dimensione del lotto e il TP in base al rapporto Rischio:Profitto selezionato, quindi eseguirà immediatamente un ordine BUY o SELL. ️ Funzionalità principali
Voenix Chart Pattern Scanner MT5
Lorentzos Roussos
4.83 (6)
Experts
Modelli armonici EA se preferisci vederlo su un grafico in tempo reale invece di leggere la descrizione,   puoi scaricare immediatamente una demo gratuita qui. Modelli inclusi: Modello ABCD Modello Gartley Modello pipistrello Modello cifrato 3Modello di guida Motivo cigno nero Motivo cigno bianco Motivo Quasimodo o Motivo Over Under Modello alternativo del pipistrello Motivo a farfalla Modello di granchio profondo Modello di granchio Modello di squalo Modello FiveO Modello testa e spalle Model
PredatorEA
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Experts
Introduzione a Predator EA Predator è un Expert Advisor (EA) all'avanguardia per la piattaforma MetaTrader 5 (MT5), progettato per semplificare e migliorare il trading sul forex. Questo EA è pre-ottimizzato per diverse coppie di valute e intervalli temporali, rendendolo adatto ai trader che cercano una soluzione affidabile e automatizzata. Specifiche Piattaforma   : MT5 Tipo di conto   : per prestazioni ottimali si consigliano i conti hedge. I test sono fondamentali per sbloccare il potenziale
Historical Pivot Zones MT5
Luke Anthony Caras
Indicatori
Historical Pivot Zones - Fibonacci Indicator MT5 Automatically draws Fibonacci retracement and projection zones based on historical price pivots. This MT5 indicator intelligently selects pivot points from different timeframes (weekly, monthly, or 6-month ranges) and creates visual Fibonacci zones around key levels. Features include: Smart Mode Selection - Auto-adjusts based on your chart timeframe Clean Visual Zones - Highlighted areas instead of just lines Essential Fib Levels - 9 retrace
Lot Size Calculator for MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
5 (3)
Utilità
Ogni trader sa che non dovrebbe mai rischiare più del 5% (o 7%) per operazione.  Questa è una legge sulla gestione del denaro e un LotSize utilizzabile dovrebbe essere calcolato ogni volta perché un trader deve utilizzare un valore StopLoss diverso per diversi livelli di trading.  Questo indicatore calcolerà un LotSize appropriato per il momento in cui lo metterai sul grafico e ogni volta trascinerai la "Stop Loss Line" in qualsiasi direzione. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: Tutti i nostri indicato
CherryPicker
Kim Hari
Experts
Vi presentiamo il "Cherry Picker" EA: Rendi il tuo trading ancora più dolce! Proprio come scegliere le ciliegie più mature su una torta, il Cherry Picker EA seleziona solo le migliori opportunità di trading sul mercato MT5. Questo EA innovativo identifica con precisione i punti di ingresso ad alta probabilità, anche in condizioni di mercato complesse, massimizzando così i tuoi profitti. A differenza degli EA "scatola nera" che utilizzano reti neurali o ChatGPT, dove non è chiaro come vengono ott
Pro Trader Panel Advanced MT5 Trade Assistant
Yadi Supriadi
Utilità
Trade Panel MT5 • One-Click Trading • Risk Manager • Smart Hedging An all-in-one MT5 trading panel designed for traders who need speed, precision, and professional-grade control. Perfect for Scalpers, Day Traders, Swing Traders, and Grid/Martingale users who want to execute and manage trades instantly with institutional efficiency. Why Pro Trade Panel Is Different Most panels only offer simple entry buttons. This one gives you a full trading system. 1. Turbo Execution (Ultra-Fast Engine)
Intraday Bull for Boom 300 by Market Instruments
Michal Kuc
Experts
The automated trading system executes only buy orders on the synthetic index Boom 300.  Minimal account deposit is 2500$. The parameters are optimized for 1 HOUR time frame. The entire history test is in screenshots section. Inputs: Account leverage `Leverage (1:N)`, Stop loss in percentage (values greater then zero), Take profit in percentage  (values greater then zero),  Evaluation frame length, Activation level in percentage for evaluation frame,  Close the order after N candles, Close the
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Golden Gestion TP SL No Limit MT5
Matthias Hubert Patrick Snidaro
Utilità
Auto SL/TP Manager EA – Gestion Automatique Intelligente Auto SL/TP Manager EA est un Expert Advisor conçu pour automatiser la gestion des commandes avec une efficacité maximale et une grande discrétion. Il gère automatiquement : Le Stop Loss (SL) et le Take Profit (TP) Le Profit Lock (verrouillage progressif des bénéfices) Le Trailing Stop avec plusieurs méthodes avancées L' affichage masqué du SL et du TP pour plus de discrétion (non visible par le courtisan) C'est l'outil idéal pour les
Hunttern Harmonic Finder MT5
Hassan Gh Fakhraei
Indicatori
"Hunttern harmonic pattern finder" base on the dynamic zigzag with the notification and prediction mode This version of the indicator identifies 11 harmonic patterns and predicts them in real-time before they are completely formed. It offers the ability to calculate the error rate of Zigzag patterns depending on a risk threshold. It moreover sends out a notification once the pattern is complete. The supported patterns: ABCD BAT ALT BAT BUTTERFLY GARTLEY CRAB DEEP CRAB CYPHER SHARK THREE DRIV
Pro Anchor auto TP and SL Trade Manager MT5
Mohammed Rafi Abdul Lathif
Experts
Product Name: Anchor auto TP and SL Trade Manager Pro MT5 The ultimate manual assistant. Turns trades into auto-grids with Hedging, Zero-Loss Breakeven & Spread Detection. Your manual trade will be managed automatically. Anchor Auto TP and SL Trade Manager MT5 Pro is the advanced edition of our popular trade assistant. It transforms simple manual trades into sophisticated, professional-grade recovery grids. Unlike the free version, this PRO edition fully supports Hedging (simultaneous Buy & Sell
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilità
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Easy Indy
Vinutthapon Bumroong
Indicatori
This indicator automatically draws trendlines, Fibonacci levels, support and resistance zones, and identifies BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character) patterns on the chart. Just by placing it on the graph, it handles the essential technical analysis tasks for traders, providing a streamlined, effective trading tool this tools is alway make every one easy for trading.
Equity Risk Manager
Sami Triki
Utilità
Equity Risk Manager EA is a smart, compliance-focused tool designed to protect your trading capital by monitoring equity performance in real time. It automatically blocks new trades when your profit or loss thresholds are reached, based on your selected period — daily, weekly, or monthly. No more accidental overtrading or commission losses: once your target is hit, the EA alerts you and halts further entries. Ideal for disciplined traders who value risk control, clarity, and automation.
Round levels scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
Indicatori
This multi symbol indicator has been designed to automatically identify when price reaches major psychological levels. Also known as round numbers, whole numbers or key levels. As a bonus it can also scan for pivot point level on one selected time frame. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can write the signals to a file which can be used by an Expert Advisor for auto trading. Can monitor all symbols
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (574)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilità
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilità
Versione Beta Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è quasi pronto per il rilascio ufficiale in versione alpha. Alcune funzionalità sono ancora in fase di sviluppo e potresti riscontrare piccoli bug. Se riscontri problemi, ti preghiamo di segnalarli, il tuo feedback aiuta a migliorare il software per tutti. Il prezzo aumenterà dopo 20 vendite. Copie rimanenti a $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è uno strumento potente che copia automaticamente segnali di trading da canali o gruppi Telegram a
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilità
Smart Stop Scanner – Analisi multi-asset degli stop-loss basata sulla reale struttura di mercato Panoramica Smart Stop Scanner offre un monitoraggio professionale dei livelli di stop-loss su più mercati. Il sistema identifica automaticamente le zone di stop più rilevanti basandosi sulla reale struttura di mercato, sulle rotture significative e sulla logica del price action, presentando tutte le informazioni in un pannello chiaro, coerente e ottimizzato per schermi ad alta risoluzione (DPI-awar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gatto Copiatore MT5) è un copiatore di trade locale e un framework completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione progettato per le sfide di trading odierne. Dalle sfide delle prop firm alla gestione di portafogli personali, si adatta a ogni situazione con una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata dei trade. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che Slave (ricevente), con sincro
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilità
Smart Stop Manager – Esecuzione automatica dello stop-loss con precisione professionale Panoramica Smart Stop Manager è il livello di esecuzione della linea Smart Stop, progettato per i trader che richiedono una gestione dello stop-loss strutturata, affidabile e completamente automatizzata su più posizioni aperte. Monitora continuamente tutte le operazioni attive, calcola il livello di stop ottimale utilizzando la logica di struttura di mercato Smart Stop e aggiorna gli stop automaticamente se
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (11)
Utilità
DashPlus è uno strumento avanzato di gestione delle operazioni progettato per migliorare l'efficienza e l'efficacia del trading sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 5. Offre una suite completa di funzionalità, tra cui calcolo del rischio, gestione degli ordini, sistemi di griglia avanzati, strumenti basati su grafici e analisi delle prestazioni. Caratteristiche Principali 1. Griglia di Recupero Implementa un sistema di griglia flessibile e di media per gestire le operazioni in condizioni di mercato avve
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilità
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider è un'utilità facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali specificati a una chat, canale o gruppo Telegram, rendendo il tuo account un fornitore di segnali. A differenza della maggior parte dei prodotti concorrenti, non utilizza importazioni DLL. [ Dimostrativo ] [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT4 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configurazione Una guida utente passo-passo è disponibile. Nessuna cono
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilità
Trade copyr per MT5 è un trade copyr per la piattaforma МetaТrader 5   . Copia le negoziazioni forex   tra       eventuali conti   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 per la versione COPYLOT MT5 (o MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 per la versione COPYLOT MT4) Fotocopiatrice affidabile! Versione MT4 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Puoi anche copiare le operazioni nel termina
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 5. Suppo
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Con il nostro pannello di trading, puoi eseguire operazioni con un solo clic direttamente dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. I calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni rendono il trading più veloce e conveniente per i trader. Suggerimenti grafici, etichette informative e informazioni complete sugl
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT5:   la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con Telegram su MT5, il moderno strumento che copia i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 5, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa potente soluzione garantisce un'esecuzione precisa dei segnali, ampie opzioni di personalizzazione, fa risparmiare tempo e aumenta la tua efficienza. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Caratteristiche principali Integrazione d
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Utilità
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Assistente di Trading Multifunzionale Oltre 66 strumenti integrati per analisi, gestione del rischio e automazione del trading. L’assistente combina gestione del rischio, ordini intelligenti, analisi di mercato e controllo delle posizioni in un’unica interfaccia semplice e potente. Ideale per Forex, azioni, indici e criptovalute. Perché i trader lo scelgono Esecuzione rapida e gestione completa con un clic Calcolo automatico di lotto e rischio in base al saldo Ordi
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilità
Copiatrice->Interazione dell'interfaccia comoda e veloce, gli utenti possono utilizzarla subito       ->>>> Si consiglia di utilizzarlo su computer Windows o VPS Windows Caratteristiche: Impostazioni di copy trading diversificate e personalizzate: 1. È possibile impostare diverse modalità di lotto per diverse fonti di segnale 2. È possibile impostare diverse fonti di segnale per il copy trading forward e reverse 3. I segnali possono essere impostati con commenti 4. Se calibrare il lotto in base
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Utilità
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms like Apex , etc. What it does Live mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Symbol routing:  Map your chart (e.g., US100/USTEC) to the right futures contract (MNQ/NQ/MES/ES/…); roll-aware (quarterly/monthly). Position cap: Limit how many MT5 positions are mirro
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.36 (25)
Utilità
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilità
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitora tutti i mercati — senza alcuna configurazione Panoramica Custom Alerts AIO è una soluzione di monitoraggio dei mercati pronta all’uso che non richiede alcuna configurazione. Tutti gli indicatori necessari — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sono integrati internamente. Non vengono mostrati grafici, rendendolo ideale per generare alert in tempo reale in modo discreto ed efficiente. Supporta tutte le classi di asset offerte dal tuo broker: Forex,
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Utilità
Easy Trade – Gestione Operativa Intelligente, Semplice e Potente Easy Trade è la soluzione tutto-in-uno per la gestione delle operazioni su MetaTrader, ideale per chi desidera mantenere il rischio sotto controllo e garantire un’esecuzione fluida. Progettato da zero con il feedback reale dei trader, Easy Trade rende semplice eseguire, monitorare e gestire operazioni su più simboli – senza complicare il tuo flusso di lavoro. Che tu faccia scalping manuale o gestisca un piccolo portafoglio di str
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.8 (5)
Utilità
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe   è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato sulla base degli Smart Money Concepts (SMC). È progettato per aiutare i trader ad analizzare la struttura del mercato in modo sistematico e ottenere una visione più chiara della direzione generale del mercato. Il sistema analizza automaticamente i Punti di Inversione, le Zone Chiave e la Market Structure su più timeframe, mostrando Point of Interest (POI), segnali No Repaint e Auto Fibona
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Utilità
Il Local Trade Copier EA è una soluzione per i singoli trader o account manager che devono eseguire segnali commerciali da fonti esterne o che devono gestire più account contemporaneamente, senza la necessità di un account MAM o PAMM. Copia da un massimo di 8 account master su account slave illimitati [ Guida all'installazione | Guida all'aggiornamento | Risoluzione dei problemi | Domande frequenti | Tutti i prodotti ] 100% self-hosted Facile da installare e utilizzare Nessun programma di insta
EmoGuardian
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (5)
Utilità
DEMO DISPONIBILE su richiesta!! Contattami per provare GRATIS durante 20 giorni Smettila di perdere conti prop!!  Evita le violazioni, gli avvisi sulla gestione de rischio (1% etc...).  Evita l'overtrading, la FOMO e i comportamenti compulsivi, imponendo limiti di rischio avanzati al tuo conto di trading utilizzando EmoGuardian. Aggiungi automaticamente Stop Loss alle posizioni, gestisci le perdite di EA, carica/scarica automaticamente gli EA. Limita il rischio per posizione, per tradedd, per i
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Utilità
Custom Alerts: Monitora più mercati e non perdere mai un setup importante Panoramica Custom Alerts è una soluzione dinamica per i trader che desiderano monitorare più strumenti da un unico punto centrale. Integrando i dati dei nostri strumenti principali — come FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power — Custom Alerts ti avvisa automaticamente degli sviluppi cruciali del mercato, senza dover passare continuamente da un grafico all'altro o rischiare di perdere opportunità importanti
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilità
Prendi facilmente il controllo della tua routine di trading con il rivoluzionario Trades Time Manager. Questo potente strumento automatizza l'esecuzione degli ordini in orari prestabiliti, trasformando il tuo approccio al trading. Crea elenchi di attività personalizzati per diverse azioni di trading, dall'acquisto all'impostazione degli ordini, il tutto senza intervento manuale. Trades Time Manager Guida all'installazione e agli input Se desideri ricevere notifiche sull'EA, aggiungi il nostro UR
Tick Charts
Vasily Kravtsov
4 (1)
Utilità
A Tick Chart app. It lets you create real-time tick charts, based on number of ticks per candle. You can choose the amount of ticks per candle, and the amount of ticks to load. Supports showing trade history and trade levels.   When you add this EA to an instrument it automatically generates a custom symbol with the _Tick added to the name. The tick chart should open automatically. Make sure the timeframe of the tick chart is set to M1. You can apply your own templates and indicators, just like
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilità
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT5 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
Trade Portfolio Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
Utilità
Visualizza immediatamente la cronologia delle tue operazioni chiuse per giorno e settimana, le tue operazioni aperte correnti e l'esposizione forex su un grafico! Utilizza la mappa di calore per identificare le operazioni redditizie e dove si trova il tuo drawdown attuale all'interno del tuo portafoglio di trading. Pulsanti di chiusura rapida Utilizza i pulsanti di chiusura rapida per chiudere ogni operazione su un singolo simbolo, chiudere singole operazioni per intero o ottenere profitti o p
Altri dall’autore
ATR Position Manager with Risk Percentage MT5
Andras Bessenyei
5 (3)
Utilità
XXXX ATR (Average True Range) Position Manager: ATR StopLoss, ATR Target, ATR Breakeven, ATR Trailing StopLoss, with Risk % Calculation / Position. More about ATR: www.atr-trading.com ATR Signal copying is now available:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336463 Key takeaways   One click does it all: SELL and BUY button automatically places ATR stoploss, ATR target, ATR breakeven, ATR trailing stop and Risk % calculation of equity Entire position is calculated based on ATR No more manual positio
ATR Position Manager with Risk Percentage MT4
Andras Bessenyei
5 (4)
Utilità
XXXX ATR (Average True Range) Position Manager: ATR StopLoss, ATR Target, ATR Breakeven, ATR Trailing StopLoss, with Risk % Calculation / Position. More about ATR:   www.atr-trading.com ATR Signal copying is now available:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336463 Key takeaways   One click does it all: SELL and BUY button automatically places ATR stoploss, ATR target, ATR breakeven, ATR trailing stop and Risk % calculation of equity Entire position is calculated based on ATR No more manual po
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione