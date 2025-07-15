Double MA Fibo and Bolinger Bands

📘 2 Moving Averages with Fibonacci And Bollinger Bands

Author: Mir Mostofa Kamal
Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

🔍 Overview

2 Moving Averages with Fibonacci And Bollinger Bands is a powerful, all-in-one custom indicator designed for traders who want to combine moving average crossover strategies with multi-time frame logic and Fibonacci retracement levels. It intelligently adapts its behavior based on the current chart time frame and adds visual and audible alerts when trading signals occur.

This indicator is suitable for scalpers, intraday traders, swing traders, and long-term investors alike.

🧠 Key Features

Timeframe-Aware Moving Averages
The indicator auto-selects and displays different sets of moving averages based on the time frame:

  • M1–M15: Fast MA = 9, Slow MA = 21

  • M30–H4: Fast MA = 20, Slow MA = 50

  • D1–MN1: Fast MA = 100, Slow MA = 200

Each set is fully configurable through input parameters (period, method, applied price).

Buy/Sell Signals with Arrows

  • Green arrow (↓) appears when fast MA crosses above slow MA → Buy Signal

  • Yellow arrow (↑) appears when fast MA crosses below slow MA → Sell Signal

  • Alerts can be enabled for pop-up, sound, or email notification

Fibonacci Retracement Auto-Draw
Automatically detects the highest high and lowest low of visible candles (based on a user-defined look back period) and plots 7 standard Fibonacci levels:

  • 0.0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50.0%, 61.8%, 78.6%, 100%

Fibonacci lines and labels adjust as the visible chart range changes.

Chart Comment

  • Displays which MA set is currently active (e.g., "M1–M15 MA(9/21)")

  • Helps users quickly verify the indicator’s active configuration

⚙️ Input Parameters

📊 MA Settings (for each time frame group)

  • Fast/Slow MA Period

  • Fast/Slow MA Method (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA)

  • Applied Price (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)

🔔 Alert Settings

  • Enable/Disable Alerts

  • Enable Sound

  • Enable Email

📐 Fibonacci Settings

  • Look back candle count

  • Line color, style, and width

  • Label color and font size

📐 Bollinger Bands Settings

  • Enable /Disable option

  • Line color, style, Period, Shift and width

  • Label color and font size


    🛠️ Technical Notes

    • Works in all MT4 chart time frames

    • Uses iMA() for native MA calculation

    • Detects and updates Fibonacci based on visible chart data

    • Objects are dynamically managed for performance and clarity

    ⚠️ Disclaimer

    This indicator is a tool to support your trading decisions. Like all technical tools, it should be used in conjunction with proper risk management and not relied upon as a sole trading signal. The developer is not responsible for financial losses resulting from use or misuse.









