GoldX MT4
- Experts
- Vernkham Sorsavanh
- Versione: 1.2
- Attivazioni: 5
GoldX It is an automated trading system that uses breakout signals, filtered by market volatility (ATR), to ensure that the price movement is strong and not a false breakout before entering a trade.
Recommended Settings:
• Symbol: XAUUSD
• Timeframe: H1
• Minimum Deposit: $500
• Recommended Broker: IC Markets (for optimal performance)
• VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation
Important Notice Before Purchase
Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future success. Market conditions may change, and it’s crucial to test the EA under different scenarios to evaluate its effectiveness. Start with smaller positions or use a demo account to reduce potential losses and become familiar with the EA’s behavior. Informed decision-making, proper risk management, and patience are key to long-term trading success.