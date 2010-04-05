SpeedScalp EA
- Experts
- Vernkham Sorsavanh
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
EA is specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute (M1) chart. Perfect for traders who demand speed, precision, and smart risk control in their scalping strategies.
Recommended Settings
• Symbol: XAUUSD
• Timeframe: M1
Important Notice
Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. It is essential to test any EA on a demo account or with a small live position before committing larger capital. Market conditions may vary, and proper risk management is vital for long-term trading success.