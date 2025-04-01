Predict lows and highs

Introducing Predict Lows and Highs EA, the ultimate automated trading solution designed to accurately forecast market peaks and troughs. This Expert Advisor (EA) is engineered to optimize your trading performance across multiple instruments and timeframes.


Recommended Settings

• Symbol: XAUUSD

• Timeframe: H1

• Minimum Deposit: $1000-3000

• VPS: Strongly recommended for uninterrupted trading


Important Notice

Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. It is essential to test any EA on a demo account or with a small live position before committing larger capital. Market conditions may vary, and proper risk management is vital for long-term trading success.


Prodotti consigliati
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - progettato per aprire le negoziazioni! Questo è un robot di trading che utilizza speciali algoritmi innovativi e avanzati per calcolare i suoi valori, il tuo assistente nel mondo dei mercati finanziari. Utilizza il nostro set di indicatori della serie SolarTrade Suite per scegliere meglio il momento in cui lanciare questo robot. Dai un'occhiata agli altri nostri prodotti della serie SolarTrade Suite in fondo alla descrizione. Vuoi n
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  è un consulente esperto unico che può scambiare i segnali MT5 dell'indicatore Matrix Arrow con un pannello commerciale sul grafico, manualmente o automaticamente al 100%.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX), Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI), Candele classiche Heiken Ashi, Media mobile, Me
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA si basa su questo articolo: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDIZIONI COMMERCIALI - Cerca che la coppia di valute scambiata al di sotto dell'EMA e del MACD del periodo X sia in territorio negativo. - Attendi che il prezzo superi l'EMA del periodo X, quindi assicurati che il MACD sia in procinto di passare da negativo a positivo o sia passato in territorio positivo entro cinque barre. - Vai long 10 pip sopra l'EMA a 20 periodi. - Ven
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Smart Breakout Zones EA
Jhay Are Budomo
Experts
Smart Breakout Zones EA – London Breakout Reso Semplice Prezzo di lancio: Solo 50$ (Il prezzo aumenterà ad ogni acquisto – blocca subito la tua copia!) Lo Smart Breakout Zones EA è un sistema di trading automatizzato per il London Breakout , progettato per i trader che vogliono cogliere opportunità consistenti durante la sessione più volatile della giornata. Che tu sia un principiante o un trader esperto, questo EA ti offre un vantaggio semplice, professionale e senza stress. Perché scegliere S
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.61 (33)
Experts
PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Saranno disponibili solo un numero molto limitato di copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 999$ NOVITÀ (da 349$) --> RICEVI 1 EA GRATIS (per 2 numeri di account commerciali). Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Benvenuti al BITCOIN REAPER!   Dopo l'enorme successo del Gold Reaper, ho deciso che era giunto il momento di applicare gli stessi principi vincenti al mercato Bit
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Golden Harvest MT5
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
Golden Harvest MT5 automated trading system is a trading system for trading gold. by default of the variables for gold trading by using the function of Indicator Bollinger Bands Indicator, ATR, std, Ma200 using the martingale trading method. Coupled with the use of the neural network, the main body of finding good trading positions is mainly using bb based on twenty years of backtesting. Get satisfactory trading results, safe in trading gold, at 15 minutes intervals, users can immediately trade
Smart GoldDigger
Reward Ndunga Mubita
Experts
Overview Smart Gold Digger   is a precision-crafted Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that capitalizes on   high-probability reversal setups   using a combination of   RSI oversold/overbought levels   and powerful   Pin Bar candlestick formations with an advanced algorithym . Designed for modern traders, it balances accuracy, speed, and safety — making it ideal for scalping, short swings, and prop firm compliance.   Core Features Combines RSI + Pin Bar logic for ultra-accurate entries Opti
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (3)
Experts
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
Price Action Trender
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
This robot is based on an MACD strategy for trending markets. The description of the strategy can be found on the attached youtube video. The video explains the strategy and shows a basic backtest and optimisation on a few symbols. It is advised to carry out a a backetst and optimisation of your own before using the robot. The video can be found at >> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU_XCM_kV0Y&nbsp ;
PairsTrading MT5
Evgenii Kuznetsov
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
FREE
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping è un consulente di trading completamente automatico. Strategia di scalping notturno. L'indicatore RSI e il filtro ATR vengono utilizzati come ingressi. L'Expert Advisor richiede un tipo di conto di copertura. IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e un bonus! Il monitoraggio del lavoro reale, così come i miei altri sviluppi, possono essere visualizzati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Raccomandazioni generali Deposito minimo
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Aggiunta la possibilità di modificare la dimensione del lotto e rendere l'EA il più economico possibile. Se lo acquisti, riceverai supporto e aggiornamenti futuri. Per favore, supportane lo sviluppo. Questo EA è pronto all’uso. AussiePrecision è un Expert Advisor (EA) sensibile al tempo per MetaTrader 5, progettato specificamente per la coppia di valute AUD/USD. È progettato per eseguire operazioni in momenti predefiniti e controllati, ed è ideale per i trader che desiderano automatizzare ingres
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (364)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.84 (25)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Valuta AI di Nuova Generazione Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni di configurazione: Risorsa Descrizione Comprensione della Frequenza di Trading di AOT Perché il bot non fa trading ogni giorno Come Configurare il Bot AOT Guida all'installazione passo dopo passo Set files AOT MT5 è un Expert Advi
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (61)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (79)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT4:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.69 (13)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (74)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
5 (16)
Experts
Crescita a Lungo Termine. Coerenza. Resilienza. Pivot Killer EA non è un sistema per guadagni rapidi — è un algoritmo di trading professionale progettato per far crescere il tuo conto in modo sostenibile nel lungo periodo . Sviluppato esclusivamente per XAUUSD (ORO) , Pivot Killer è il risultato di anni di ricerca, test e sviluppo disciplinato. Incarna una filosofia semplice: la coerenza batte la fortuna . Questo sistema è stato testato in diversi cicli di mercato, variazioni di volatilità e con
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  Impostazione predefinita:  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2344271 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Successivamente, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. L'EA sarà venduto in quantità limitate per garantire i diritti di tutti i clienti che lo hanno acquistato. AI Gold Trading sfrutta il mo
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (74)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (15)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
5 (3)
Experts
illusione       GoldSKY EA   è un potente programma di day trading per la coppia XAUUSD (oro). Sviluppato dal nostro team...       Conto corrente, conto aziendale, chiamata aziendale!     Visualizza tutti i prodotti:       https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  L'utile effettivo della società ammontava a oltre 60.000 sterline. Segnale di alimentazione:  
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (20)
Experts
Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (125)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.16 (19)
Experts
INFORMAZIONI IMPORTANTI! Questo EA non è stato creato per avere un backtest perfetto, eccessivamente ottimizzato o basato su curve fit, né utilizza rischiose strategie di martingala o grid. L'obiettivo principale è la redditività effettiva in tempo reale.    Le strategie utilizzate in questo EA sono un mix delle mie comprovate strategie sull'oro, che opero in tempo reale nei miei segnali verificati, con un track record di profitti di oltre 15 mesi, tutte ottenute senza alcuna martingala o sis
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.86 (22)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (10)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (7)
Experts
Celebrazione del lancio di ABS EA: Per le prossime 2 copie , puoi ottenere il nuovo ABS EA (XAUUSD) a un prezzo speciale di lancio di $109  (prezzo regolare: $ 365 ) . Guida all'installazione e all'uso:   Canale ABS . Monitoraggio in tempo reale:   Segnale ABS .  File di configurazione dal segnale live File di configurazione di base Cos'è ABS EA? ABS EA è un robot di trading professionale sviluppato specificamente per XAUUSD (Oro) sul timeframe H1. Si basa su un sistema Martingale con contro
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (87)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (492)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (2)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY SCONTO DEL 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Prezzo regolare: $997 al Black Friday: $498.50 (Il prezzo scontato verrà riflesso durante la promozione.) Inizio vendita: 27 novembre 2025 - evento Black Friday a tempo limitato. Estrazione Black Friday: Tutti gli acquirenti di Nano Machine GPT durante l'evento del Black Friday possono partecipare a un'estrazione casuale per vincere: 1 x attivazione Syna 1 x attivazione AiQ 1 x attivazione Mean Machine GPT Come partecipare: 1) Dopo l'acquisto, in
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.67 (3)
Experts
Monitoraggio reale. Test onesti. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Prima di entrare nei dettagli tecnici, ci sono due cose fondamentali che devi sapere: PipsHunter è confermato da un segnale di monitoraggio in denaro reale. L’EA sta operando in live da diversi mesi su un conto reale (Pepperstone) e il monitoraggio è completamente pubblico. Nessuna simulazione, nessun conto nascosto, nessun “solo backtest perfetti” — i risultati del trading reale confermano le prestazioni effettive. I b
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (7)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests IMPORTANT:  -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DI SCONTO Solo per 24 ore. L'offerta termina il 29 novembre. Questa sarà l'unica promozione per questo prodotto. Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral,
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.62 (39)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (37)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (121)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.89 (102)
Experts
Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
5 (9)
Experts
Autorithm AI Descrizione Tecnica AUTORITHM è un sistema di trading avanzato basato sull’intelligenza artificiale, progettato per MetaTrader 5, che implementa 10 livelli specializzati di IA per un’analisi completa del mercato. L’Expert Advisor utilizza algoritmi sofisticati di IA che lavorano in sinergia per elaborare i dati di mercato, identificare opportunità di trading ed eseguire operazioni con protocolli intelligenti di gestione del rischio. [guide line]   Caratteristiche Principali Il sist
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4 (13)
Experts
Zenith FX – Sistema Avanzato di Intelligenza Artificiale Meccanica Panoramica Zenith FX rappresenta la nuova generazione di architettura algoritmica progettata per offrire precisione a livello istituzionale su XAUUSD (Oro) e USDJPY (Dollaro/Yen Giapponese) . Basato sulla struttura analitica introdotta in Axon Shift e Vector Prime, il sistema integra un quadro neurale rinforzato, in grado di adattarsi in tempo reale alla volatilità, alle variazioni di liquidità e alle correlazioni tra metalli e
Altri dall’autore
EA Control Order
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
Strategy Type: Automated Order Management System Functionality: This EA is designed to control trade orders based on internal technical conditions. It systematically manages entries and may implement concepts like order spacing or multi-entry control, making it suitable for Grid or semi-Martingale strategies. Key Features: Automated trade order control Supports multiple order entries under defined logic Suitable for high-volatility instruments like XAUUSD Optimized for H1 timeframe Compatible wi
FREE
BuyGoldV1
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for the XAUUSDT pair and utilizes a combination of Grid and Martingale techniques to manage buy-only trades. It operates on the H1 timeframe, making it suitable for medium-term trading in trending or ranging gold markets. Strategy Overview: Grid Trading (Buy-Only): The EA places multiple buy orders at defined intervals as price moves, seeking to benefit from market retracements during an uptrend. Martingale Position Management: When the price pulls back, the EA in
Envelopes XAU
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
Elevate your professional gold trading experience with Envelopes XAU!กลยุทธ์ Envelopes Indicator ที่ปรับแต่งมาอย่างพิถีพิถันสำหรับ Day Trade และ On Trade โดยเฉพาะ พร้อมความแม่นยำที่พิสูจน์แล้วในตลาดทองคำในกรอบเวลา 1 ชั่วโมง  High Precision: Utilizing a smart Envelopes Indicator technique to effectively filter signals for optimal market entry and exit.  Continuous Trading: Designed to support both daytime trading and on-the-fly execution (On Trade) so you never miss an opportunity at the perfect
VernkhamEA Scalping Hedging
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
EA Scalping Hedging – Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) on H1 Timeframe  Scalping Hedging is an Expert Advisor developed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. It combines scalping and hedging strategies to provide diverse trade management techniques. This EA has been optimized for performance and flexibility. Recommended Settings • Symbol: XAUUSD • Timeframe: H1 • VPS: Strongly recommended for uninterrupted trading Important Notice Trading involves risk, and past performance does not gu
SpeedScalp EA
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
EA is specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute (M1) chart. Perfect for traders who demand speed, precision, and smart risk control in their scalping strategies. Recommended Settings • Symbol: XAUUSD • Timeframe: M1 Important Notice Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. It is essential to test any EA on a demo account or with a small live position before committing larger capital. Market conditions may vary, and proper risk manage
Trend EMA
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
Core Strategy: EMA-Based Trend Detection: The EA uses multiple EMAs to identify and confirm bullish or bearish trends before placing trades. Martingale Lot Scaling: In scenarios where the market pulls back, the EA incrementally increases the lot size in a controlled manner to improve recovery and potential profitability. Recommended Settings • Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD) • Timeframe: H1 • Minimum Deposit: $250 • Leverage: 1:100 or higher • Broker: ECN recommended (e.g., IC Markets) • VPS: Strongly rec
Gold Breakout Sniper MT4
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
(MT5):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135268?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description Live account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2307663?source=Site+Profile Gold Breakout Sniper( Strategy 259 158 ) EA is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, focusing on volatility breakout opportunities confirmed by trend filters. This EA combines multiple ATR levels to accurately gauge market volatility conditions and filters trades using MACD to ensure e
Gold Breakout Matrix EA MT4
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
This EA uses a breakout strategy with multiple filters such as Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku Cloud, and multiple ATR values, which indicate accurate trend analysis, volatility, and breakout levels on the H1 timeframe of Gold (XAUUSD) Recommended Settings: • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD • Timeframe: H1 • Minimum Deposit: $300 • Leverage: 1:100 or higher • Recommended Broker: IC Markets (for optimal performance) • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation Important Notice Before Purchase Trading involves
Slope Ma
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
This EA identifies market trend direction based on slope detection (e.g., angle or directional movement of price). Upon confirmation, it opens a series of positions in the trend direction. If the market moves against the initial order, the EA places additional trades based on spacing or price deviation, following a controlled multi-order logic. Key Features: Trend slope detection for entry signals Opens multiple orders based on price movement Designed for EURUSD, optimized on the H1 timeframe Us
GoldX MT4
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
GoldX It is an automated trading system that uses breakout signals, filtered by market volatility (ATR), to ensure that the price movement is strong and not a false breakout before entering a trade. Recommended Settings: • Symbol: XAUUSD • Timeframe: H1 • Minimum Deposit: $500 • Recommended Broker: IC Markets (for optimal performance) • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation Important Notice Before Purchase Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future success. Ma
XAU Sniper 4
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
XAU Sniper 4 is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It follows a stable and disciplined strategy that does not use Martingale or Grid, making it suitable for long-term, low-risk trading. Key Features: • No Martingale, No Grid • Fixed lot size (0.01 recommended) • 5 years of backtesting with stable performance • Suitable for long-term traders who value safety and consistency • Simple and easy-to-use configuration Recommended Settings: • S
Buy Only
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
One Way Gold is an automated Expert Advisor that opens only buy orders on XAU/USD (Gold) using a smart EMA trend filter (EMA10, EMA50, EMA100, EMA200) on the H1 chart. It avoids risky methods like martingale or grid, and trades only when the market shows a strong uptrend.  Key Features: Trades only in bullish trends (Buy only) Optimized for XAU/USD on H1 No Martingale, No Grid – safer strategy Smart EMA-based filtering for clean entries TP/SL customizable to match your style Important Notice Tra
Heiken Ashi vernkham2
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
EA that tracks and monitors the gold price during the period Heiken Ashi with operational control. Recommended settings • Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold • Timeframe: H1 • Minimum deposit: $1000 •   Lot  0.01  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 trading operations Things to know before buying Trading involves risk, and past performance is no guarantee of future success. Market conditions are subject to change, and it is important to test the EA under different circumstances to
Bull Surge EA
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
Bull_Surge_EA is designed to detect sudden bullish momentum based on internal logic and technical thresholds. When the system identifies a strong upward move, it places buy orders accordingly. The logic suits high-volatility instruments and capitalizes on impulse-based movements, likely integrating volume or candle surge conditions. Key Features: Detects and responds to strong bullish movements Opens buy orders based on price surge logic Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on H1 timeframe No martingale
Double Cross SMA
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
Double Cross 3SMA EA is an automated trading system designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It uses a classic trend-following strategy based on the crossover of three Simple Moving Averages (SMA) to identify clear market trends and high-probability entry points. This EA belongs to the Trend Following category and does not use Martingale, Grid, or averaging strategies. It opens trades only when a valid trend signal is detected and closes trades when trend conditions c
Gold Breakout Sniper
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
Live account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2307663?source=Site+Profile (MT4):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135439?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description Gold Breakout Sniper(Strategy 259 158) EA is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, focusing on volatility breakout opportunities confirmed by trend filters. This EA combines multiple ATR levels to accurately gauge market volatility conditions and filters trades using MACD to ensure ent
Betting Fibonacci Lots MT5
Vernkham Sorsavanh
5 (1)
Experts
Strategy Type: Heiken Ashi Trend-Following with Confirmation Logic Functionality: This EA applies Heiken Ashi candlestick logic to determine trend direction and market smoothness. It looks for confirmed bullish or bearish Heiken Ashi signals before opening a trade in that direction. The strategy filters out market noise, aiming to trade clean, established trends with fewer false entries. Usage Recommendations: Minimum capital: 1000–2000 USD Recommended lot size: 0.01 Leverage: 1:500 or higher A
Gold Breakout Matrix EA
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
This EA uses a breakout strategy with multiple filters such as Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku Cloud, and multiple ATR values, which indicate accurate trend analysis, volatility, and breakout levels on the H1 timeframe of Gold (XAUUSD) Recommended Settings: • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD • Timeframe: H1 • Minimum Deposit: $300 • Leverage: 1:100 or higher • Recommended Broker: IC Markets (for optimal performance) • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation Important Notice Before Purchase Trading involves
GoldX
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
GoldX It is an automated trading system that uses breakout signals, filtered by market volatility (ATR), to ensure that the price movement is strong and not a false breakout before entering a trade. Recommended Settings: • Symbol: XAUUSD • Timeframe: H1 • Minimum Deposit: $500 • Recommended Broker: IC Markets (for optimal performance) • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation Important Notice Before Purchase Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future success. Ma
XAU Sniper
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
XAU Sniper is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It follows a stable and disciplined strategy that does not use Martingale or Grid, making it suitable for long-term, low-risk trading. Key Features: • No Martingale, No Grid • Fixed lot size (0.01 recommended) • 5 years of backtesting with stable performance • Suitable for long-term traders who value safety and consistency • Simple and easy-to-use configuration Recommended Settings: • Sym
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione