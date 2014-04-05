Heat Map Pro mt5

Heat Map Indicator - Advanced Volume Analysis

Introducing the Heat Map Indicator - A Professional Tool for Market Volume Analysis!

**Key Features**

**Visual Heat Map**
- Instant volume intensity visualization through colors
- Blue: Low volume
- Green: Medium volume
- Yellow/Orange: Increasing volume
- Red: High volume

**Intuitive Interface**
- Dynamic color scale
- Real-time percentage indicator
- Current level indicator
- Customizable colors and transparency

**Smart Alert System**
- Customizable notifications
- Mobile alerts
- Critical volume level settings
- Automated monitoring

**Configurable Settings**
**Main Parameters:**
- Adjustable analysis period
- Customizable heat intensity
- Real or tick volume options
- Adaptive normalization factor

**Alerts:**
- Customizable alert levels
- Above/below level options
- Push notifications
- Cooldown system

**Applications**
**Day Trading**
- High liquidity identification
- Volume explosion detection
- Important movement confirmation

**Swing Trading**
- Volume trend analysis
- Accumulation/distribution identification
- Reversal confirmation

**Scalping**
- Quick opportunity identification
- Real-time momentum analysis
- Breakout confirmation

**Technical Features**
- Low resource consumption
- Real-time updates
- Compatible with all timeframes
- Cache system for better performance

**Competitive Advantages**
- Professional and intuitive interface
- Full customization
- Advanced alert system
- Real-time analysis
- Dedicated support

**Ideal For**
- Professional traders
- Day traders
- Scalpers
- Technical analysts
- Institutional investors

**Includes**
- Detailed user manual
- Configuration guide
- Practical application examples
- Free updates

**Investment**
[Insert value and payment terms]

**Special Bonus**
- Exclusive volume analysis webinar access
- Customized configuration template
- Priority support for 30 days

**Contact**
[augustownt@gmail.com]

Transform your market analysis with the Heat Map Indicator - The ultimate volume analysis tool!

---

**Disclaimer:** Past results do not guarantee future gains. Trading involves risks.


