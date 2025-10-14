Super Ichi

What is the Super Ichi Indicator?

Super Ichi is an advanced combination of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and SuperTrend indicators. This powerful technical analysis tool is designed to identify market trends and generate trading signals.

What Does It Do?

  • Dual-Level Trend Analysis: Uses customized versions of Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines

  • Automatic Signal Generation: Displays visual markers (arrows) at crossover points

  • Real-Time Alert System: Provides audio and visual alerts when new signals occur

  • Dynamic Support/Resistance: Creates smart levels that adapt to volatility

Features and Functions

  • Adjustable Parameters:

    • Tenkan length and multiplier

    • Kijun length and multiplier

    • Enable/disable alerts option

  • Visual Elements:

    • Blue Tenkan line

    • Orange Kijun line

    • Circular markers at crossover points

  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Works on all timeframes

Advantages

  • Versatile Analysis: Combines two different indicator methodologies

  • Early Warning System: Quickly detects trend changes

  • User-Friendly: Provides clear and understandable signals

  • Customizable: Can be optimized according to trader's strategy

  • Time-Saving: Reduces the need for manual analysis

Developer: I TRADE FC
Contact: https://t.me/i_trade_fc
Version: 1.0
Platform: MetaTrader 4


